Professional soccer is certainly heating up in the Southeastern United States with the introduction of multiple expansion franchises in recent years, but Charlotte is home to one of MLS’s youngest clubs: Charlotte FC.

Charlotte made it to the Wild Card round in their second season last year, and they’re on the prowl for an even deeper playoffs run this year. Will they take it all the way to the MLS Cup? Here’s how to watch every remaining Charlotte FC matchup of the 2024 regular season.

Charlotte FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2022

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Club Owners: David Tepper

Conference: Eastern Conference

Home Field: Bank of America Stadium

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Eliminated in the Wild Card round

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

Charlotte FC Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Charlotte FC schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Charlotte FC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Charlotte FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Charlotte FC fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Charlotte FC Rivalries

Charlotte FC is one of the MLS’s youngest teams, but they’ve already set to work building rivalries with nearby clubs in the Southeast. Here are two of their most prominent rivalries.

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United

This rivalry, known as the I-85 Derby, is fueled by geographic proximity and regional pride, with both teams located in the southeastern United States. Matches between Charlotte and Atlanta United have been highly competitive, with Charlotte managing to win several key encounters since their debut in MLS, which has added intensity to the budding rivalry​.

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

Another fierce rival, Nashville SC, shares a southern identity with Charlotte FC, and their matchups have quickly gained significance in the Eastern Conference. The competition between these two southern clubs is enhanced by their close proximity and the growing rivalry for dominance in the region

Charlotte FC won’t face either of these rivals again during the 2024 MLS regular season.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now. Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions When did Charlotte FC join MLS? Charlotte FC joined MLS in 2022. Who is the head coach of Charlotte FC? Dean Smith is Charlottes FC's current head coach. How many MLS Cups has Charlotte FC won? Charlotte FC has never won the MLS Cup.

