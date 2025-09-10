As we enter the final stretch of the Major League Baseball regular season, the battle for the home run crown continues to intensify. Four players are within ten home runs of the league lead, and all of them are on teams contending for a playoff spot.

Let’s see where the league leaders stand.

Here are the 2025 MLB home run leaders as of Sept. 9, 2025.

Rank Player (Position) Team(s) Home Runs 1 Cal Raleigh (C) Seattle Mariners 53 2 Kyle Schwarber (LF) Philadelphia Phillies 50 3 Shohei Ohtani (DH) Los Angeles Dodgers 48 4 Eugenio Suárez (3B) Seattle Mariners / Arizona Diamondbacks 45 5 Aaron Judge (RF) New York Yankees 44 6 Junior Caminero (3B) Tampa Bay Rays 41 7 Juan Soto (RF) New York Mets 38 8 Jo Adell (CF) Los Angeles Angels 35 9 Pete Alonso (1B) New York Mets 33 10 Riley Greene (LF) Detroit Tigers 32 11 Rafael Devers (DH) Boston Red Sox / San Francisco Giants 31 12 Byron Buxton (CF) Minnesota Twins 30 (tie) 12 Taylor Ward (LF) Los Angeles Angels 30 (tie) 12 Trent Grisham (CF) New York Yankees 30 (tie) 12 Julio Rodríguez (CF) Seattle Mariners 30 (tie) 12 Corbin Carroll (RF) Arizona Diamondbacks 30 (tie) 12 Hunter Goodman (C) Colorado Rockies 30 (tie) 18 Shea Langeliers (C) Oakland Athletics 29 (tie) 18 Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) Kansas City Royals 29 (tie) 21 José Ramírez (3B) Cleveland Guardians 28 (tie) 21 Willy Adames (SS) San Francisco Giants 28 (tie) 21 Cody Bellinger (LF) New York Yankees 28 (tie) 21 Brandon Lowe (2B) Tampa Bay Rays 28 (tie) 21 Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B) New York Yankees 28 (tie) 21 Spencer Torkelson (1B) Detroit Tigers 28 (tie) 21 Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF) Chicago Cubs 28 (tie)

Current Home Run Leaders and Contenders

Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners, C) – Raleigh continues his MVP caliber season leading the league with 53 home runs. Nearly half of his hits over the last month have been home runs. There is no player more familiar with home plate than the Mariners backstop.

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies, DH) – Schwarber recently overtook Shohei Ohtani for second on this list. His 12 HRs in August have helped the Phillies extend their lead in the National League East division.

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers, DH) – Ohtani has surged with 10 HRs in the last month. He’s getting hot just in time to help the Dodgers cling to their lead in the NL West.

Eugenio Suarez (Seattle Mariners, 3B) – A deadline trade addition for the Seattle Mariners, Suarez provides some serious pop to one of the top home run hitting lineups in baseball.

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees, RF) – After surviving an injury scare, Aaron Judge remains the league leader in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and WAR. The Yankees are relying on their slugger to maintain this epic season in their battle for an American League playoff spot.

Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays, 3B) – Caminero is having a stellar season for the Rays. At just 22 years old, the third baseman is hitting well and has been a bright spot for the middling Tampa Bay Rays.

Juan Soto (New York Mets, RF) – The huge acquisition for the Mets this year has turned a slow start into a late season surge. He’s been hitting .367 since the beginning of September with 3 HRs.

Frequently Asked Questions Who has the most home runs in a single MLB season? Barry Bonds holds the single season Major League Baseball record for home runs with 73 in 2001. Who has the most home runs in MLB history? Barry Bonds has the most home runs in Major League Baseball history with 762. Has anyone had 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases? Six players have achieved a 40 HRs and 40 SBs in a Major League Baseball regular season. Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani was the last to do it in 2024 when he also became the first player to record a 50-50 season. Who leads the MLB in home runs in the 2025 season? Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads the MLB with 53 home runs as of Sept. 9.

