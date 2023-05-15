Brian Cox is a versatile and acclaimed actor who has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career. Known for his powerful presence and commanding voice, Cox has played a wide range of characters, from ruthless villains to sympathetic heroes. Whether he’s portraying historical figures or fictional depictions, Cox brings intensity and gravitas to every role.

Let’s a look at some of the best shows and movies that feature Brian Cox, highlighting his impressive range and talent as an actor. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, action-packed thrillers, or thought-provoking indie films, there’s something on this list for you. So without further ado, let’s dive into the world of Brian Cox and discover some of his most memorable performances.

Beloved curmudgeon, Brian Cox is the Overly Direct Spokesperson in the latest DIRECTV ad spot.

Brian Cox stars as Logan Roy, the ruthless patriarch of a wealthy media family in this critically acclaimed HBO drama. Now in its fourth and final season, Succession is a fan favorite.

Explore the final season of Succession with Brian Cox at his best in this comprehensive watch guide.

‘The Bourne Identity’ (2002) – Watch Now

Cox plays Ward Abbott, a CIA official who is involved in the operation that created the amnesiac assassin Jason Bourne (Matt Damon).

Cox portrays Dr. Hannibal Lecter in this adaptation of Thomas Harris’ novel “Red Dragon,” which was the first film to feature the infamous character.

Cox plays Argyle Wallace, the uncle of the Scottish rebel leader William Wallace (Mel Gibson), in this epic historical drama.

‘Nuremberg’ (TV movie, 2000)

Cox stars as Chief Prosecutor Robert H. Jackson in this dramatization of the Nuremberg Trials, which brought Nazi war criminals to justice after World War II.

Cox has a small but memorable role as Robert McKee, a real-life screenwriting guru who teaches a seminar attended by the film’s protagonist (Nicolas Cage).

‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ (2016) – Watch Now

Cox stars as a coroner who performs an autopsy on a mysterious body that reveals increasingly disturbing secrets.

Cox plays the mysterious and manipulative businessman known only as “The Man,” who subjects a wealthy banker (Michael Douglas) to a dangerous psychological game.

Cox appears as Prince Mikhail Illarionovich Kutuzov in this BBC adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel.

Cox portrays the mutant villain William Stryker, who plots to eradicate all mutants from the world, in this superhero sequel.

