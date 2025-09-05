There’s the classic fantasy football format most are familiar with: A fun companion to the NFL season that entertains friends, family and co-workers throughout the regular season. Next year, you draft a whole new roster and do it all again.
And then there’s dynasty fantasy football. This type of fantasy football league is for die-hard fantasy managers, where you draft players for their entire playing career, retaining players from season to season. It’s the kind of fantasy football league that will have you assembling late-night trade packages with a 2029 fourth rounder for a sleeper pick on your opponent’s roster. Unlike the classic format, annual drafts are essentially just a chance to pick up a few new players to join your squad.
Whether you’re thinking of starting a dynasty fantasy football league or are already in one, this post will help you stay winning all season long. Here’s our Top 250 dynasty league rankings.
Top 250 Dynasty Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings
If you’re in the dynasty startup phase, here are a few things to be aware of before we even get down to the list of dynasty consensus rankings.
- Know your league format, i.e., is it a Superflex? Because if so, draft the best QB available and then consult this list.
- Be aware of your league scoring. Is it half-PPR like these rankings? Do TEs get a catch bonus? If so, rookie tight ends might climb the draft board.
- Pay attention to player ages: Dynasty leagues take the long view. They end up more closely resembling NFL teams in their hesitancy to invest in players later in their careers. Though, depending on how your draft shakes out, you shouldn’t rule out a one-year renegade run of a 30+ team. Our rankings take age into consideration.
And now for the top 250 dynasty fantasy consensus rankings:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Avg Rank
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1.0
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|2.0
|3
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|New York Giants
|3.7
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|5.0
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|5.3
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|6.0
|7
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7.0
|8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|8.0
|9
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|8.7
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|10.0
|11
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Las Vegas Raiders
|10.3
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Houston Texans
|13.0
|13
|Drake London
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|13.3
|14
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|15.3
|15
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|16.0
|16
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|17.7
|17
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Arizona Cardinals
|18.3
|18
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|18.3
|19
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|19.3
|20
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|20.0
|21
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|New York Jets
|20.3
|22
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Washington Commanders
|22.3
|23
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|23.0
|24
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Buffalo Bills
|23.7
|25
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Baltimore Ravens
|25.7
|26
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|25.7
|27
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Indianapolis Colts
|26.3
|28
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|27.0
|29
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|28.7
|30
|Breece Hall
|RB
|New York Jets
|31.3
|31
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|New England Patriots
|32.7
|32
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|34.3
|33
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Los Angeles Rams
|36.3
|34
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|37.0
|35
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|38.3
|36
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Seattle Seahawks
|38.3
|37
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|38.7
|38
|James Cook
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|39.0
|39
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|40.0
|40
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|40.3
|41
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|41.0
|42
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Detroit Lions
|42.3
|43
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|43.0
|44
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|44.3
|45
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|45.0
|46
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Green Bay Packers
|47.3
|47
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|48.0
|48
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|49.0
|49
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|50.7
|50
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|Indianapolis Colts
|51.7
|51
|Chris Olave
|WR
|New Orleans Saints
|54.0
|52
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|54.3
|53
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|54.3
|54
|DJ Moore
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|55.7
|55
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|55.7
|56
|George Pickens
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|55.7
|57
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|56.0
|58
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|Cleveland Browns
|57.0
|59
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|57.3
|60
|George Kittle
|TE
|San Francisco 49ers
|59.3
|61
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|59.3
|62
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Chicago Bears
|60.0
|63
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|64.0
|64
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|65.7
|65
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|68.0
|66
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Baltimore Ravens
|69.7
|67
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Minnesota Vikings
|70.3
|68
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|71.3
|69
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|71.7
|70
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|72.0
|71
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Denver Broncos
|75.7
|72
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Houston Texans
|76.0
|73
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|Chicago Bears
|76.3
|74
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|New York Giants
|78.0
|75
|Drake Maye
|QB
|New England Patriots
|78.3
|76
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Houston Texans
|81.0
|77
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|81.7
|78
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|New Orleans Saints
|83.3
|79
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|83.3
|80
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|83.3
|81
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|Denver Broncos
|83.7
|82
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|85.0
|83
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|85.3
|84
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|85.3
|85
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|86.0
|86
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|86.7
|87
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|Green Bay Packers
|87.3
|88
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|88.3
|89
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Arizona Cardinals
|89.0
|90
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|90.3
|91
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|90.7
|92
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Houston Texans
|91.7
|93
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Buffalo Bills
|91.7
|94
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Baltimore Ravens
|93.7
|95
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|96.7
|96
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|97.7
|97
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|97.7
|98
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|New York Giants
|99.0
|99
|David Njoku
|TE
|Cleveland Browns
|99.3
|100
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|100.3
|101
|James Conner
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|100.3
|102
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|105.3
|103
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|San Francisco 49ers
|106.7
|104
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|107.3
|105
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Tennessee Titans
|108.3
|106
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|108.7
|107
|Jack Bech
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|110.0
|108
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|111.0
|109
|Tre Harris
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|111.7
|110
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|112.7
|111
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|112.7
|112
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Seattle Seahawks
|113.7
|113
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|115.7
|114
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Minnesota Vikings
|115.7
|115
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|Minnesota Vikings
|115.7
|116
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Atlanta Falcons
|115.3
|117
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|Cleveland Browns
|118.0
|118
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Dallas Cowboys
|120.3
|119
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Denver Broncos
|121.3
|120
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|122.7
|121
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|124.0
|122
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|New Orleans Saints
|124.3
|123
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Dallas Cowboys
|125.0
|124
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|125.3
|125
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Tennessee Titans
|125.3
|126
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Detroit Lions
|126.3
|127
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|126.3
|128
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Minnesota Vikings
|128.7
|129
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|129.0
|130
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|New England Patriots
|131.3
|131
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|131.7
|132
|Justin Fields
|QB
|New York Jets
|131.7
|133
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|New England Patriots
|132.0
|134
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|132.7
|135
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|133.0
|136
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|New England Patriots
|141.3
|137
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Atlanta Falcons
|141.3
|138
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|141.7
|139
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|142.0
|140
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|143.0
|141
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|143.7
|142
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|147.0
|143
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|Houston Texans
|147.7
|144
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Philadelphia Eagles
|148.0
|145
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Baltimore Ravens
|148.3
|146
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Los Angeles Rams
|148.5
|147
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Miami Dolphins
|150.7
|148
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Tennessee Titans
|151.3
|149
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|New York Jets
|152.7
|150
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|153.3
|151
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|153.3
|152
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|154.7
|153
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|154.7
|154
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|157.0
|155
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Seattle Seahawks
|157.0
|156
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|157.0
|157
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|New York Jets
|157.7
|158
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|157.7
|159
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|158.0
|160
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Carolina Panthers
|159.0
|161
|Tank Dell
|WR
|Houston Texans
|163.3
|162
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|163.0
|163
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|164.5
|164
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|164.7
|165
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|167.0
|166
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|New York Giants
|170.7
|167
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|171.0
|168
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|Washington Commanders
|171.0
|169
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|Indianapolis Colts
|173.3
|170
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|173.3
|171
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|174.3
|172
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Indianapolis Colts
|175.7
|173
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|New York Giants
|176.0
|174
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Denver Broncos
|176.0
|175
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cleveland Browns
|176.7
|176
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|176.7
|177
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Seattle Seahawks
|178.3
|178
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Los Angeles Rams
|179.7
|179
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|181.0
|180
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|181.0
|181
|Devin Neal
|RB
|New Orleans Saints
|181.7
|182
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|New England Patriots
|183.3
|183
|Dont’e Thornton Jr.
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|184.0
|184
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|184.3
|185
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|Los Angeles Rams
|184.3
|186
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|184.7
|187
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|Cleveland Browns
|185.3
|188
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|186.3
|189
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|189.0
|190
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|189.7
|191
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Carolina Panthers
|190.0
|192
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|192.0
|193
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|Tennessee Titans
|194.0
|194
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|194.7
|195
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|Houston Texans
|195.0
|196
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|Green Bay Packers
|195.7
|197
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|196.0
|198
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Los Angeles Rams
|196.0
|199
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|197.0
|200
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Seattle Seahawks
|197.3
|201
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|197.3
|202
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|198.5
|203
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|FA
|202.0
|204
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|202.3
|205
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|202.3
|206
|Woody Marks
|RB
|Houston Texans
|202.5
|207
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Cleveland Browns
|205.3
|208
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|206.0
|209
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|207.7
|210
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|208.7
|211
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|New York Giants
|211.7
|212
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|New England Patriots
|211.7
|213
|Jordan James
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|213.0
|214
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|Cincinnati Bengals
|213.0
|215
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|213.7
|216
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|215.7
|217
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|Washington Commanders
|216.3
|218
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|Washington Commanders
|216.3
|219
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|217.0
|220
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|New Orleans Saints
|217.0
|221
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|217.7
|222
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|New Orleans Saints
|218.3
|223
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Chicago Bears
|219.0
|224
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Las Vegas Raiders
|221.0
|225
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|221.0
|226
|Audric Estime
|RB
|FA
|221.3
|227
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|Los Angeles Chargers
|224.5
|228
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Washington Commanders
|226.0
|229
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Houston Texans
|226.7
|230
|Savion Williams
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|227.5
|231
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|New York Giants
|230.7
|232
|Tai Felton
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|230.5
|233
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|FA
|232.7
|234
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|233.0
|235
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|235.0
|236
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|236.7
|237
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|New York Giants
|239.3
|238
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Indianapolis Colts
|241.7
|239
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|245.0
|240
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Tennessee Titans
|245.0
|241
|Malik Washington
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|245.3
|242
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|New Orleans Saints
|247.0
|243
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|New Orleans Saints
|247.7
|244
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|248.3
|245
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|New England Patriots
|249.3
|246
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|250.5
|247
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Las Vegas Raiders
|254.7
|248
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|258.5
|249
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Baltimore Ravens
|263.0
|250
|Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
|RB
|Washington Commanders
|265.0
Rankings ordered by average rank across multiple dynasty fantasy football sources.
These rankings were determined by analyzing average positions, tiers and impact by position.
Key Insights
Top Tier Consensus
The top 10 shows strong agreement across the board. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimously ranked one and two, followed by some combination of Malik Nabers, Bijan Robinson, CeeDee Lamb and Puka Nacua.
Position Distribution
- Wide receivers dominate the top rankings. Seven of the top 10 are wide receivers and nearly half of the top 100 players are WRs.
- Young pass-catching running backs like Bucky Irving and De’Von Achane offer elite upside.
- Tight ends command premium value due to position scarcity. Players like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers who are treated as a receiver in their offense are extra valuable.
- Quarterbacks generally rank slightly lower in dynasty formats. Unless your dynasty is a Superflex, then they are likely the most important picks you’ll make.
Rookie Impact
Seven 2025 rookies appear in the top 50, including Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and Tetairoa McMillan in the top 30. These first-round picks are poised for immediate impact Week 1.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the best player in dynasty fantasy football?
Ja'Marr Chase is considered the number one player in dynasty fantasy football rankings. Justin Jefferson is considered the clear number two player.
What's a good dynasty football draft strategy?
A good dynasty fantasy football strategy starts with finding younger players who offer immediate upside. After that look for more established players still making an impact on their teams, followed by identifying players that may be a few years away from making an impact.
