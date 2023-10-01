DIRECTV SCREAMS: Your Spookiest Halloween Watch Guide

Spooky Season has arrived, and we’re taking it deadly serious. Through 31 days and nights of frights and delights, DIRECTV is your ultimate destination for streaming old favorites and discovering new horror classics.

Supernatural Scares

‘The Conjuring’

In 1970, paranormal investigators and demonologists Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren are summoned to the home of Carolyn (Lili Taylor) and Roger (Ron Livingston) Perron. The Perrons and their five daughters have recently moved into a secluded farmhouse, where a supernatural presence has made itself known. Though the manifestations are relatively benign initially, events soon escalate horrifyingly, especially after the Warrens discover the house's macabre history.

‘The Nun’

When a young nun in Romania's cloistered abbey takes her own life, the Vatican sends a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking their lives, faith, and very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

‘The Ring’

It sounds like just another urban legend — a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days. Newspaper reporter Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) is skeptical of the story until four teenagers die mysteriously exactly one week after watching such a tape. Allowing her investigative curiosity to get the better of her, Rachel tracks down the video and watches it. Now, she has just seven days to unravel the mystery.

‘Paranormal Activity 2’

When the Reys move into their new Southern California home, little do they realize that the house is already occupied. After coming home one day to find the place in disarray — but with no signs of forced entry or robbery — they install a video surveillance system to catch the perpetrators. But nothing prepares them for what happens next.

‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Found video footage tells the tale of three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams) who've traveled to a small town to collect documentary footage about the Blair Witch, a legendary local murderer. Over several days, the students interview townspeople and gather clues to support the tale's veracity. But the project takes a frightening turn when the students lose their way in the woods and begin hearing horrific noises.

‘The Haunting In Connecticut’

When their son Matt (Kyle Gallner) receives a diagnosis of cancer, Sara (Virginia Madsen) and Peter (Martin Donovan) Campbell move to Connecticut to be closer to his doctors. At first, all is well, but then Matt becomes increasingly disturbed by what appears to be paranormal activity. Sara turns to a priest for help, and the ghosts are seemingly banished — but Matt's condition takes a sudden and unexplained turn for the worse, and the lives of Sara and the rest of her family are endangered.

‘The Host’

Careless American military personnel dump chemicals into South Korea's Han River. Several years later, a creature emerges from the tainted waters and sinks its ravenous jaws into local residents. When the creature abducts their daughter (Go Ah-sung), a vendor (Song Kang-ho) and his family decide they are the only ones who can save them.

‘Prey For the Devil’

The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who's possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier.