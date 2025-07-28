Meet the DIRECTV Glow-Up Kings: Kumail Nanjiani and Rob Mac

You know the story: someone you vaguely remember as “that funny guy” shows up out of nowhere looking like a Greek god with better lighting. Suddenly, you’re wondering where you’ve been and how you missed the glow-up. Sound familiar?

Enter Kumail Nanjiani and Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney), two actors once beloved primarily for their comedic timing and Average Joe charm, who have since leveled up into full-blown action-figure versions of themselves. Their respective glow-ups raised eyebrows, questions and gym memberships. And now, they’re teaming up with DIRECTV, because we’ve got something in common: we all got hot while you weren’t looking.

With new features, next-gen tech, and a sleek new experience that’s impossible to ignore, DIRECTV has undergone a transformation worthy of its own shirtless Instagram debut. We’re faster, smarter, and better looking than ever. And just like Kumail and Rob, we’re ready for our close-up. Let’s get to know DIRECTV’s newest wingmen:

Kumail Nanjiani

The Silicon Valley to Six-Pack Pipeline

Kumail Nanjiani’s turn began with a protein shake and a Marvel contract. When he landed the role of Kingo in Eternals, the Silicon Valley star did what any of us would do if given a personal trainer, nutritionist and Disney money: he transformed. And not subtly. Nanjiani debuted his new physique on Instagram in late 2019, sending the internet into a collective spiraling thirst trap.

But while the photos launched a thousand hot takes, Nanjiani was refreshingly candid about the unnatural nature of Hollywood transformation. “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.” The transformation sparked plenty of reactions, from awe to endless memes, but many saw it as a milestone to celebrate: a nerdy, Pakistani comedy guy getting cast as a legit superhero, pecs and all.

Glow-Up Timeline

2008–2014: Stand-Up & Guest Appearances

Started gaining traction with sharp stand-up, a Comedy Central special (Beta Male) and guest spots on shows like Portlandia and The Colbert Report.

2014–2019: Breakout with HBO’s Silicon Valley

Played Dinesh, a lovable, sarcastic coder. Not hot (yet), but very charming.

Also co-hosted The Indoor Kids podcast and made appearances on Franklin & Bash, Community and Adventure Time.

2017: The Big Sick

Co-wrote (with his wife, writer and producer Emily V. Gordon) and starred in this semi-autobiographical rom-com, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Emotional depth? Yes. Visible abs? Not yet.

2019 (December): The Glow-Up

Posts a now-famous shirtless photo on Instagram, revealing Marvel-level muscle.

Credits his transformation to his role in Eternals and an elite team of trainers. Internet loses its mind.

2021: Eternals hits theaters

Plays Kingo, a finger-gun-wielding eternal with a Bollywood alter ego and biceps that could stop traffic.

2022–2023: Welcome to Chippendales

Stars in this Hulu drama about the dark underworld of male stripping. More abs, more acting chops and a reminder that his glow-up wasn’t a one-time fluke.

Rob Mac

Always Sunny, Now Shredded

Then there’s Rob Mac, whose It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia character, Mac, famously gained 60 pounds for a season just because Rob thought “it’d be funny if the character got fat.” A few seasons later, he got ripped. Like, alarmingly so.

And while most actors engage in body transformations because of superhero roles or prestige biopics, Rob’s motivation was a bit more on-brand, if repetitive: he thought it’d be funny. And it was. “Look, it’s not that hard,” he deadpanned on his Instagram “All you need to do is stop drinking alcohol, don’t eat anything after 7pm, don’t eat any carbs or sugar at all, in fact just don’t eat anything you like, get the personal trainer from Magic Mike, sleep nine hours a night, run 12 miles a week and have a studio pay for it all.” So yes, Mac got hot, but he also remained hilarious about it.

Glow-Up Timeline

2005: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres

Creates and stars as Mac, the delusionally tough but entirely out-of-shape member of the gang. At this point, glow-up potential is…theoretical.

2011: The “Fat Mac” Era

Rob gains 60 pounds for Season 7 as a parody of actors who always get hotter as their shows get bigger. Viewers and critics alike are confused, and it’s iconic.

2013–2017: Returns to “Normal Mac”

Gets back to his baseline look; fascinating for the plot, but jaws have yet to drop.

2018 (Season 13): The Glow-Up

Reveals an absolutely shredded body in this season, especially in the now-famous “Mac Comes Out” dance scene.

The internet is once again shocked. How did Mac get jacked?

Rob explains it with a pitch-perfect sarcastic monologue about intense fitness and diet routines.

2020–Present: Mythic Quest

Stars as the buff, absurdly vain game developer Ian Grimm in this Apple TV+ comedy he co-created. Uses his new physique to heighten the satire.

2023: Wrexham Era

Co-owns Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with Ryan Reynolds, and releases docu-series Welcome to Wrexham chronicling the heartwarming venture. Glow-up extends into businessman-athlete hybrid territory.

A Glowing New Campaign

Arguably the best thing about Kumail and Rob’s glow-ups is the wink that goes along with it. They let us in on the bit; from how impossible it is to maintain, to how absurd the expectation is in the first place. They’ve kept us laughing enough to form six packs of our own, and we love them for it. Look out for more winks and six packs as Kumail and Rob help tell America about the newest and hottest makeover success story in entertainment: DIRECTV! The ad campaign is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, and it’s DIRECTV Like You’ve Never Seen It.