For the first time since 2019, the UFC is heading to China for UFC Fight Night with bantamweight headliners Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo on Saturday, November 23. Watch all the excitement on ESPN+ with DIRECTV.

Petr Yan, aka “No Mercy,” is a Russian MMA fighter who is known for his technical striking and aggressive style. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion holds a 17-5-0 record and is looking to make a powerful comeback after undergoing ACL surgery this past March.

Yan will be stepping into the octagon with the “God of War” Deiveson Figueiredo. The Brazilian fighter is a two-time UFC Flyweight Champion who moved into the bantamweight division in 2023. He holds a 24-3-1 record and has already shown he is a force to be reckoned with by winning the last three of his bantamweight bouts.

In addition to Yan and Figueiredo, UFC Fight Night has an epic lineup of main event and prelim bouts, including the must-watch co-main event between Yan Xiaonan and Tabatha Ricci in the women’s strawweight division.

What is the Date & Time of the Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Fight?

Petr Yan will go up against Deiveson Figueiredo on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. You can watch the prelims starting at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET and the main card at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET.

How to Watch the Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Fight

Petr Yan Stats

Nicknames: “No Mercy”

Country: Russia

Age: 31

Height: 5’ 7”

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Weight: 135 lbs.

Stance: Switch

Reach: 67”

Deiveson Figueiredo Stats

Nickname: “Deus da Guerra” (God of War)

Country: Brazil

Age: 36

Height: 5’ 5”

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Weight: 135 lbs.

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 68”

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Card

UFC Fight Night in Macau is action-packed with amazing matchups. Check out the full lineup for the November 23 fight card below.

Main Card

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Women’s Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov

Women’s Flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

Light Heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz

Prelims

Featherweight: Xie Bin vs. Zhu Kangjie

Bantamweight: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. SuYoung Yu

Flyweight: Kiru Sahota vs. DongHun Choi

Women’s Strawweight: Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan

Flyweight: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez

Flyweight: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa

Bantamweight: Xiao Long vs. Quang Le

Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Yan vs. Figueiredo fight? Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo will go head to head on November 23, 2024. Where will the Yan vs. Figueiredo fight be held? UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo will be held at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. What’s Petr Yan’s record? Petr Yan’s record is 17-5-0, 7 KOs. What’s Deiveson Figueiredo’s record? Deiveson Figueiredo’s record is 24-3-1, 9 KOs.

