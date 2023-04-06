DIRECTV is bringing Entertainment Without Compromise to life today with the nationwide availability of its Gemini™ device and the launch of a new advertising campaign featuring actor Brian Cox as an “Overly Direct Spokesperson.”

Gemini is the most significant hardware launch for DIRECTV’s satellite customers in nearly a decade. Building on DIRECTV’s already industry-best picture quality, this wirelessly connected device allows customers to watch 4K across their favorite apps1. Gemini also provides an integrated Google voice remote2 to help customers search thousands of their favorite apps like HBO Max, Netflix and others while eliminating the need to switch between TV inputs3. Best of all, the first Gemini device is included for new DIRECTV customers at no extra cost.

“We’ve made it possible for DIRECTV satellite and DIRECTV internet customers to experience entertainment without compromise by providing the greatest variety of live and on-demand shows, sports and movies as well as seamless access to their favorite apps all without switching TV inputs,” said Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer of DIRECTV.

Also starting today, DIRECTV reinforces what it’s like to enjoy Entertainment Without Compromise in the latest ad campaign featuring actor Brian Cox as an “Overly Direct Spokesperson.” Cox, a tough-as-nails truth-teller who just wants the best for consumers, delivers a wake-up call to TV viewers yet to get DIRECTV. The campaign highlights many of the major pain points consumers experience with cable, and how DIRECTV delivers an elevated entertainment experience through its long-standing sports leadership (including more local Major League Baseball games than any pay TV service4), a top-tier customer satisfaction rating from ASCI5 and greater than 99% satellite signal reliability6.

“I thoroughly enjoy being the Overly Direct Spokesperson in the new campaign for DIRECTV,” said Brian Cox. “The main broadcast spot is truly an ode to all that DIRECTV is doing to simplify their TV watching experience.”

Consumers can visit DIRECTV.com to sign up today and take advantage of the new two-year low-price guarantee promotion on DIRECTV. Packages for DIRECTV over satellite or solely over an internet connection include one device at no additional cost for credit-eligible customers and start at $64.99/month plus a monthly $15 Advanced Receiver Fee & taxes.

1 Video quality defined by resolution. High speed internet required.

2 Google login required

3 Req’s separate subscription/login for third party apps.

4 Regional Sports Networks req’d and add’l fees may apply. CHOICE Package or higher. Blackout restr’s apply. Avail. of RSNs varies by zip code and pkg

5 Compared to subscription TV cable and satellite providers in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®). ACSI is a registered trademark of the American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC.

6 Based on nationwide study of representative cities.

