Zodiac Watch Guides: Best Movies Featuring An Aries

It’s Aries season, and when you’re born between March 21 and April 19, you know the drill. Aries individuals are known for their fiery and passionate nature. They are courageous, ambitious and always up for a challenge. With a strong sense of leadership, Aries individuals are natural-born trailblazers unafraid to take risks. Their competitive spirit and drive for success make them unstoppable in pursuing their goals. However, Aries can also be impulsive, impatient and prone to being overly assertive at times.

What do these passionate traits have to do with your TV and movie watching habits? Frankly, a lot. Follow along as we identify some of Hollywood’s most beloved Aries-born celebs, and appreciate the films and shows that they grace with their feisty personalities.

Best Movies Starring an Aries

As his wedding day approaches, Peter Klaven (Paul Rudd) realizes he has no one to act as his best man. Through a series of “man-dates,” he finds Sydney Fife (Jason Segel), and the pair become instant friends. But as Peter’s “bromance” with Sydney grows stronger, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee (Rashida Jones), forcing Peter to make a choice.

Kristen Stewart – ‘Adventure Land’

It’s the summer of 1987, and recent college grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) can’t wait to begin his long-anticipated dream trip to Europe. Unfortunately, James’ plans halt when his parents announce they cannot subsidize his trip. Forced to take a job at the local amusement park, James prepares for the worst summer ever until he finds love with a captivating co-worker named Em (Kristen Stewart).

Robert Downy Jr – ‘Zodiac’

In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear gripped the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalked its residents. Investigators (Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards) and reporters (Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr.) become obsessed with learning the killer’s identity and bringing him to justice. Meanwhile, Zodiac claims victim after victim and taunts the authorities with cryptic messages, ciphers, and menacing phone calls.

Pedro Pascal – ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon channels his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones.

Jennifer Garner – ‘13 Going On 30′

A girl who’s sick of the social strictures of junior high is transformed into a grownup overnight. In this feel-good fairy tale, teenager Jenna (Christa B. Allen) wants a boyfriend, and when she’s unable to find one, she fantasizes about being a well-adjusted adult. Suddenly, her secret desire becomes a reality, and she is transformed into a 30-year-old (Jennifer Garner). But adulthood, with its own set of male-female challenges, is more challenging than it looks.

Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), one remains submerged and is set to materialize and dominate all of the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him—as well as everyone around him—as the walls between his compartments shatter.

Elle Fanning – ‘Teen Spirit’

A shy teenager dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion for singing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent, and ambition.

Seth Rogan – ‘Pineapple Express’

Stoner Dale Denton’s (Seth Rogen) enjoyment of a rare strain of marijuana may prove fatal when he drops his roach in a panic after witnessing a murder. Upon learning that the fancy weed can be traced back to them, Dale and his dealer (James Franco) go on the lam, with a dangerous drug lord (Gary Cole) and crooked cop (Rosie Perez) hot on their heels.

Saoirse Ronan – ‘Little Women’

In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lived in New York and became a writer, while her sister Amy studied painting in Paris. Amy has a chance encounter with Theodore, a childhood crush who proposed to Jo but was ultimately rejected. Their oldest sibling, Meg, is married to a school teacher, while their shy sister, Beth, develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together.

David Tennant – ‘Ferdinand’

Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from a showdown with a matador. Adopted by a girl who lives on a farm, Ferdinand’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to break free before he squares off against El Primero, the famous bullfighter who never loses.

Mandy Moore – ‘Because I Said So’

Daphne Wilder (Diane Keaton) is the proud mother of three women: Milly (Mandy Moore), Maggie (Lauren Graham), and Mae (Piper Perabo). Her love for her offspring knows no bounds. Because her youngest always chooses the wrong man, she decides to take action to prevent Milly from repeating past mistakes. A dating disaster ensues when Daphne tries to achieve her goal by placing an online personal ad for Milly.

Jackie Chan – ‘Ride On’

Washed-up stuntman Luo can barely make ends meet, let alone take care of his beloved stunt horse, Red Hare. When he is notified that the horse may be auctioned off to pay his debts, Luo reluctantly seeks help from his estranged daughter and her lawyer boyfriend. Luo and Red Hare become overnight media sensations when their fight with debt collectors goes viral.

Sadie Sink – ‘The Whale’

A reclusive English teacher, living alone after a tragedy, attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

America Ferrera – ‘Barbie’

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they move to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

