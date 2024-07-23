DIRECTV support icon

Which Cancelled TV Shows Will We Mourn in 2024?

Which Cancelled TV Shows Will We Mourn in 2024?

Whether it’s ending after multiple stunning seasons or cancelled by the network big wigs, seeing a show you’ve watched and loved go off the air is like losing a good friend. But room must be made for the latest and greatest in television and entertainment. For every cancelled show, a new favorite could take its place!

Did one of your favorite shows get renewed or end up on the chopping block this year? Let’s take a look at all of the cancelled TV shows and TV shows that are ending in 2024.

Notable Cancelled TV Shows

Some of the shows in this year’s cancellation class made the list for obvious reasons — low viewership or ratings — but others on the list are a bit surprising. Here are a few notable cancellations:

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods, CBS’s long-running police family drama series featuring Tom Selleck, will end after 14 seasons, reportedly due to financial constraints in continuing production of the hit show. The show was nearing 300 episodes.

Watch 'Blue Bloods'

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Another CBS stalwart, Young Sheldon, will also see its end this year after seven seasons. The show was a spin-off of the beloved Big Bang Theory sitcom focusing on the early life of one of the show’s most memorable characters, physicist Sheldon Cooper. It’s been a popular feature on CBS ever since.

Watch 'Young Sheldon'

Quantum Leap (NBC)

ABC’s reboot of the 1980s television hit Quantum Leap will also be cancelled after just two seasons. This one’s out because of poor performance, according to NBC executives.

Watch 'Quantum Leap'

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

This one is a bit of a shocker, considering the show was quite popular and received critical acclaim, but The Brothers Sun didn’t quite meet the threshold for renewal set by Netflix, which has a reputation for cancelling shows after just a season or two.

Watch 'The Brother's Sun'

Halo (Paramount+)

The Master Chief won’t be jaunting off for any more adventures on floating space rings on Paramount+, NBC’s streaming service, any time soon. The show based on the hit video game series Halo has been cancelled, though the creators say they’ll be pitching a third season to other services.

Watch 'Halo'

Shows Ending in 2024

Not all of the shows on this list got the axe. Some just ran their course and have reached sensible ending points. Those include Netflix’s The Witcher, which will end after season 5 and the departure of Henry Cavill as the lead, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has season limitations established by its beloved source material, and Amazon’s The Boys.

All TV Shows Cancelled in 2024

Cue up the sad violin music. Without further ado, here are all of the shows we’ll be saying goodbye to this year:

Network TV Show Seasons Cancelled or Ending
ABC The Good Doctor 7 Cancelled
Not Dead Yet 2 Cancelled
Station 19 7 Cancelled
Apple TV+ The Big Door Prize 2 Cancelled
Constellation 1 Cancelled
Make or Break 2 Cancelled
Schmigadoon! 2 Cancelled
CBS Blue Bloods 14 Cancelled
Bob Hearts Abishola 5 Cancelled
CSI: Vegas 3 Cancelled
NCIS: Hawaii 3 Cancelled
So Help Me Todd 2 Cancelled
Young Sheldon 7 Cancelled
CNN King Charles 1 Cancelled
The CW/CBC Run the Burbs 3 Cancelled
Walker 4 Cancelled
Disney Channel Raven’s Home 6 Cancelled
Secrets of Sulphur Springs 3 Cancelled
Disney+ American Born Chinese 1 Cancelled
Fox Housebroken 1 Cancelled
Freevee Alex Rider 3 Cancelled
High School 1 Cancelled
Primo 1 Cancelled
FXX Dave 3 Cancelled
Hulu Death and Other Details 1 Cancelled
The Other Black Girl 1 Cancelled
Max The Flight Attendant 2 Cancelled
The Girls on the Bus 1 Cancelled
Julia 2 Cancelled
Our Flag Means Death 1 Cancelled
Rap Sh!t 2 Cancelled
Scavengers Reign 1 Cancelled
NBC Extended Family 1 Cancelled
La Brea 3 Cancelled
Magnum P.I. 5 Cancelled
Quantum Leap 2 Cancelled
Netflix Arcane 2 Ending
Avatar: The Last Airbender 3 Ending
The Brothers Sun 1 Cancelled
My Dad the Bounty Hunter 2 Cancelled
Obliterated 1 Cancelled
Ratched 1 Cancelled
The Witcher 5 Ending
Nickelodeon Erin & Aaron 1 Cancelled
That Girl Lay Lay 2 Cancelled
Paramount+ Evil 4 Cancelled
Halo 2 Cancelled
Star Trek: Lower Decks 5 Cancelled
Wolf Pack 1 Cancelled
Prime Video The Boys 5 Ending
Outer Range 2 Cancelled
Upload 4 Ending
Showtime Uncoupled 1 Cancelled
Starz Minx 2 Cancelled
Power Book IV: Force 3 Ending
Syfy Reginald the Vampire 2 Cancelled
TruTV Tacoma FD 4 Cancelled

Frequently Asked Questions

What popular shows were cancelled in 2024?

Halo, The Brothers Sun, Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon were all cancelled in 2024.

Why do shows get cancelled?

Usually, a show is cancelled due to poor viewership and interest.

