Whether it’s ending after multiple stunning seasons or cancelled by the network big wigs, seeing a show you’ve watched and loved go off the air is like losing a good friend. But room must be made for the latest and greatest in television and entertainment. For every cancelled show, a new favorite could take its place!

Did one of your favorite shows get renewed or end up on the chopping block this year? Let’s take a look at all of the cancelled TV shows and TV shows that are ending in 2024.

Notable Cancelled TV Shows

Some of the shows in this year’s cancellation class made the list for obvious reasons — low viewership or ratings — but others on the list are a bit surprising. Here are a few notable cancellations:

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods, CBS’s long-running police family drama series featuring Tom Selleck, will end after 14 seasons, reportedly due to financial constraints in continuing production of the hit show. The show was nearing 300 episodes.

Watch 'Blue Bloods'

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Another CBS stalwart, Young Sheldon, will also see its end this year after seven seasons. The show was a spin-off of the beloved Big Bang Theory sitcom focusing on the early life of one of the show’s most memorable characters, physicist Sheldon Cooper. It’s been a popular feature on CBS ever since.

Watch 'Young Sheldon'

Quantum Leap (NBC)

ABC’s reboot of the 1980s television hit Quantum Leap will also be cancelled after just two seasons. This one’s out because of poor performance, according to NBC executives.

Watch 'Quantum Leap'

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

This one is a bit of a shocker, considering the show was quite popular and received critical acclaim, but The Brothers Sun didn’t quite meet the threshold for renewal set by Netflix, which has a reputation for cancelling shows after just a season or two.

Watch 'The Brother's Sun'

Halo (Paramount+)

The Master Chief won’t be jaunting off for any more adventures on floating space rings on Paramount+, NBC’s streaming service, any time soon. The show based on the hit video game series Halo has been cancelled, though the creators say they’ll be pitching a third season to other services.

Watch 'Halo'

Shows Ending in 2024

Not all of the shows on this list got the axe. Some just ran their course and have reached sensible ending points. Those include Netflix’s The Witcher, which will end after season 5 and the departure of Henry Cavill as the lead, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has season limitations established by its beloved source material, and Amazon’s The Boys.

All TV Shows Cancelled in 2024

Cue up the sad violin music. Without further ado, here are all of the shows we’ll be saying goodbye to this year:

Network TV Show Seasons Cancelled or Ending ABC The Good Doctor 7 Cancelled Not Dead Yet 2 Cancelled Station 19 7 Cancelled Apple TV+ The Big Door Prize 2 Cancelled Constellation 1 Cancelled Make or Break 2 Cancelled Schmigadoon! 2 Cancelled CBS Blue Bloods 14 Cancelled Bob Hearts Abishola 5 Cancelled CSI: Vegas 3 Cancelled NCIS: Hawaii 3 Cancelled So Help Me Todd 2 Cancelled Young Sheldon 7 Cancelled CNN King Charles 1 Cancelled The CW/CBC Run the Burbs 3 Cancelled Walker 4 Cancelled Disney Channel Raven’s Home 6 Cancelled Secrets of Sulphur Springs 3 Cancelled Disney+ American Born Chinese 1 Cancelled Fox Housebroken 1 Cancelled Freevee Alex Rider 3 Cancelled High School 1 Cancelled Primo 1 Cancelled FXX Dave 3 Cancelled Hulu Death and Other Details 1 Cancelled The Other Black Girl 1 Cancelled Max The Flight Attendant 2 Cancelled The Girls on the Bus 1 Cancelled Julia 2 Cancelled Our Flag Means Death 1 Cancelled Rap Sh!t 2 Cancelled Scavengers Reign 1 Cancelled NBC Extended Family 1 Cancelled La Brea 3 Cancelled Magnum P.I. 5 Cancelled Quantum Leap 2 Cancelled Netflix Arcane 2 Ending Avatar: The Last Airbender 3 Ending The Brothers Sun 1 Cancelled My Dad the Bounty Hunter 2 Cancelled Obliterated 1 Cancelled Ratched 1 Cancelled The Witcher 5 Ending Nickelodeon Erin & Aaron 1 Cancelled That Girl Lay Lay 2 Cancelled Paramount+ Evil 4 Cancelled Halo 2 Cancelled Star Trek: Lower Decks 5 Cancelled Wolf Pack 1 Cancelled Prime Video The Boys 5 Ending Outer Range 2 Cancelled Upload 4 Ending Showtime Uncoupled 1 Cancelled Starz Minx 2 Cancelled Power Book IV: Force 3 Ending Syfy Reginald the Vampire 2 Cancelled TruTV Tacoma FD 4 Cancelled

