DIRECTV has filed a legal challenge at the FCC to take another stand for its customers in the fight against unwarranted increases in the rising cost of local broadcast programming designed to be ‘free’ to consumers. The FCC legal challenge is against Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest broadcaster, and its attempt to further expand its sham “sidecars” through Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting. In an “Informal Complaint,” filed with the FCC today, DIRECTV alleges that Nexstar continues to violate media ownership and other rules by having de facto control over stations owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight, including in 25 markets where Nexstar also owns a top 4 local broadcaster. According to the Complaint, this control is exercised through a combination of services agreements, financing arrangements and option agreements, and is further evidenced by the behavior of Nexstar, Mission, and White Knight in retransmission consent negotiations with DIRECTV. The Complaint also alleges that Nexstar, Mission, and White Knight have misled the FCC about these arrangements for years.

In March, DIRECTV filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that Nexstar had conspired with Mission and White Knight to raise retransmission consent fees charged to pay tv operators.

“The reasons for this sham are obvious,” stated DIRECTV. “By controlling Mission and White Knight stations, Nexstar gains unlawful leverage both nationally (because it is bigger) and locally (because it controls multiple major networks in cities throughout the country). This enables it to charge more. DIRECTV subscribers pay the price for Nexstar’s unlawful behavior.”

“Nexstar consolidates Mission and White Knight in its own financial results, assumes responsibility for both their revenues and their debts, and directs their retransmission consent negotiations with DIRECTV – and yet represents it is not in control of their stations to the FCC. If the FCC does not take action, there will really be no limit to how much market share it can accumulate using this ‘side car’ construct.”

A copy of this FCC complaint can be found by clicking here.

Legal record of the antitrust suit is available at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Here are the individual stations, networks and communities currently blacked out by Mission’s and White Night’s ongoing retransmission consent conspiracy with Nexstar, as well as the Nexstar-owned stations in each of those same DMAs:

Nielsen DMA Station Network STATION OWNER Abilene, TX KTAB CBS Nexstar Media Abilene, TX KRBC NBC Mission Broadcasting Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WTEN ABC Nexstar Media Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WXXA FOX Mission Broadcasting Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KRQE CBS Nexstar Media Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KRQE-D2 FOX Nexstar Media Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KWBQ CW Mission Broadcasting Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KASY MNT Mission Broadcasting Amarillo, TX KAMR NBC Nexstar Media Amarillo, TX KCIT FOX Mission Broadcasting Baton Rouge, LA WBRL-CD CW Nexstar Media Baton Rouge, LA WGMB FOX Nexstar Media Baton Rouge, LA WVLA NBC White Knight Broadcasting Billings, MT KSVI ABC Nexstar Media Billings, MT KHMT FOX Mission Broadcasting Burlington, VT WFFF FOX Nexstar Media Burlington, VT WVNY ABC Mission Broadcasting Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL WHBF CBS Nexstar Media Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL KGCW CW Nexstar Media Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL KLJB FOX Mission Broadcasting Erie, PA WJET ABC Nexstar Media Erie, PA WFXP FOX Mission Broadcasting Evansville, IN WEHT ABC Nexstar Media Evansville, IN WTVW CW Mission Broadcasting Joplin-Pittsburg, KS KSNF NBC Nexstar Media Joplin-Pittsburg, KS KODE ABC Mission Broadcasting Lansing, MI WLNS CBS Nexstar Media Lansing, MI WLAJ ABC Mission Broadcasting Lansing, MI CW CW Mission Broadcasting Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARZ MNT Nexstar Media Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARK NBC Nexstar Media Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KASN CW Mission Broadcasting Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KLRT FOX Mission Broadcasting Lubbock, TX KLBK CBS Nexstar Media Lubbock, TX KAMC ABC Mission Broadcasting Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR KARD FOX Nexstar Media Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR KTVE NBC Mission Broadcasting Odessa-Midland, TX KMID ABC Nexstar Media Odessa-Midland, TX KPEJ FOX Mission Broadcasting Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA WPRI CBS Nexstar Media Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA CW CW Mission Broadcasting Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA WNAC FOX Mission Broadcasting Rockford, IL WQRF FOX Nexstar Media Rockford, IL WTVO ABC Mission Broadcasting Rockford, IL MNT MNT Mission Broadcasting Shreveport, LA KSHV MNT Nexstar Media Shreveport, LA KTAL NBC Nexstar Media Shreveport, LA KMSS FOX Mission Broadcasting Springfield, MO KRBK FOX Nexstar Media Springfield, MO KOZL MNT Nexstar Media Springfield, MO KOLR CBS Mission Broadcasting Terre Haute, IN WTWO NBC Nexstar Media Terre Haute, IN WAWV ABC Mission Broadcasting Tyler-Longview, TX KETK NBC Nexstar Media Tyler-Longview, TX KFXK FOX White Knight Broadcasting Utica, NY WFXV FOX Nexstar Media Utica, NY WUTR ABC Mission Broadcasting Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KJBO-LP MNT Nexstar Media Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KFDX NBC Nexstar Media Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KJTL FOX Mission Broadcasting Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA WBRE NBC Nexstar Media Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA WYOU CBS Mission Broadcasting Stations Currently Down Nexstar Stations in Same Markets

