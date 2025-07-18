DIRECTV Spotlight Feature: ‘Guns Up’ with Kevin James and Christina Ricci

This is Spotlight Feature, where we explore cinematic gems handpicked just for you. Each film is selected to deliver stories that resonate, entertain or keep you on the edge of your seat.

This month we’re shining the spotlight on Guns Up, a high-energy action-comedy starring Kevin James and Christina Ricci. It’s a gritty, neon-lit romp that blends deadpan humor with brutal intensity. In short, this is one you don’t want to miss!

What is ‘Guns Up’ About?

Guns Up follows Ray Hayes, a former cop turned reluctant mob enforcer, who’s trying to walk away from a life of crime. When one final job goes sideways, he’s forced into a frantic night across the city, dodging rival crews, crooked cops and his own past in a desperate attempt to protect his family.

Set almost entirely over one night, the film unfolds like a pressure cooker; tight, dark and unpredictable. As Ray scrambles to stay ahead of danger, he’s pulled deeper into a violent underworld he thought he had escaped, forcing him to decide just how far he’s willing to go to put it all behind him.

‘Guns Up’ Cast

This cast boasts an unexpected yet compelling mix of talent, combining seasoned dramatic actors with stars renowned for their comedic chops or genre performances. They infuse the story with a delightful emotional depth and grit, perfectly balancing the raw tension with sharp timing.

