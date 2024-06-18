ZODIAC WATCH GUIDES: BEST MOVIES FEATURING A CANCER

As we enter Cancer season (June 21-July 22) let’s delve into the traits that make Cancers tick, then explore the movies that feature these nurturing individuals.

Traits of Cancer Individuals

Emotional Sensitivity: Cancers are highly sensitive and in tune with their emotions. They often lead with their hearts and can be deeply affected by the feelings of those around them.

Nurturing Nature: Cancers are natural caregivers, always looking out for the well-being of others. They are known for their compassionate and empathetic nature.

Intuition: Cancers have a strong intuition and can often pick up on subtle energies and emotions. They trust their gut instincts and are highly attuned to the needs of those around them.

Protective Instincts: Cancers are fiercely protective of their loved ones and will go to great lengths to ensure their safety and happiness. They create a sense of security and stability in their relationships.

Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn’t recognize anymore. He spends most of his time drinking and palling around with Cliff Booth, his easygoing best friend and longtime stunt double. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate — the filmmaker and budding actress whose futures will forever be altered by members of the Manson Family.

Straight-arrow policewoman Cooper (Reese Witherspoon) is excited about her next assignment. Her task is to escort Daniella Riva (Sofía Vergara), a wisecracking Colombian beauty, from San Antonio to Dallas so both she and her husband can testify against a drug lord. Plans go awry when Mr. Riva gets ambushed, leaving Daniella a widow. Cooper and her witness must now use their wits to escape from crooked cops and murderous gunmen while not killing each other in the process.

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock ‘n’ roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a recent college graduate with big dreams. Upon landing a job at prestigious Runway magazine, she finds herself the assistant to diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy questions her ability to survive her grim tour as Miranda’s whipping girl without getting scorched.

Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) is a military lawyer defending two U.S. Marines charged with killing a fellow Marine at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Although Kaffee is known for seeking plea bargains, a fellow lawyer, Lt. Cdr. JoAnne Galloway (Demi Moore), convinces him that the accused marines were most likely carrying out an order from a commanding officer. Kaffee takes a risk by calling Col. Nathan R. Jessep (Jack Nicholson) to the stand to uncover the conspiracy.

In this update of a 1961 film, twins Annie and Hallie (Lindsay Lohan) are strangers until happenstance unites them. The preteen girls’ divorced parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth (Natasha Richardson), live on opposite sides of the Atlantic, each with one child. After meeting at camp, American Hallie and British-raised Annie engineer an identity swap, allowing both to spend time with the parent they’ve missed. If the scheme works, it might just make the family whole again.

Flown to an Italian immersion program on her company’s dime, what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah (Ross Malinger). When Jonah calls into a talk radio program to find a new wife for his father, Sam grudgingly gets on the line to discuss his feelings. Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a reporter in Baltimore, hears Sam speak and falls for him, even though she is engaged. Unsure where it will lead, she writes Sam a letter asking him to meet her at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day.

Vin Diesel stars as former extreme sports athlete Xander “XXX” Cage, notorious for his death-defying public stunts. Betting he can succeed where other conventional spies have failed, Xander is recruited by NSA Agent Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson) to become a different kind of undercover agent. Enlisted for a dangerous covert mission, he must use all his extreme skills to combat a clever, organized, and ruthless enemy far beyond the scope of his experience.

After making a speech in Moscow vowing never to negotiate with terrorists, President James Marshall boards Air Force One with his family and advisers. When a group of terrorists led by Ivan Korshunov hijacks the flight, the President’s principles are put to the test. Feigning escape, ex-soldier Marshall stows away in the aircraft and must race against time to rescue his family and everyone else on board.

A Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins forces with a gang of galactic smugglers and a 190-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca. Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, the crew plans to travel to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.

Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to navigate everyday life successfully. Besides his career, Denny has three loves of his life — his beautiful wife, their young daughter, and his best friend, a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human.

Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron), who seized control of her kingdom by marrying and killing its rightful ruler, needs the life force of young maidens to maintain her beauty. However, to become truly immortal, Ravenna must consume the heart of her stepdaughter, Snow White (Kristen Stewart). Snow escapes, and Ravenna dispatches a huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) to capture her. But Snow, the Huntsman, and a rebel army join forces to destroy Ravenna and restore the balance of life and death.

