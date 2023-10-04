AMC’s ‘FearFest’ is Ready to Deliver the Scares

There’s finally a chill in the air, we’ve traded lemonades for pumpkin spice lattes and school is back in session. Horror fans, you know what that means — spooky season is upon us. It’s time to break out the blankets and the popcorn and settle in for some scary movie marathons. If you’re feeling uninspired, or your horror movie picks have grown stale, not to worry. AMC Networks launched a monster-sized FearFest this year, celebrating with more than 700 hours of horror and genre films, series and specials, curated by Shudder. FearFest will be bigger than ever before. Starting in September and continuing on through October 31, FearFest is the undisputed No. 1 Halloween stunt in the TV landscape, bolstered by original content from Shudder — the definitive brand in horror. So it begs the question: What programming is on the docket? Read on to explore some key movie marathon moments and a few shows that we’re most excited about.

Scary Movie Marathons on Deck

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary aired on September 30, then we jumped straight into a Halloween Marathon. And not to worry, Michael Myers fans, AMC has every movie in the franchise, so settle in for a long night of slasher-movie madness. The Halloween marathon will later resume October 29 through October 31.

AMC will also celebrate the 55th Anniversary of Rosemary’s Baby and host a Final Destination Marathon set for October 7 and a Friday the 13th Marathon scheduled on (when else?) Friday, October 13. For the haunted house aficionados, there’s a House of Horrors Marathon set for October 20. And last, but definitely not least, we must celebrate the King of Horror himself — Stephen King. On October 8, get ready for the Stephen King Marathon with his iconic classics, Firestarter, 1408, Misery and the 40th anniversaries of The Dead Zone and Christine.

Scary Shows that We’re Dying to Watch

If you’re more of an avid TV watcher, here are a few scary series that we’re excited to dig into as well.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ – Final Season Premieres on Oct. 22

A sign of the apocalypse has begun. Reports of a rapidly changing world for unknown reasons underscore this gritty drama, a prequel to AMC’s uber-popular “Walking Dead.” The story is told through the lens of high school guidance counselor Madison Clark. The widowed mother is raising two children single-handedly and maintains a relationship with English teacher Travis Manawa, her apocalyptic partner. The challenge of blending their families is exacerbated by unforeseen chaos, and a necessary survival of the fittest takes hold. Catch up on the seasons leading up to this moment on AMC+.

‘Creepshow,’ Season 4

Shudder’s classic spooky series, Creepshow, is back for Season 4 and will start airing weekly on AMC on Friday, October 13 at 10 p.m. EST. Per AMC and Shudder, the show is “based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic,” and it’s still “the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.” The show will debut with a six-episode binge premiere on October 13 on Shudder and AMC+, and new episodes will air at 10 p.m. EST on AMC linear. Check out the Season 4 trailer below for a sneak peek.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

This new spin-off of the beloved Walking Dead franchise premiered on AMC on September 10 and will continue airing its six episodes weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST throughout September and October. The series follows the story of fan-favorite Daryl Dixon, who washes ashore in France — where the zombie virus first originated — as he struggles to piece together how he got there and why. As he travels across France, he’s put in charge of protecting a young boy who’s thought to be the savior of humanity.

‘Ride with Norman Reedus,’ Season 6

Speaking of Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus is back for a sixth season of his docuseries, Ride with Norman Reedus. The series follows Reedus, who is an actor and motorcycle enthusiast, as he and a guest of the week travel across a different destination on a motorcycle while exploring the city’s biker culture and checking out various locales. The series premiered on Sunday September 10 at 10 p.m. EST and will air weekly throughout September and October on AMC. Here’s a link to the trailer.