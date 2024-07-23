Whether it’s ending after multiple stunning seasons or cancelled by the network big wigs, seeing a show you’ve watched and loved go off the air is like losing a good friend. But room must be made for the latest and greatest in television and entertainment. For every cancelled show, a new favorite could take its place!
Did one of your favorite shows get renewed or end up on the chopping block this year? Let’s take a look at all of the cancelled TV shows and TV shows that are ending in 2024.
Notable Cancelled TV Shows
Some of the shows in this year’s cancellation class made the list for obvious reasons — low viewership or ratings — but others on the list are a bit surprising. Here are a few notable cancellations:
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Blue Bloods, CBS’s long-running police family drama series featuring Tom Selleck, will end after 14 seasons, reportedly due to financial constraints in continuing production of the hit show. The show was nearing 300 episodes.
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Another CBS stalwart, Young Sheldon, will also see its end this year after seven seasons. The show was a spin-off of the beloved Big Bang Theory sitcom focusing on the early life of one of the show’s most memorable characters, physicist Sheldon Cooper. It’s been a popular feature on CBS ever since.
Quantum Leap (NBC)
ABC’s reboot of the 1980s television hit Quantum Leap will also be cancelled after just two seasons. This one’s out because of poor performance, according to NBC executives.
The Brothers Sun (Netflix)
This one is a bit of a shocker, considering the show was quite popular and received critical acclaim, but The Brothers Sun didn’t quite meet the threshold for renewal set by Netflix, which has a reputation for cancelling shows after just a season or two.
Halo (Paramount+)
The Master Chief won’t be jaunting off for any more adventures on floating space rings on Paramount+, NBC’s streaming service, any time soon. The show based on the hit video game series Halo has been cancelled, though the creators say they’ll be pitching a third season to other services.
Shows Ending in 2024
Not all of the shows on this list got the axe. Some just ran their course and have reached sensible ending points. Those include Netflix’s The Witcher, which will end after season 5 and the departure of Henry Cavill as the lead, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has season limitations established by its beloved source material, and Amazon’s The Boys.
All TV Shows Cancelled in 2024
Cue up the sad violin music. Without further ado, here are all of the shows we’ll be saying goodbye to this year:
|Network
|TV Show
|Seasons
|Cancelled or Ending
|ABC
|The Good Doctor
|7
|Cancelled
|Not Dead Yet
|2
|Cancelled
|Station 19
|7
|Cancelled
|Apple TV+
|The Big Door Prize
|2
|Cancelled
|Constellation
|1
|Cancelled
|Make or Break
|2
|Cancelled
|Schmigadoon!
|2
|Cancelled
|CBS
|Blue Bloods
|14
|Cancelled
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|5
|Cancelled
|CSI: Vegas
|3
|Cancelled
|NCIS: Hawaii
|3
|Cancelled
|So Help Me Todd
|2
|Cancelled
|Young Sheldon
|7
|Cancelled
|CNN
|King Charles
|1
|Cancelled
|The CW/CBC
|Run the Burbs
|3
|Cancelled
|Walker
|4
|Cancelled
|Disney Channel
|Raven’s Home
|6
|Cancelled
|Secrets of Sulphur Springs
|3
|Cancelled
|Disney+
|American Born Chinese
|1
|Cancelled
|Fox
|Housebroken
|1
|Cancelled
|Freevee
|Alex Rider
|3
|Cancelled
|High School
|1
|Cancelled
|Primo
|1
|Cancelled
|FXX
|Dave
|3
|Cancelled
|Hulu
|Death and Other Details
|1
|Cancelled
|The Other Black Girl
|1
|Cancelled
|Max
|The Flight Attendant
|2
|Cancelled
|The Girls on the Bus
|1
|Cancelled
|Julia
|2
|Cancelled
|Our Flag Means Death
|1
|Cancelled
|Rap Sh!t
|2
|Cancelled
|Scavengers Reign
|1
|Cancelled
|NBC
|Extended Family
|1
|Cancelled
|La Brea
|3
|Cancelled
|Magnum P.I.
|5
|Cancelled
|Quantum Leap
|2
|Cancelled
|Netflix
|Arcane
|2
|Ending
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|3
|Ending
|The Brothers Sun
|1
|Cancelled
|My Dad the Bounty Hunter
|2
|Cancelled
|Obliterated
|1
|Cancelled
|Ratched
|1
|Cancelled
|The Witcher
|5
|Ending
|Nickelodeon
|Erin & Aaron
|1
|Cancelled
|That Girl Lay Lay
|2
|Cancelled
|Paramount+
|Evil
|4
|Cancelled
|Halo
|2
|Cancelled
|Star Trek: Lower Decks
|5
|Cancelled
|Wolf Pack
|1
|Cancelled
|Prime Video
|The Boys
|5
|Ending
|Outer Range
|2
|Cancelled
|Upload
|4
|Ending
|Showtime
|Uncoupled
|1
|Cancelled
|Starz
|Minx
|2
|Cancelled
|Power Book IV: Force
|3
|Ending
|Syfy
|Reginald the Vampire
|2
|Cancelled
|TruTV
|Tacoma FD
|4
|Cancelled
Frequently Asked Questions
What popular shows were cancelled in 2024?
Halo, The Brothers Sun, Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon were all cancelled in 2024.
Why do shows get cancelled?
Usually, a show is cancelled due to poor viewership and interest.
