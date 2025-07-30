The 2025 MLS season is underway, and fans of Atlanta United FC are waiting eagerly to see how their team starts of the season. If you’re one of those fans – new or old – and you’re ready to cheer Atlanta on and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2025 Atlanta United FC schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

Atlanta United FC Quick Facts

Founding Season: 2017

Head Coach: Rob Valentino (interim)

Club Owners: Arthur Blank

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Championships: 1 (2018)

2024 Finish: Lost to Atlanta City SC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Notable Players to Watch

Though a relatively young team, the Atlanta United FC has been able to attract some of the best footballers in the industry in recent years, and the 2025 season is no exception. A few of the well-known players on the Atlanta squad include:

Saba Lobjanidze

Position: Midfielder Strengths: Goal scoring (6 goals), playmaking (7 assists), and high shot involvement (52 shots). Lobjanidze is a key offensive player, consistently creating and finishing opportunities for the team.



Daniel Ríos

Position: Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (6 goals), strong presence in the attack with high shot accuracy (30 shots). Ríos is a central figure in the attack, capable of finding the back of the net and creating chances.



Stian Gregersen

Position: Defender Strengths: Defensive solidity, scoring ability (2 goals), and strong defensive actions (21 fouls committed, 13 fouls suffered). Gregersen is a reliable defender who also contributes offensively when needed.



Brooks Lennon

Position: Defender Strengths: Versatility and playmaking (5 assists), strong defensive work rate (26 fouls committed). Lennon is a crucial part of both the defense and attack, contributing significantly in both areas.



Jamal Thiare

Position: Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (5 goals), work rate, and physical presence (18 shots, 11 on target). Thiare provides a consistent goal threat and is a valuable asset in the final third.



Atlanta United FC Rivalries

The Atlanta United FC operate in close proximity to multiple other MLS clubs, and as such have developed their fair share of rivalries. Here are a few of the most prevalent today, with information on when to watch the two teams compete next:

Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC

This rivalry, often referred to as the “Southern Showdown,” is fueled by geographic proximity and intense matches, with both fanbases deeply invested in the outcomes.

Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls

A rivalry that has developed due to several heated matches, especially in playoff situations, with both teams consistently competing for top positions in the Eastern Conference.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS championships has Atlanta United won? Atlanta United has won one MLS title, in 2018, the season after the club was founded. Who is the head coach of Atlanta United in 2025? Ronny Delia is the head coach of Atlanta United FC. When was Atlanta United founded? Atlanta United was founded in 2017.

