DIRECTV will launch conservative opinion and commentary network The First across all three of its video services, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse very soon. The new high-definition service will join the DIRECTV satellite lineup on channel 349 and U-verse on channel 1220. The First will also soon be available via DIRECTV TV Everywhere websites and applications.

As a part of this new multi-year commitment, The First will remain a free channel available to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse customers without any extra fees, as well as online at TheFirstTV.com/watch and through various streaming providers.

“DIRECTV values different viewpoints and perspectives and will always work to preserve expansive choice among a wide variety of entertainment and information services to appeal to the unique tastes and interests of our diverse customer base,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer at DIRECTV. “As we’ve successfully done with other emerging channels, we look forward to helping The First continue to expand its audience reach, while constantly ensuring that our customers receive a strong value.”

Until now, The First had been distributed exclusively via streaming, and DIRECTV’s launch marks another step forward in an ongoing DIRECTV strategy to integrate leading streaming content alongside its more traditional linear channels. This allows DIRECTV to aggregate customers’ exponentially expanding entertainment and information options seamlessly into one destination, while often adding major discounts on the most popular, stand-alone subscription streaming options.

“DIRECTV clearly recognizes the importance of offering a wide array of views and perspectives to their customers across the U.S., and we’re thrilled The First is now among them since we reach conservatives who aren’t beholden to any one party’s talking points,” said Christopher Balfe, Chief Executive officer, First TV. “We give rise to voices who are passionate about American values yet too often ignored, and now have a unique opportunity to broaden our reach without saddling DIRECTV and its customers with any added financial demands.”

Last March, DIRECTV launched Fox News’ subscription video service Fox Nation as one of its leading SVOD offerings and continues to expand Fox Nation’s reach through a free, 60-day trial to current and new customers interested in sampling its content. DIRECTV has more recently added Warner Bros. Discovery’s Discovery+ and NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium, offering anyone who subscribes through their DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM account a discount when they purchase those services from DIRECTV. DIRECTV is rapidly adding other similar subscription video services and expects to have more details soon.

The First initially launched on Paramount’s Pluto TV in October 2019 and boasts a current lineup of four primary hosts with significant followings gleaned from popular nationally syndicated radio shows and online presence. Daily programs include the afternoon “The Dana Show,” featuring popular radio and social media personality Dana Loesch; and primetime series “The Liz Wheeler Show,” “No Spin News with Bill O’Reilly,” and “I’m Right with Jesse Kelly,” hosted by the former Marine and combat veteran.

Find more information about DIRECTV channels and add-ons available to subscribers.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."