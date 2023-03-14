DIRECTV today took a stand for its customers by mounting a legal challenge against a conspiracy among three broadcasters to illegally increase content costs for free over-the-air TV. The fees distributors pay for permission to offer their customers local broadcast stations have soared more than 5,000% in the past 17 years and is the single largest source of rising costs facing video consumers today. When any distributors resist extreme rate increases, Nexstar and other broadcast giants act as a gateway to black out key content from consumers living within any regions they are exclusively licensed to serve, and levy far higher tolls to bring that programming back.

Today’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, charges America’s largest broadcaster Nexstar Media Group with violating federal antitrust law by engaging in an illegal conspiracy with Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting to manipulate, raise and fix the prices of so-called retransmission consent fees that DIRECTV must pay to offer ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX local stations. The trio’s unlawful price-fixing conspiracy has already resulted in 27 local stations remaining blacked out to several hundreds of thousands of DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse consumers spanning 25 cities from Albany to Albuquerque and Billings to Baton Rouge beginning Oct. 7, 2022.

The DIRECTV suit calls out in detail how Nexstar utilizes Mission and White Knight to skirt FCC station ownership caps and other federal laws through collusive retransmission consent negotiations with “sidecar” station groups that it manages. Nexstar owns overlapping stations with White Knight and Mission in every one of the affected markets (see below), and the suit charges both White Knight and Mission allow their respective retransmission consent negotiations to be overseen, administered and subject to the approval of Nexstar in direct violation of applicable laws.

“Mission and White Knight are now unlawfully coordinating with Nexstar to raise prices and extract supracompetitive retransmission consent fees from DIRECTV in ‘overlap’ DMAs—those markets where both Nexstar and either Mission or White Knight each own a Big-4 station,” DIRECTV states. “To accomplish this unlawful and anticompetitive aim, Mission and White Knight have entered into an agreement in which they have effectively relinquished decision-making authority to Nexstar.”

Among its several other examples, the suit argues that the trio routinely share confidential rates and other financial information through a single agent who can’t keep the details of one contract straight from another, closely align their respective blackout dates, and duplicate their public responses to the media to manipulate viewers and betray the public trust once they unilaterally pull their station signals.

Legal record of this case is available at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Read the redacted complaint here.

Current List of Black Outs

Here are the individual stations, networks, and communities currently blacked out by Mission’s and White Night’s ongoing retransmission consent conspiracy with Nexstar, as well as the Nexstar-owned stations in each of those same DMAs.

Note: Stations Currently Down are in red. Nexstar Stations in Same Markets are in bold.

Nielsen DMA Station Network STATION OWNER Abilene, TX KTAB CBS Nexstar Media Abilene, TX KRBC NBC Mission Broadcasting Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WTEN ABC Nexstar Media Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY WXXA FOX Mission Broadcasting Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KRQE CBS Nexstar Media Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KRQE-D2 FOX Nexstar Media Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KWBQ CW Mission Broadcasting Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM KASY MNT Mission Broadcasting Amarillo, TX KAMR NBC Nexstar Media Amarillo, TX KCIT FOX Mission Broadcasting Baton Rouge, LA WBRL-CD CW Nexstar Media Baton Rouge, LA WGMB FOX Nexstar Media Baton Rouge, LA WVLA NBC White Knight Broadcasting Billings, MT KSVI ABC Nexstar Media Billings, MT KHMT FOX Mission Broadcasting Burlington, VT WFFF FOX Nexstar Media Burlington, VT WVNY ABC Mission Broadcasting Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL WHBF CBS Nexstar Media Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL KGCW CW Nexstar Media Davenport, IA-Rock Island, IL-Moline, IL KLJB FOX Mission Broadcasting Erie, PA WJET ABC Nexstar Media Erie, PA WFXP FOX Mission Broadcasting Evansville, IN WEHT ABC Nexstar Media Evansville, IN WTVW CW Mission Broadcasting Joplin-Pittsburg, KS KSNF NBC Nexstar Media Joplin-Pittsburg, KS KODE ABC Mission Broadcasting Lansing, MI WLNS CBS Nexstar Media Lansing, MI WLAJ ABC Mission Broadcasting Lansing, MI CW CW Mission Broadcasting Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARZ MNT Nexstar Media Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARK NBC Nexstar Media Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KASN CW Mission Broadcasting Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KLRT FOX Mission Broadcasting Lubbock, TX KLBK CBS Nexstar Media Lubbock, TX KAMC ABC Mission Broadcasting Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR KARD FOX Nexstar Media Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR KTVE NBC Mission Broadcasting Odessa-Midland, TX KMID ABC Nexstar Media Odessa-Midland, TX KPEJ FOX Mission Broadcasting Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA WPRI CBS Nexstar Media Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA CW CW Mission Broadcasting Providence, RI-New Bedford, MA WNAC FOX Mission Broadcasting Rockford, IL WQRF FOX Nexstar Media Rockford, IL WTVO ABC Mission Broadcasting Rockford, IL MNT MNT Mission Broadcasting Shreveport, LA KSHV MNT Nexstar Media Shreveport, LA KTAL NBC Nexstar Media Shreveport, LA KMSS FOX Mission Broadcasting Springfield, MO KRBK FOX Nexstar Media Springfield, MO KOZL MNT Nexstar Media Springfield, MO KOLR CBS Mission Broadcasting Terre Haute, IN WTWO NBC Nexstar Media Terre Haute, IN WAWV ABC Mission Broadcasting Tyler-Longview, TX KETK NBC Nexstar Media Tyler-Longview, TX KFXK FOX White Knight Broadcasting Utica, NY WFXV FOX Nexstar Media Utica, NY WUTR ABC Mission Broadcasting Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KJBO-LP MNT Nexstar Media Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KFDX NBC Nexstar Media Wichita Falls, TX-Lawton, OK KJTL FOX Mission Broadcasting Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA WBRE NBC Nexstar Media Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA WYOU CBS Mission Broadcasting

