Get ready for an epic middleweight showdown. Watch UFC Fight Night 251 with DIRECTV on Saturday, February 15, as Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier and Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues battle it out in the octagon in Las Vegas.

Jared Cannonier is currently ranked #7 in the UFC middleweight rankings. He has a 17-8-0 record. After his last two losses against Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho in 2024, he’s looking for redemption in the upcoming UFC Fight Night.

Cannonier is going up against the former LFA Middleweight Champion Gregory Rodrigues. The Brazilian fighter is coming off three consecutive wins and has a 16-5-0 record.

In addition to the main event, don’t miss the featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal, the middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Dylan Budka and so many more prelims and main card fights.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues Date & Time

Cannonier and Rodrigues will battle it out on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch the prelims starting at 1 p.m. PT and the main card beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues

Watch UFC Fight Night 251: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues on ESPN+ with DIRECTV.

Jared Cannonier Stats

Nickname: The Killa Gorilla

Country: USA

Age: 40

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 184 lbs.

Weight Class: Middleweight

Stance: Switch

Reach: 77.5”

Gregory Rodrigues Stats

Nickname: Robocop

Country: Brazil

Age: 32

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 185 lbs

Weight Class: Middleweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 75”

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues Fight Card

With DIRECTV, you’ll never miss a second of the action. Check out the main card and preliminary lineups for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 15, below:

Main Card

Main Event: Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski

Featherweight: Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims

Women Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Kauê Fernandes

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walke

Women Bantamweight: Julia Avial vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Cannonier vs. Rodrigues fight? UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues will be on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Where is the Cannonier vs. Rodrigues fight? UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. What is Jared Cannonier’s record? Jared Cannonier’s record is 17-8-0. What is Gregory Rodrigues’ record? Gregory Rodrigues’ record is 16-5-0.

