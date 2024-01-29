13 Movies to Watch for Black History Month & Beyond

Black history is American history, and while we should celebrate this all year round, the month of February gives us a unique opportunity to reflect on the historical events and inspiring leaders that led us to where we are today. In honor of Black History Month, this post will provide a number of movies everyone should see, ranging from documentaries on the civil rights movement and racial inequality to historical dramas and more.

Keep reading for a list of 13 documentaries and movies for Black History Month, and every month.

MOVIES AND DOCUMENTARIES FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2024

Find out where to watch these powerful films and documentaries below.

1. ‘Selma’ (2014)

The 2014 film, Selma, is an extremely powerful historical drama that chronicles the pivotal events of the civil rights movement in 1965. Focusing on the Black resistance led by civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the film depicts the courageous march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, highlighting the struggle for equal voting rights and the triumphs of the civil rights movement.

2. ‘Harriet’ (2019)

Harriet is a captivating historical drama based on the life of iconic freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. The inspiring film portrays Tubman’s extraordinary journey from slavery to becoming one of America’s greatest heroes.

With a powerful performance by Cynthia Erivo, Harriet received critical acclaim and garnered two Academy Award nominations, solidifying its place as a must-watch cinematic masterpiece both during Black History Month and every other month of the year.

3. ‘I am Not Your Negro’ (2017)

The death of one of history’s most important Black authors, James Baldwin, did not mean the end of his influence in America. I Am Not Your Negro is a thought-provoking documentary that delves into the complex history of racial tensions in America. Through the lens of writer James Baldwin’s unfinished novel, the film explores the lives, legacies and friendships of influential historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Medgar Evers, shedding light on the ongoing struggle for racial equality in the United States.

4. ’12 Years a Slave’ (2013)

12 Years a Slave is a gripping biopic based on the true story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in the 19th century. This Oscar-winning film exposes the brutal realities of slavery and the resilience of the human spirit, highlighting the injustice and crimes of those in power in pre-Civil War America.

5. ‘Till’ (2022)

A deeply powerful and important movie for everyone to watch, the 2022 film, Till sheds light on a significant chapter of American history. Directed by the talented, Chinonye Chukwu, it tells the story of Emmett Till’s brutal murder and his mother’s fight for justice, serving as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle against racism that continues on today.

6. ’42’ (2013)

Another compelling Black history movie that chronicles the life of an influential figure in the fight for civil rights in America is 42. It depicts the story of Jackie Robinson, brilliantly portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, and explores Robinson’s groundbreaking journey as the first African American to play in Major League Baseball, highlighting his resilience and the impact he made on the sport and society as a whole.

7. ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (2021)

Judas and the Black Messiah is a film that delves into the life and death of Fred Hampton, a charismatic leader of the Black Panthers. The movie sheds light on the fight for Black lives and the FBI’s plea deal that led to Hampton’s tragic demise.

With its exceptional performances, it garnered critical acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Motion Picture of 2021, which marked the first time an all-Black production team was nominated for the award.

8. ’13th’ (2016)

One of the most thought-provoking and informational documentaries in recent years, 13th examines the deep-rooted connection between crime, the Black community and mass incarceration in the United States.

Through insightful analysis, it exposes the systemic inequalities and racial biases that have perpetuated a cycle of imprisonment, shedding light on the urgent need for criminal justice reform.

Check out additional movies based on real lives: Exploring the African American experience on film.

POPULAR MOVIES BY BLACK DIRECTORS TO WATCH IN BLACK HISTORY MONTH & BEYOND

9. ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

Black Panther is a groundbreaking film that celebrates Black culture and showcases the talents of actors like Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and many others. This superhero epic not only captivates audiences with its thrilling storyline and stunning visuals, but also resonates as one of the great movies that embraces and empowers Black representation in mainstream cinema.

10. ‘Moonlight’ (2016)

Directed by: Barry Jenkins

Moonlight is a poignant and introspective film that explores the complexities and intersectionality of Black culture, sexuality and identity in America. Through its beautifully crafted narrative and three different timeframes, it delves into the struggles and triumphs of a young African American man as he navigates his journey of self-discovery and acceptance in a society that has only marginalized and misunderstood him.

11. ‘DO THE RIGHT THING’ (1989)

Directed by: Spike Lee

Directed by Spike Lee, Do the Right Thing is an iconic film that confronts racial tensions head-on. Set in Brooklyn, it portrays the simmering racial tensions and bubbling conflicts that arise on a scorching summer day. With its unflinching portrayal of racial dynamics, the film provokes thought and discussion about the complexities of race in America.

UPCOMING FILMS TO WATCH

As seen from the movies listed above, there are more than enough movies to watch in Black History Month and beyond, and there will be many more to come. Make sure to keep an eye out for the movies listed below, as they will be coming to DIRECTV streaming soon.

12. ‘AMERICAN FICTION’ (2023)

Based on the 2001 novel, ‘Erasure,’ American Fiction follows a burnt-out novelist, Monk (Jeffrey Wright) who accidentally finds himself at the height of critical acclaim for a book he meant to be satirical. This comedy-drama looks at the monetization of Black culture and the impact stereotypes have on our ideas of who we are, and who those around us are.

13. ‘THE COLOR PURPLE’ (2023)

A musical remake of the classic novel and film, The Color Purple beautifully tells the heart-wrenching story of a young African American woman growing up in rural Georgia at the start of the 20th century. Through years of abuse, discrimination and trauma, Celie works to find her own independence and resilience. Amazing performances and heartfelt songs give this old classic a new twist.

