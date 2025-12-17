For years, fans and followers of college football and other college sports have known one thing to be true: With the popularity of college sports, the players who compete in them should be paid for their efforts.

In 2021, the NCAA changed the rules to allow student players to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) which would allow them compensation via endorsement deals for their play.

Almost immediately, players were signing with everything from national brands to local car dealerships. Bronny James, Livvy Dunne, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were just a few of the college athletes that signed major brand deals and, thanks to their social media following, became some of the biggest influencers in college athletics.

So, which college athletes make the most money? Here are the top paid college athletes in college sports in 2025-26.

Highest Paid Men’s College Athletes

Unsurprisingly, football players dominate this list, especially quarterbacks. College football remains the most watched of all college sports and these NIL valuations only support that.

Arch Manning, Texas, Football, QB, JR, $5.3M Carson Beck, Miami, Football, QB, RS-SR, $4.9M Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Football, WR, SO, $4.2M AJ Dybantsa, BYU, Basketball, SF, FR, $4.1M Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, Football, QB, RS-SR, $3.8M LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, Football, QB, JR, $3.7M Darian Mensah, Duke, Football, QB, RS-SO, $3.3M Bryce Underwood, Michigan, Football, QB, FR, $3M JT Toppin, Texas Tech, Basketball, PF, JR, $2.8M John Mateer, Oklahoma, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.6M Ryan Williams, Alabama, Football, WR, SO, $2.6M Josh Hoover, TCU, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.5M Jayden Maiava, USC, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.4M Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Football, S, JR, $2.4M Ty Simpson, Alabama, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.3M Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan, Basketball, PF, SR, $2.3M Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Football, QB, SR, $2.2M Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.2M Boogie Fland, Florida, Basketball, PG, SO, $2.1M Dylan Raiola, Nebraska, Football, QB, SO, $2.1M Taylen Green, Arkansas, Football, QB, RS-SR, $2.1M Donovan Dent, UCLA, Basketball, PG, SR, $2M CJ Bailey, NC State, Football, QB, SO, $2M Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, Football, QB, RS-SO, $2M DJ Lagway, Florida, Football, QB, SO, $2M

Arch Manning, Texas, Football, QB, JR, $5.3M

One of the most sought-after college recruits in years, and due to his famous last name (legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are his uncles) it was expected that he would generate some of the highest-profile NIL deals in all of college sports.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback, in his first full year as a starter, is now fully embracing the NIL opportunities having inked deals with brands like Red Bull, EA Sports, Raising Cane’s, Vuori, Panini America and Warby Parker.

Carson Beck, Miami, Football, QB, RS-SR, $4.9M

Beck has been one of the top quarterbacks in college football for three years. After two years as the Georgia Bulldogs starter, Beck entered the transfer portal and ultimately decided to join the Miami Hurricanes in the hopes of raising his draft stock.

In the meantime, he signed NIL deals with Chipotle, Powerade, Beats by Dre and the Law firm Morgan & Morgan.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, Football, WR, SO, $4.2M

The Buckeyes wide receiver had one of the most impressive true freshman seasons in years which culminated in a national championship. He entered the year as a favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

With two years remaining before he can leave for the draft, Smith has a chance to build an impressive legacy even for Ohio State wide receiver standards. His marquee endorsements include: 7-Eleven, American Eagle, adidas, Nintendo, Red Bull and Lululemon.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU, Basketball, SF, FR, $4.1M

The nation’s top-ranked recruit heading into the 2026 season, Dybantsa has yet to play a second of college basketball and already he’s the sport’s highest-paid player. His NIL deals include Nike, Red Bull and Fanatics.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, Football, QB, RS-SR, $3.8M

The LSU Tigers quarterback signed deals with Nike, Powerade and Raising Cane’s over the summer after he finished as one of the top passers in the nation a year ago.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, Football, QB, JR, $3.7M

Sellers impressed in his first year as a starter last season, where he nearly brought the Gamecocks to the college football playoff. In the process, he became one of the most recognizable faces in South Carolina.

Sellers holds NIL deals with T-Mobile, Beats by Dre, Rhoback and Raising Cane’s.

Darian Mensah, Duke, Football, QB, RS-SO, $3.3M

Mensah has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2025. Another huge get from the transfer portal, he is second in the nation in passing and hasn’t thrown an interception in over a month.

His draft stock is climbing and his NIL portfolio is stocked thanks to an $8M deal from the Duke NIL collective.

Bryce Underwood, Michigan, Football, QB, FR, $3M

The top quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class switched his commitment from LSU to Michigan thanks to a $10.5M deal with the Michigan Wolverines NIL collective.

JT Toppin, Texas Tech, Basketball, PF, JR, $2.8M

After a sophomore season where he averaged 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, Toppin attended the draft combine only to return to Texas tech for another year. The double-double machine has NIL deals with Athletes Thread, Raising Cane’s and Team Vktry.

John Mateer, Oklahoma, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.6M

A transfer from Washington State, Mateer has dazzled in his first year with the Sooners. The ultimate teammate, Matter has used his Beats by Dre NIL deal to secure headphones for the entire Oklahoma roster.

Ryan Williams, Alabama, Football, WR, SO, $2.6M

The youngest player in college football a year ago, Williams was electric for the Alabama Crimson Tide last year and he picked up right where he left off in 2025.

Like many college players, Williams has a deal with Beats by Dre to go along with Nike and New Era.

Josh Hoover, TCU, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.5M

A three-year starter for the Horned Frogs, Hoover has been one of the top passers in college football in 2025. Hoover’s NIL deal with the TCU NIL collective worth approximately $2.5M.

Jayden Maiava, USC, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.4M

Maiava took over midway through the season a year ago and the Trojans quarterback has ascended ever sense. Under quarterback whisperer Lincoln Riley, Maiava has a chance to become a national star.

Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Football, S, JR, $2.4M



Downs is the sole defensive football player on this list. The former SEC Freshman of the year, Downs transferred to Ohio State and in the process, scored endorsement deals with Rhoback, Beats by Dre and Panini America.

Downs is widely expected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ty Simpson, Alabama, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.3M

The Crimson Tide signal caller was among the betting favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Simpson’s rise has amassed an NIL portfolio that includes Gatorade, Hugo Boss, EA Sports, Raising Canes, Hollister and Topps.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan, Basketball, PF, SR, $2.3M

Lendeborg nearly entered the 2025 NBA Draft before deciding to withdraw and transfer from UAB to Michigan. That decision rewarded him with a robust endorsement lineup from Michigan’s NIL collective and a chance to further improve his draft stock.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Football, QB, SR, $2.2M

In his third year as the starter, Klubnik has been the face of the Tigers for nearly the entire run of NIL deals thus far. He’s got deals with Samsung, Celsius, Rhoback and even an action figure deal with Collegiate Legends.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, Football, QB, RS-JR, $2.2M

Mendoza has done what no one has done before him: He turned Indiana football into a legit title threat, and those efforts earned him the Heisman Trophy this year.

The projected first overall pick across a handful of mock NFL drafts, the Cal transfer has the Hoosiers as the top ranked college football team in the country, securing the No. 1 seed in the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs.

Boogie Fland, Florida, Basketball, PG, SO, $2.1M

Fland is no stranger to endorsements. He signed his first deal when he was a high school sophomore and after transferring from Arkansas to Florida, he secured a massive deal through the Florida NIL collective.

He joins a Gators team attempting to repeat as national champions.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska, Football, QB, SO, $2.1M

Raiola burst onto the scene as a freshman with strong-armed plays and he has only improved in his sophomore campaign. He’s the most prolific passer the Cornhuskers have seen in years and his NIL portfolio of Adidas, EA Sports and Panini America emphasizes his importance to NU.

Taylen Green, Arkansas, Football, QB, RS-SR, $2.1M

The dual-threat Green got off to a terrific start for the Razorbacks in the 2025-26, ranking among the best rushing QBs in the nation.

Green inked NIL deals with EA Sports and Fletcher Auto Group.

Donovan Dent, UCLA, Basketball, PG, SR, $2M

One of the biggest prizes of the transfer portal, Dent landed in UCLA after a three-year stint with the University of New Mexico.

The point guard averaged 20,4 points, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game a year ago and has the Bruins entering the season as a top 20 team.

CJ Bailey, NC State, Football, QB, SO, $2M

One of the most accurate passers in the country, Bailey signed a reported $2M NIL deal with the NC State NIL Collective, One Pack.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, Football, QB, RS-SO, $2M

In his second year as the starter, Leavitt has helped established the hard-nosed style of the Sun Devils. That culture-setting has helped land endorsements from Powerade, adidas and Arby’s among others.

DJ Lagway, Florida, Football, QB, SO, $2M

The #1 ranked QB in the 2024 recruiting class, Lagway has yet to live up to the hype of bringing Florida back into title contention. But the potential remains and the NIL checks from Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Jordan and Red Bull keep coming in.

Highest Paid Women’s College Athletes

Much of the focus of NIL deals has been on male athletes, but with women’s sports rapidly gaining viewership with the surge in popularity of the WNBA and the emergence of the PWHL (Professional Women’s Hockey League), the gap is beginning to close.

Volleyball matches are selling out football stadiums in Nebraska and basketball rating are climbing every year. Still, the depth of women’s athletes scoring NIL deals pales in comparison to the men’s sports.

Here are the top earners:

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU, Basketball, JR, G, $1.5M Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma, Basketball, FR, PG, $1.5M Kai Trump, Miami, Golf, FR, $1.2M NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech, Softball, SP, $1M Haley Cavinder – $889,000 Valuation* Hanna Cavinder – $852,000 Valuation* Azzi Fudd – $779,000 Valuation* JuJu Watkins – $739,000 Valuation*

*rumored

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU, Basketball, JR, G, $1.5M

The most marketable star in women’s hoops, Johnson is a promising WNBA prospect and a rising rapper. her endorsements include Papa John’s, Doritos, Taco Bell and Powerade.

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma, Basketball, FR, PG, $1.5M

The five-star recruit hasn’t played a second of college basketball but after 34.9 points per game as a four-year high school starter made her a must-land prospect for the Sooners.

Her major endorsement deal is with Nike.

Kai Trump, Miami, Golf, FR, $1.2M

The eldest granddaughter of the sitting U.S. president is a rising freshman golfer for the Hurricanes and scored an NIL deal with the energy drink Accelerator.

NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech, Softball, SR, SP, $1M

The top pitcher in the nation, Canaday signed a $1M NIL deal that includes adidas, Team Patrick Mahomes and Easton. She enters the season looking for redemption after she and the Red Raiders lost in the national championship a year ago.

Haley Cavinder, Miami, Basketball, SR, G, $889,000 Valuation*

Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna have been Under Armour athletes since 2022 when they transferred to Miami from Fresno State. She’s also added Boost Mobile, WWE, Champs Sports and Hustle Beauty to her portfolio.

Hanna Cavinder, Miami, Basketball, SR, G, $852,000 Valuation*

Like her sister, Hanna Cavinder inked NIL deals with Under Armour, Boost Mobile, WWE, Champs Sports and Hustle beauty since transferring to Miami.

Azzi Fudd, UConn, Basketball, SR, G, $779,000 Valuation*

The reigning Most Outstanding Player from the Final Four, Fudd enters this year as the unquestioned star of the Huskies in 2025-26. Her NIL deals include Steph Curry’s SC30, Chipotle, American Eagle, DoorDash and Bose.

JuJu Watkins, USC, Basketball, JR, G, $739,000 Valuation*

Watkins has been a revelation since she joined the Trojans, but she is slated to miss the upcoming season to heal from an ACL tear. Still she’s one of the most popular and dynamic players in the sport which has earned her NIL deals from Nike, Fanatics and Gatorade.

Frequently Asked Questions How is the highest paid college athlete in the country? Arch Manning, the Texas Longhorns quarterback, has the highest NIL valuation among U.S. collegiate athletes. What is NIL in college sports? NIL stands for "name, likeness and image." It's the right for college athletes to sign marketing, endorsement and merchandise deals to profit off of their personal brand while competing at the college level.

