DIRECTV is excited to launch a new campaign with Adamari López, the company’s Hispanic Brand Ambassador. As a beloved actress and television host, she’s become one of the most influential figures in the Spanish-speaking community and is serving her second year as Ambassador with DIRECTV.

The new campaign, “COMO NUNCA LO IMAGINASTE”, builds off the recently launched “DIRECTV LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN IT” spot starring Kumail Nanjiani and Rob Mac.

Leaning into the cultural power of chisme (gossip) to tell the story of DIRECTV’s brand transformation, the campaign showcases enhanced Hispanic package offerings as well as streaming and package flexibility (with no annual contract or satellite required), continued sports leadership and a competitively low price point with options for all starting as low as $29.99/mo. + tax. All told in Adamari’s expressive style.

Who is Adamari López?

Adamari López is a Puerto Rican host, telenovela star and media personality. She’s become one of the most recognized and versatile figures in Spanish-language television. López was a child actor and got her start on the telenovela Cristina Bazán. Since then, she’s gone on to star in many other telenovelas, including Sin Ti in 1997, Camila in 1998, Amigas y Rivales in 2001, Gata Salvaje in 2002 and Mujer de Madera in 2004.

In addition to her work as an award-winning actress, López has become a household name for her work in television, specifically as a talk show host. She has also appeared on popular reality shows like Mira Quién Baila on Univision and has a large social media following with 9 million Instagram followers, where she promotes health and wellness.

Why Adamari López is a Great Fit For DIRECTV’s Hispanic Brand Ambassador

López is a trusted media personality with deep connections with the Spanish-speaking community, making her the ideal DIRECTV Hispanic Brand Ambassador. She is fluent in both English and Spanish and is a media partner who can connect with people in both the U.S. and Latin America. Adamari’s followers have been watching her on TV since the ’90s in everything from telenovelas to reality TV to talk shows, and her relevance and popularity spans across many different age groups and generations.

Over the years, she’s become an authority on pop culture within the Hispanic community and is known for the way she masterfully adapts to different audiences and industry trends. Adamari has already done some successful media partnerships, and she was chosen by Oprah Winfrey to be the Latina ambassador for Weight Watchers.

As DIRECTV’s Hispanic Brand Ambassador, Adamari will yet again star in this year’s Hispanic TV spot and serves as the face of DIRECTV En Español packages including MiEspañol Genre Pack and Óptimo Más, which features Spanish-language programming, sports, entertainment and more.

Learn more about DIRECTV’s Hispanic-focused offerings. Whether you are looking for Spanish-language only entertainment or a combo of both Spanish and English-language content, DIRECTV’s offer choice and flexibility:

MiEspañol Genre Pack, boasts 60+ Spanish-language channels from news, sports and entertainment, plus ViX Premium with ads included, and world class soccer with 21 leagues from 16 countries.

ÓPTIMO MÁS , also boasts 60+ Spanish-language channels with news, sports, and entertainment, world-class soccer with 21 leagues from 16 countries, plus popular English-language content to get the best of both worlds.

What’s On The Horizon for Adamari López

In addition to working with DIRECTV she is currently starring in the following shows:

‘Desiguales’

In this afternoon talk show, Adamari is one of five women of different cultures and generations who provide their perspectives on current affairs. Watch Desiguales Monday through Friday on Univision at 3 p.m. ET.

‘¿Quién Caerá?’

Adamari is the host of the popular game show ¿Quién Caerá?, making her the first female game show host on a Spanish-language TV show in the U.S.

In addition to these two shows, Adamari is also a successful entrepreneur and creator of the jewelry brand AxA by Adamari Lopez. This online boutique was inspired by her daughter Alaia. You can watch videos of her and her daughter promoting the brand on her Instagram @axabyadamari.

Five Facts About Adamari López

Get to know more about Adamari López with these impressive facts:

Adamari López started acting at just six years old on the Puerto Rican telenovela Cristina Bazán .

. She holds a B.A. in communications from the University of the Sacred Heart.

She is a talented dancer and was the winner of Mira Quién Baila in 2011, which is the Spanish-language equivalent of Dancing with the Stars .

in 2011, which is the Spanish-language equivalent of . López is a breast cancer survivor and has used her experience to speak out as a spokesperson for breast cancer awareness.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!