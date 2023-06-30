DIRECTV has filed a legal challenge at the FCC to take another stand for its customers in the fight against unwarranted increases in the rising cost of local broadcast programming designed to be ‘free’ to consumers. The FCC legal challenge is against Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest broadcaster, and its attempt to further expand its sham “sidecars” through Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting.  In an “Informal Complaint,” filed with the FCC today, DIRECTV alleges that Nexstar continues to violate media ownership and other rules by having de facto control over stations owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight, including in 25 markets where Nexstar also owns a top 4 local broadcaster. According to the Complaint, this control is exercised through a combination of services agreements, financing arrangements and option agreements, and is further evidenced by the behavior of Nexstar, Mission, and White Knight in retransmission consent negotiations with DIRECTV.  The Complaint also alleges that Nexstar, Mission, and White Knight have misled the FCC about these arrangements for years. 

In March, DIRECTV filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that Nexstar had conspired with Mission and White Knight to raise retransmission consent fees charged to pay tv operators. 

 

“The reasons for this sham are obvious,” stated DIRECTV. “By controlling Mission and White Knight stations, Nexstar gains unlawful leverage both nationally (because it is bigger) and locally (because it controls multiple major networks in cities throughout the country). This enables it to charge more.  DIRECTV subscribers pay the price for Nexstar’s unlawful behavior.”

 

“Nexstar consolidates Mission and White Knight in its own financial results, assumes responsibility for both their revenues and their debts, and directs their retransmission consent negotiations with DIRECTV – and yet represents it is not in control of their stations to the FCC.  If the FCC does not take action, there will really be no limit to how much market share it can accumulate using this ‘side car’ construct.”

A copy of this FCC complaint can be found by clicking here.

Legal record of the antitrust suit is available at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Here are the individual stations, networks and communities currently blacked out by Mission’s and White Night’s ongoing retransmission consent conspiracy with Nexstar, as well as the Nexstar-owned stations in each of those same DMAs:

Nielsen DMA

Station

Network

STATION OWNER

Abilene, TX

KTAB

CBS

Nexstar Media

Abilene, TX

KRBC

NBC

Mission Broadcasting

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

WTEN

ABC

Nexstar Media

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

WXXA

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM

KRQE

CBS

Nexstar Media

Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM

KRQE-D2

FOX

Nexstar Media

Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM

KWBQ

CW

Mission Broadcasting

Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM

KASY

MNT

Mission Broadcasting

Amarillo, TX

KAMR

NBC

Nexstar Media

Amarillo, TX

KCIT

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Baton Rouge, LA

WBRL-CD

CW

Nexstar Media

Baton Rouge, LA

WGMB

FOX

Nexstar Media

Baton Rouge, LA

WVLA

NBC

White Knight Broadcasting

Billings, MT

KSVI

ABC

Nexstar Media

Billings, MT

KHMT

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Burlington, VT

WFFF

FOX

Nexstar Media

Burlington, VT

WVNY

ABC

Mission Broadcasting

Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL

WHBF

CBS

Nexstar Media

Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL

KGCW

CW

Nexstar Media

Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL

KLJB

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Erie, PA

WJET

ABC

Nexstar Media

Erie, PA

WFXP

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Evansville, IN

WEHT

ABC

Nexstar Media

Evansville, IN

WTVW

CW

Mission Broadcasting

Joplin-Pittsburg, KS

KSNF

NBC

Nexstar Media

Joplin-Pittsburg, KS

KODE

ABC

Mission Broadcasting

Lansing, MI

WLNS

CBS

Nexstar Media

Lansing, MI

WLAJ

ABC

Mission Broadcasting

Lansing, MI

CW

CW

Mission Broadcasting

Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR

KARZ

MNT

Nexstar Media

Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR

KARK

NBC

Nexstar Media

Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR

KASN

CW

Mission Broadcasting

Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR

KLRT

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Lubbock, TX

KLBK

CBS

Nexstar Media

Lubbock, TX

KAMC

ABC

Mission Broadcasting

Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR

KARD

FOX

Nexstar Media

Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR

KTVE

NBC

Mission Broadcasting

Odessa-Midland, TX

KMID

ABC

Nexstar Media

Odessa-Midland, TX

KPEJ

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA

WPRI

CBS

Nexstar Media

Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA

CW

CW

Mission Broadcasting

Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA

WNAC

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Rockford, IL

WQRF

FOX

Nexstar Media

Rockford, IL

WTVO

ABC

Mission Broadcasting

Rockford, IL

MNT

MNT

Mission Broadcasting

Shreveport, LA

KSHV

MNT

Nexstar Media

Shreveport, LA

KTAL

NBC

Nexstar Media

Shreveport, LA

KMSS

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Springfield, MO

KRBK

FOX

Nexstar Media

Springfield, MO

KOZL

MNT

Nexstar Media

Springfield, MO

KOLR

CBS

Mission Broadcasting

Terre Haute, IN

WTWO

NBC

Nexstar Media

Terre Haute, IN

WAWV

ABC

Mission Broadcasting

Tyler-Longview, TX

KETK

NBC

Nexstar Media

Tyler-Longview, TX

KFXK

FOX

White Knight Broadcasting

Utica, NY

WFXV

FOX

Nexstar Media

Utica, NY

WUTR

ABC

Mission Broadcasting

Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK

KJBO-LP

MNT

Nexstar Media

Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK

KFDX

NBC

Nexstar Media

Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK

KJTL

FOX

Mission Broadcasting

Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA

WBRE

NBC

Nexstar Media

Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA

WYOU

CBS

Mission Broadcasting
       

Stations Currently Down

      

Nexstar Stations in Same Markets

      
       

 

