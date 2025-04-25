Feeling a bit blue? Need an escape from the day-to-day? Looking for a good film that will cheer you up?

The Top 35 Feel-Good Movies of All Time

Ready to cue up a joyful, heartwarming movie to put the light back in your life? Here’s our top 35 picks for feel-good movies to watch right now.

1. Legally Blonde (2001)

Elle Woods, a sorority queen turned Harvard Law student, surprises everyone by proving she’s more than just a fashionista. Reese Witherspoon shines in this empowering comedy about self-worth, perseverance and challenging stereotypes. The film is packed with wit, charm and unforgettable one-liners, making it a standout in the genre of early 2000s comedies. With a heartwarming message and plenty of pink, it’s a celebration of individuality and female empowerment.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Elle’s transformation and resilience show that being underestimated is the perfect setup for a comeback.

2. The Princess Diaries (2001)

When awkward teenager Mia Thermopolis discovers she’s heir to the throne of a Genovia, her life flips upside down. Guided by her regal grandmother (Julie Andrews), she navigates princess lessons, high school drama and finding her inner strength. Anne Hathaway’s breakout role offers a fun blend of coming-of-age charm and royal fantasy. The film is lighthearted, optimistic and packed with relatable teenage mishaps.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Watching Mia grow into her confidence is a joyful, empowering journey.

3. Paddington 2 (2017)

The beloved bear Paddington continues his adventures in London, spreading kindness and marmalade wherever he goes. When he’s wrongly accused of theft, the Brown family and friends rally to clear his name. Overflowing with heart, humor and dazzling visuals, the film is universally acclaimed and uplifting. It’s a rare sequel that surpasses the original in warmth and storytelling.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Paddington’s unshakable positivity and love for others is infectious.

4. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Set on a sunny Greek island and powered by ABBA’s greatest hits, this musical follows a bride-to-be trying to discover which of three men is her father. Featuring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and a carefree energy, the film is full of joy, dancing and heartfelt moments. The vibrant colors and escapist plot make it a cinematic vacation. It’s pure musical fun.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: The film’s exuberant energy and singalong soundtrack make it impossible not to smile.

5. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A dysfunctional family embarks on a cross-country trip in a VW van to get their daughter to a beauty pageant. Along the way, they confront their issues and bond through setbacks and absurdities. Featuring standout performances by Abigail Breslin and Steve Carell, the film mixes humor with heart. It’s a quirky, tender ode to imperfection and family support.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: The movie’s core message that it’s okay to be different is both moving and uplifting.

6. Clueless (1995)

A modern twist on Jane Austen’s Emma, this Beverly Hills-set teen comedy centers on Cher, a wealthy high schooler with a big heart and a knack for matchmaking. Alicia Silverstone’s performance is charming and iconic, and the film’s fashion, slang and wit helped define a generation. It’s clever, funny and full of early-’90s nostalgia.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Cher’s evolution from superficial to self-aware is satisfying and sweet.

7. The Parent Trap (1998)

Lindsay Lohan plays twins separated at birth who meet at summer camp and plot to reunite their parents. With double the charm and a heartwarming family story, this remake of the 1961 classic became an instant feel-good hit.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: The joyful reunion and sibling bond make it irresistibly heartwarming.

8. Notting Hill (1999)

A humble British bookseller (Hugh Grant) falls in love with a famous American actress (Julia Roberts) in this charming romantic comedy. Set in picturesque London, their unlikely relationship unfolds with tenderness and humor. The chemistry and witty script make it a standout in the rom-com genre, plus, it balances stardom and vulnerability beautifully.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It’s a love story that reminds us that fairy tales can come true.

9. Love Actually (2003)

Interweaving stories of love, loss and connection during the holiday season, this ensemble film has become a Christmas favorite. With a cast that includes Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley, it captures the highs and lows of romance. Heartfelt and funny, it shows love in all its forms. The film’s musical moments are particularly joyful.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It celebrates love, big and small, in a deeply human way.

10. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Ferris Bueller fakes being sick to skip school and take his friends on a whirlwind adventure through Chicago. Matthew Broderick’s performance and the film’s inventive fourth wall breaks make it a teen classic. It captures the spirit of youthful rebellion and seizing the day. A comedy with brains and heart.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Ferris’ joyful defiance of the mundane is endlessly liberating.

11. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A clever reimagining of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, this teen rom com is set in a high school with strong-willed Kat and charming rebel Patrick. Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles shine in a story about love, trust and being true to yourself. The witty dialogue and memorable moments have made it a cult favorite.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: The romantic finale and strong characters make your heart sing.

12. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Toula, a Greek-American woman, challenges her traditional family by falling for a non-Greek man. The unlikely pair’s cultures collide in hilarious and heartwarming ways. A box office surprise, this indie rom-com became a global hit thanks to its relatability and charm. Family, food and love take center stage.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Its celebration of culture and family unity is both hilarious and sincere.

13. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Andrea Sachs lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine under the icy Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). As she navigates high fashion and personal growth, Anne Hathaway’s character leads us through a whirlwind of ambition, identity and style. It’s sharp, funny and visually stunning.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Watching Andy come into her own is stylishly empowering.

14. School of Rock (2003)

Struggling musician Dewey Finn (Jack Black) fakes a teaching job and turns a class of private school kids into a rock band. With music, mischief and heart, this comedy celebrates creativity and self-expression. Jack Black’s energy is infectious, and the kids rock just as hard.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It’s about finding your passion and inspiring others to do the same.

15. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Rachel Chu discovers her boyfriend is one of Asia’s wealthiest bachelors when she travels to Singapore for a wedding. Lavish settings and heartfelt themes blend in this visually stunning rom-com. It’s funny, emotional and groundbreaking in representation.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It’s a fairytale that breaks new ground while tugging at the heart.

16. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Produced during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies,” this classic musical features unforgettable dance numbers and infectious optimism. Gene Kelly’s title performance is pure cinematic joy, and the film’s humor, romance and artistry have made it timeless. It’s a dazzling ode to showbiz.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Its exuberant performances and timeless tunes never fail to uplift.

17. Julie & Julia (2009)

This dual narrative follows famed chef Julia Child (Meryl Streep) and blogger Julie Powell (Amy Adams) as they find meaning through cooking. Full of delicious food and personal triumphs, it’s a flavorful film about passion and persistence. It’s charming, warm and beautifully performed.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: The joy of cooking becomes a metaphor for finding joy in life.

18. About Time (2013)

Tim discovers he can time travel and uses his gift to improve his love life and appreciate the little moments. A romantic drama with a fantasy twist, it’s tender and profound, reminding viewers to cherish the everyday.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It’s a love story wrapped in a life lesson about gratitude.

19. Enchanted (2007)

Giselle, a fairytale princess, is thrust into modern-day New York City. Mixing animation and live action, this Disney film parodies and embraces classic tropes. Amy Adams is delightfully earnest and hilarious. It’s magical, musical fun for all ages.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It celebrates love and optimism with a wink and a song.

20. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones, a single woman in London, chronicles her romantic misadventures and self-improvement goals. Renée Zellweger’s lovable performance made her an instant icon. The film balances rom-com hijinks with genuine emotion. It’s awkward, honest and endearing.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Bridget’s imperfections make her completely relatable and lovable.

21. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Beca joins a college a cappella group and helps transform their outdated act into a winning team. With snappy humor and catchy performances, the film became a surprise hit. Anna Kendrick leads a diverse and hilarious cast in a film about music, friendship and girl power.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Harmonies, humor and heart make it pitch-perfect entertainment.

22. The Intern (2015)

A retired businessman (Robert De Niro) becomes an intern at an online fashion startup. His unlikely friendship with the company’s founder is the heart of this gentle comedy. The film explores purpose, mentorship and empathy across generations. It’s warm, thoughtful and funny.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It proves it’s never too late to connect, grow and thrive.

23. Chef (2014)

A disgraced chef rediscovers his passion by launching a food truck with his son. Directed by and starring Jon Favreau, it’s a flavorful road movie about family, food and creativity. It’s visually appetizing and emotionally satisfying, plus, the incredible soundtrack is a major bonus.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It’s a delicious reminder to follow your heart and feed your soul.

24. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Lara Jean’s secret love letters get mailed out, launching her into unexpected romance. This teen rom com is sweet, modern and full of heart. It’s a love letter to young love.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It captures the butterflies and bravery of first love.

25. Mean Girls (2004)

New girl Cady Heron navigates high school cliques and queen bees in this sharp, hilarious teen comedy. Written by Tina Fey, it blends wit with surprising insight into adolescent life. Its quotable script and iconic scenes have made it a staple of pop culture. It’s fun, fierce and surprisingly wise.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Watching Cady find balance and kindness is oddly cathartic and empowering.

26. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Walter Mitty escapes his mundane life through vivid daydreams, but when a real-life adventure calls, he must rise to the occasion. Starring and directed by Ben Stiller, the film is visually breathtaking and emotionally stirring. It’s a story about seizing the moment and finding wonder in the world.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It celebrates courage, transformation and the beauty of everyday life.

27. The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

A gifted young chef from India clashes with a Michelin-starred French restaurant owner in a quaint village. Helen Mirren and Manish Dayal shine in this warm, delicious film about cultural fusion and acceptance. It’s flavorful, funny and touching.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It’s a feast for the senses and the soul.

28. Amélie (2001)

A shy Parisian woman decides to improve the lives of those around her in whimsical, imaginative ways. Audrey Tautou leads this visually stunning French film full of quirky charm. It’s an artistic, heartfelt tribute to kindness.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Amélie’s small acts of joy ripple beautifully through the world.

29. Finding Nemo (2003)

Marlin, a nervous clownfish, crosses the ocean to find his son Nemo. Pixar’s underwater adventure is both funny and deeply emotional. With unforgettable characters and stunning animation, it’s a story of bravery, family and love.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Its message of hope and perseverance is timeless.

30. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

A quirky concierge and his protégé get caught in a whirlwind of theft, war and mistaken identity. Wes Anderson’s film is stylish, funny and full of heart. With a rich ensemble cast and meticulous visuals, it’s a treat.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Its eccentric charm and heartfelt storytelling leave a lasting smile.

31. The Holiday (2006)

Two women swap homes for the holidays and find new love and renewed purpose. Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, this transatlantic rom com is cozy and delightful. It’s a perfect watch for snowy nights.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Love, friendship and fresh starts make it a warm hug of a film.

32. Moana (2016)

Moana, a spirited Polynesian girl, sets sail to save her island and discover her destiny. With stunning animation, a powerful and way-too-catchy soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a courageous heroine, it’s an instant Disney classic.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It inspires kids and adults alike to be brave and trust their path.

33. Hidden Figures (2016)

This inspiring true story follows three female African American mathematicians—Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson—who were instrumental in NASA’s space race during the 1960s. Facing racism and sexism, they rise above systemic barriers with brilliance, resilience and teamwork. The film is both educational and empowering, with standout performances from Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It celebrates unsung heroes who broke barriers and proved anything is possible with courage and intellect.

34. Hairspray (2007)

Tracy Turnblad, an upbeat teen in 1960s Baltimore, dreams of dancing on TV and promoting inclusivity. With high-energy numbers and social commentary, the film is fun, inspiring and full of heart.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: It celebrates self-love, acceptance and dancing to your own beat.

35. Babe (1995)

A polite pig defies expectations by herding sheep on a farm. This charming family tale is heartwarming, funny and full of unlikely friendship. Above all, it’s a story of believing in yourself no matter the odds stacked against you.

Why it’s a feel-good movie: Babe’s courage and kindness win hearts across species.

