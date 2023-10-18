DIRECTV support icon

‘DIRECTV x Big Ten All Access’ brings college sports fans closer to the action than ever before

Are you a die-hard fan of the Big Ten? Still haven’t washed your lucky jersey this season? Get ready to take your fandom to the next level with DIRECTV x Big Ten All Access. Throughout the Big Ten season we will be unveiling never-before-seen and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from players, coaches, and students that brings you into the heart of the action. Experience the most iconic moments, legendary traditions and biggest rivalries in college sports like never before.

From Penn State’s White Out Game, one of college football’s wildest, most memorable atmospheres, to exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from Michigan’s trip to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, DIRECTV x Big Ten All Access delivers a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the game. 

Check back every week for new action-packed content from DIRECTV x Big Ten All Access that will leave you craving more – and the best part? It’s not just during football season! 

Keep up with the full DIRECTV x Big Ten All Access playlist

