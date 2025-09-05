There’s the classic fantasy football format most are familiar with: A fun companion to the NFL season that entertains friends, family and co-workers throughout the regular season. Next year, you draft a whole new roster and do it all again.

And then there’s dynasty fantasy football. This type of fantasy football league is for die-hard fantasy managers, where you draft players for their entire playing career, retaining players from season to season. It’s the kind of fantasy football league that will have you assembling late-night trade packages with a 2029 fourth rounder for a sleeper pick on your opponent’s roster. Unlike the classic format, annual drafts are essentially just a chance to pick up a few new players to join your squad.

Whether you’re thinking of starting a dynasty fantasy football league or are already in one, this post will help you stay winning all season long. Here’s our Top 250 dynasty league rankings.

Top 250 Dynasty Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings

If you’re in the dynasty startup phase, here are a few things to be aware of before we even get down to the list of dynasty consensus rankings.

Know your league format , i.e., is it a Superflex? Because if so, draft the best QB available and then consult this list.

, i.e., is it a Superflex? Because if so, draft the best QB available and then consult this list. Be aware of your league scoring . Is it half-PPR like these rankings? Do TEs get a catch bonus? If so, rookie tight ends might climb the draft board.

. Is it half-PPR like these rankings? Do TEs get a catch bonus? If so, rookie tight ends might climb the draft board. Pay attention to player ages: Dynasty leagues take the long view. They end up more closely resembling NFL teams in their hesitancy to invest in players later in their careers. Though, depending on how your draft shakes out, you shouldn’t rule out a one-year renegade run of a 30+ team. Our rankings take age into consideration.

And now for the top 250 dynasty fantasy consensus rankings:

Rank Player Position Team Avg Rank 1 Ja’Marr Chase WR Cincinnati Bengals 1.0 2 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings 2.0 3 Malik Nabers WR New York Giants 3.7 4 Bijan Robinson RB Atlanta Falcons 5.0 5 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys 5.3 6 Puka Nacua WR Los Angeles Rams 6.0 7 Ashton Jeanty RB Las Vegas Raiders 7.0 8 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions 8.0 9 Brian Thomas Jr. WR Jacksonville Jaguars 8.7 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Detroit Lions 10.0 11 Brock Bowers TE Las Vegas Raiders 10.3 12 Nico Collins WR Houston Texans 13.0 13 Drake London WR Atlanta Falcons 13.3 14 Ladd McConkey WR Los Angeles Chargers 15.3 15 De’Von Achane RB Miami Dolphins 16.0 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seattle Seahawks 17.7 17 Trey McBride TE Arizona Cardinals 18.3 18 Saquon Barkley RB Philadelphia Eagles 18.3 19 A.J. Brown WR Philadelphia Eagles 19.3 20 Omarion Hampton RB Los Angeles Chargers 20.0 21 Garrett Wilson WR New York Jets 20.3 22 Jayden Daniels QB Washington Commanders 22.3 23 Bucky Irving RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23.0 24 Josh Allen QB Buffalo Bills 23.7 25 Lamar Jackson QB Baltimore Ravens 25.7 26 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Arizona Cardinals 25.7 27 Jonathan Taylor RB Indianapolis Colts 26.3 28 Tee Higgins WR Cincinnati Bengals 27.0 29 Tetairoa McMillan WR Carolina Panthers 28.7 30 Breece Hall RB New York Jets 31.3 31 TreVeyon Henderson RB New England Patriots 32.7 32 Rashee Rice WR Kansas City Chiefs 34.3 33 Kyren Williams RB Los Angeles Rams 36.3 34 Travis Hunter WR Jacksonville Jaguars 37.0 35 Jalen Hurts QB Philadelphia Eagles 38.3 36 Kenneth Walker III RB Seattle Seahawks 38.3 37 Chase Brown RB Cincinnati Bengals 38.7 38 James Cook RB Buffalo Bills 39.0 39 Zay Flowers WR Baltimore Ravens 40.0 40 DeVonta Smith WR Philadelphia Eagles 40.3 41 Joe Burrow QB Cincinnati Bengals 41.0 42 Sam LaPorta TE Detroit Lions 42.3 43 Rome Odunze WR Chicago Bears 43.0 44 Emeka Egbuka WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44.3 45 Xavier Worthy WR Kansas City Chiefs 45.0 46 Josh Jacobs RB Green Bay Packers 47.3 47 Jordan Addison WR Minnesota Vikings 48.0 48 DK Metcalf WR Pittsburgh Steelers 49.0 49 Jameson Williams WR Detroit Lions 50.7 50 Tyler Warren TE Indianapolis Colts 51.7 51 Chris Olave WR New Orleans Saints 54.0 52 Jaylen Waddle WR Miami Dolphins 54.3 53 Kaleb Johnson RB Pittsburgh Steelers 54.3 54 DJ Moore WR Chicago Bears 55.7 55 Christian McCaffrey RB San Francisco 49ers 55.7 56 George Pickens WR Dallas Cowboys 55.7 57 Patrick Mahomes QB Kansas City Chiefs 56.0 58 Quinshon Judkins RB Cleveland Browns 57.0 59 Terry McLaurin WR Washington Commanders 57.3 60 George Kittle TE San Francisco 49ers 59.3 61 Matthew Golden WR Green Bay Packers 59.3 62 Colston Loveland TE Chicago Bears 60.0 63 Luther Burden III WR Chicago Bears 64.0 64 Jerry Jeudy WR Cleveland Browns 65.7 65 Justin Herbert QB Los Angeles Chargers 68.0 66 Derrick Henry RB Baltimore Ravens 69.7 67 T.J. Hockenson TE Minnesota Vikings 70.3 68 Tyreek Hill WR Miami Dolphins 71.3 69 Chuba Hubbard RB Carolina Panthers 71.7 70 Brandon Aiyuk WR San Francisco 49ers 72.0 71 Bo Nix QB Denver Broncos 75.7 72 Jayden Higgins WR Houston Texans 76.0 73 Caleb Williams QB Chicago Bears 76.3 74 Cam Skattebo RB New York Giants 78.0 75 Drake Maye QB New England Patriots 78.3 76 C.J. Stroud QB Houston Texans 81.0 77 Courtland Sutton WR Denver Broncos 81.7 78 Alvin Kamara RB New Orleans Saints 83.3 79 Chris Godwin WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83.3 80 David Montgomery RB Detroit Lions 83.3 81 RJ Harvey RB Denver Broncos 83.7 82 Davante Adams WR Los Angeles Rams 85.0 83 Jordan Love QB Green Bay Packers 85.3 84 Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 85.3 85 Khalil Shakir WR Buffalo Bills 86.0 86 Ricky Pearsall WR San Francisco 49ers 86.7 87 Tucker Kraft TE Green Bay Packers 87.3 88 Isiah Pacheco RB Kansas City Chiefs 88.3 89 Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals 89.0 90 Jayden Reed WR Green Bay Packers 90.3 91 Josh Downs WR Indianapolis Colts 90.7 92 Joe Mixon RB Houston Texans 91.7 93 Dalton Kincaid TE Buffalo Bills 91.7 94 Mark Andrews TE Baltimore Ravens 93.7 95 Jauan Jennings WR San Francisco 49ers 96.7 96 D’Andre Swift RB Chicago Bears 97.7 97 Tony Pollard RB Tennessee Titans 97.7 98 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB New York Giants 99.0 99 David Njoku TE Cleveland Browns 99.3 100 Jakobi Meyers WR Las Vegas Raiders 100.3 101 James Conner RB Arizona Cardinals 100.3 102 Deebo Samuel WR Washington Commanders 105.3 103 Brock Purdy QB San Francisco 49ers 106.7 104 Baker Mayfield QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 107.3 105 Calvin Ridley WR Tennessee Titans 108.3 106 Michael Pittman Jr. WR Indianapolis Colts 108.7 107 Jack Bech WR Las Vegas Raiders 110.0 108 Keon Coleman WR Buffalo Bills 111.0 109 Tre Harris WR Los Angeles Chargers 111.7 110 Jaylen Warren RB Pittsburgh Steelers 112.7 111 Travis Etienne Jr. RB Jacksonville Jaguars 112.7 112 Zach Charbonnet RB Seattle Seahawks 113.7 113 Brian Robinson Jr. RB San Francisco 49ers 115.7 114 J.J. McCarthy QB Minnesota Vikings 115.7 115 Jordan Mason RB Minnesota Vikings 115.7 116 Kyle Pitts TE Atlanta Falcons 115.3 117 Dylan Sampson RB Cleveland Browns 118.0 118 Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys 120.3 119 Evan Engram TE Denver Broncos 121.3 120 Najee Harris RB Los Angeles Chargers 122.7 121 Trevor Lawrence QB Jacksonville Jaguars 124.0 122 Rashid Shaheed WR New Orleans Saints 124.3 123 Jake Ferguson TE Dallas Cowboys 125.0 124 Darnell Mooney WR Atlanta Falcons 125.3 125 Cam Ward QB Tennessee Titans 125.3 126 Jared Goff QB Detroit Lions 126.3 127 Trey Benson RB Arizona Cardinals 126.3 128 Aaron Jones RB Minnesota Vikings 128.7 129 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs 129.0 130 Stefon Diggs WR New England Patriots 131.3 131 Cooper Kupp WR Seattle Seahawks 131.7 132 Justin Fields QB New York Jets 131.7 133 Rhamondre Stevenson RB New England Patriots 132.0 134 Tank Bigsby RB Jacksonville Jaguars 132.7 135 Jalen McMillan WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 133.0 136 Kyle Williams WR New England Patriots 141.3 137 Michael Penix Jr. QB Atlanta Falcons 141.3 138 Jonnu Smith TE Pittsburgh Steelers 141.7 139 Marvin Mims Jr. WR Denver Broncos 142.0 140 Cedric Tillman WR Cleveland Browns 143.0 141 Tyjae Spears RB Tennessee Titans 143.7 142 Bhayshul Tuten RB Jacksonville Jaguars 147.0 143 Christian Kirk WR Houston Texans 147.7 144 Dallas Goedert TE Philadelphia Eagles 148.0 145 Isaiah Likely TE Baltimore Ravens 148.3 146 Terrance Ferguson TE Los Angeles Rams 148.5 147 Tua Tagovailoa QB Miami Dolphins 150.7 148 Elic Ayomanor WR Tennessee Titans 151.3 149 Mason Taylor TE New York Jets 152.7 150 Rachaad White RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers 153.3 151 Xavier Legette WR Carolina Panthers 153.3 152 Javonte Williams RB Dallas Cowboys 154.7 153 Jaydon Blue RB Dallas Cowboys 154.7 154 Isaac Guerendo RB San Francisco 49ers 157.0 155 Elijah Arroyo TE Seattle Seahawks 157.0 156 Pat Bryant WR Denver Broncos 157.0 157 Braelon Allen RB New York Jets 157.7 158 Quentin Johnston WR Los Angeles Chargers 157.7 159 Rashod Bateman WR Baltimore Ravens 158.0 160 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers 159.0 161 Tank Dell WR Houston Texans 163.3 162 Romeo Doubs WR Green Bay Packers 163.0 163 Isaac TeSlaa WR Detroit Lions 164.5 164 Jalen Royals WR Kansas City Chiefs 164.7 165 Brenton Strange TE Jacksonville Jaguars 167.0 166 Jaxson Dart QB New York Giants 170.7 167 Jaylen Wright RB Miami Dolphins 171.0 168 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Washington Commanders 171.0 169 DJ Giddens RB Indianapolis Colts 173.3 170 Jonathon Brooks RB Carolina Panthers 173.3 171 Ray Davis RB Buffalo Bills 174.3 172 Anthony Richardson QB Indianapolis Colts 175.7 173 Wan’Dale Robinson WR New York Giants 176.0 174 J.K. Dobbins RB Denver Broncos 176.0 175 Jerome Ford RB Cleveland Browns 176.7 176 Jalen Coker WR Carolina Panthers 176.7 177 Sam Darnold QB Seattle Seahawks 178.3 178 Blake Corum RB Los Angeles Rams 179.7 179 Marquise Brown WR Kansas City Chiefs 181.0 180 Adonai Mitchell WR Indianapolis Colts 181.0 181 Devin Neal RB New Orleans Saints 181.7 182 DeMario Douglas WR New England Patriots 183.3 183 Dont’e Thornton Jr. WR Las Vegas Raiders 184.0 184 Cade Otton TE Tampa Bay Buccaneers 184.3 185 Jarquez Hunter RB Los Angeles Rams 184.3 186 Pat Freiermuth TE Pittsburgh Steelers 184.7 187 Harold Fannin Jr. TE Cleveland Browns 185.3 188 Rico Dowdle RB Carolina Panthers 186.3 189 Tory Horton WR Seattle Seahawks 189.0 190 Brashard Smith RB Kansas City Chiefs 189.7 191 Ja’Tavion Sanders TE Carolina Panthers 190.0 192 Tyler Allgeier RB Atlanta Falcons 192.0 193 Chig Okonkwo TE Tennessee Titans 194.0 194 Joshua Palmer WR Buffalo Bills 194.7 195 Nick Chubb RB Houston Texans 195.0 196 MarShawn Lloyd RB Green Bay Packers 195.7 197 Christian Watson WR Green Bay Packers 196.0 198 Matthew Stafford QB Los Angeles Rams 196.0 199 Dontayvion Wicks WR Green Bay Packers 197.0 200 Jalen Milroe QB Seattle Seahawks 197.3 201 Geno Smith QB Las Vegas Raiders 197.3 202 Tahj Brooks RB Cincinnati Bengals 198.5 203 Damien Martinez RB FA 202.0 204 Michael Wilson WR Arizona Cardinals 202.3 205 Trevor Etienne RB Carolina Panthers 202.3 206 Woody Marks RB Houston Texans 202.5 207 Shedeur Sanders QB Cleveland Browns 205.3 208 Keenan Allen WR Los Angeles Chargers 206.0 209 Roschon Johnson RB Chicago Bears 207.7 210 Alec Pierce WR Indianapolis Colts 208.7 211 Theo Johnson TE New York Giants 211.7 212 Hunter Henry TE New England Patriots 211.7 213 Jordan James RB San Francisco 49ers 213.0 214 Mike Gesicki TE Cincinnati Bengals 213.0 215 DeAndre Hopkins WR Baltimore Ravens 213.7 216 Andrei Iosivas WR Cincinnati Bengals 215.7 217 Ben Sinnott TE Washington Commanders 216.3 218 Zach Ertz TE Washington Commanders 216.3 219 Ollie Gordon II RB Miami Dolphins 217.0 220 Tyler Shough QB New Orleans Saints 217.0 221 Roman Wilson WR Pittsburgh Steelers 217.7 222 Kendre Miller RB New Orleans Saints 218.3 223 Cole Kmet TE Chicago Bears 219.0 224 Amari Cooper WR Las Vegas Raiders 221.0 225 Troy Franklin WR Denver Broncos 221.0 226 Audric Estime RB FA 221.3 227 Oronde Gadsden II TE Los Angeles Chargers 224.5 228 Austin Ekeler RB Washington Commanders 226.0 229 Dalton Schultz TE Houston Texans 226.7 230 Savion Williams WR Green Bay Packers 227.5 231 Darius Slayton WR New York Giants 230.7 232 Tai Felton WR Minnesota Vikings 230.5 233 Diontae Johnson WR FA 232.7 234 Will Shipley RB Philadelphia Eagles 233.0 235 Elijah Moore WR Buffalo Bills 235.0 236 Kyle Monangai RB Chicago Bears 236.7 237 Russell Wilson QB New York Giants 239.3 238 Daniel Jones QB Indianapolis Colts 241.7 239 Adam Thielen WR Minnesota Vikings 245.0 240 Tyler Lockett WR Tennessee Titans 245.0 241 Malik Washington WR Miami Dolphins 245.3 242 Devaughn Vele WR New Orleans Saints 247.0 243 Juwan Johnson TE New Orleans Saints 247.7 244 Calvin Austin III WR Pittsburgh Steelers 248.3 245 Kayshon Boutte WR New England Patriots 249.3 246 Aaron Rodgers QB Pittsburgh Steelers 250.5 247 Michael Mayer TE Las Vegas Raiders 254.7 248 Luke McCaffrey WR Washington Commanders 258.5 249 Keaton Mitchell RB Baltimore Ravens 263.0 250 Chris Rodriguez, Jr. RB Washington Commanders 265.0

Rankings ordered by average rank across multiple dynasty fantasy football sources.

These rankings were determined by analyzing average positions, tiers and impact by position.

Key Insights

Top Tier Consensus

The top 10 shows strong agreement across the board. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimously ranked one and two, followed by some combination of Malik Nabers, Bijan Robinson, CeeDee Lamb and Puka Nacua.

Position Distribution

Wide receivers dominate the top rankings. Seven of the top 10 are wide receivers and nearly half of the top 100 players are WRs.

Young pass-catching running backs like Bucky Irving and De’Von Achane offer elite upside.

Tight ends command premium value due to position scarcity. Players like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers who are treated as a receiver in their offense are extra valuable.

Quarterbacks generally rank slightly lower in dynasty formats. Unless your dynasty is a Superflex, then they are likely the most important picks you’ll make.

Rookie Impact

Seven 2025 rookies appear in the top 50, including Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and Tetairoa McMillan in the top 30. These first-round picks are poised for immediate impact Week 1.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the best player in dynasty fantasy football? Ja'Marr Chase is considered the number one player in dynasty fantasy football rankings. Justin Jefferson is considered the clear number two player. What's a good dynasty football draft strategy? A good dynasty fantasy football strategy starts with finding younger players who offer immediate upside. After that look for more established players still making an impact on their teams, followed by identifying players that may be a few years away from making an impact.

