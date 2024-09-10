Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will be defending his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, September 14, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can watch all the action of this must-see fight with DIRECTV.

Canelo, from Jalisco, Mexico, holds a 61-2-2 record with 39 KOs and is the favorite going into the fight. The 34-year-old is continuing his tradition of fighting on Mexican Independence Day Weekend. He is coming off his victory over Jaime Munguia back in May 2024 and his win over Jermell Charlo back in September 2023.

Berlanga, the Puerto Rican from Brooklyn, New York, holds a 22-0 record with 17 KOs. The match up against Canelo marks the 27-year-old’s first title fight and he is looking to make a major upset in his first PPV fight.

There are three other matches on the Canelo vs. Berlanga fight card, including WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara who will be defending his title against the former two-weight world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia in the co-main event.

Check out the Canelo vs. Berlanga promo video to get pumped for the fight!

What is the Date & Time of the Canelo vs. Berlanga Fight?

Canelo and Berlanga will face off on Saturday, September 14, at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Canelo vs. Berlanga Fight?

The Canelo vs. Berlanga fight will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch the Canelo vs. Berlanga Fight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Stats

Country: Mexico

Age: 34

Height: 5‘ 7 ½”

Weight: 168 lbs

Weight Class: Super Middleweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 70 ½”

Edgar Berlanga Stats

Country: United States

Age: 27

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 168 lbs

Weight Class: Super Middleweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 73”

Canelo vs. Berlanga Fight Card

The four-fight event is a can’t-miss for boxing fans. Check out the lineup for Saturday, September 14 below.

Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga

World Middleweight Title: Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara vs. Danny “Swift” Garcia

Super Middleweight: Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby

Super Lightweight: Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes

Featherweight: Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro

