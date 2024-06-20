DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
Tennis - Article

2024 Wimbledon Guide: Schedule, How to Watch & More

2024 Wimbledon Guide: Schedule, How to Watch & More
Share

Throw on your visor and your tennis shoes, because Wimbledon 2024 is just around the corner! Whether you are a die-hard tennis fan or a casual viewer, staying updated with the complete Wimbledon schedule ensures that you don’t miss any of the thrilling matches.

This guide will provide all the necessary information on the TV schedule for Wimbledon, so you can be sure you make the most of this spectacular sporting event from the comfort of your home. Tune in to experience every breathtaking moment of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and immerse yourself in the world of professional tennis with top sports coverage on DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon LogoAlso referred to as The Championships, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious events in professional tennis. Each year, the event is held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London on traditional outdoor grass courts.

Wimbledon is one of the four official Grand Slam Tournaments over the course of the professional tennis season.

When is Wimbledon 2024?

2024 Wimbledon takes place from Monday, July 1, until Sunday, July 14th. Matches will be played each day, including Middle Sunday, which used to be a day off for the players in the middle of the tournament.

How to Watch Wimbledon 2024

Fans in the United States can catch all of the on-court action live on ABC, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. ESPN and ABC will host much of the live broadcast, while the Tennis Channel will primarily show daily highlights, studio programming, interviews and analysis.

Find the channel numbers for the networks hosting the Wimbledon Championship below:

Wimbledon Schedule

Over the fortnight of July 1-14, The Championships will boast both Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ matches each day, even on Middle Sunday. From the first round to the Wimbledon final, see the full schedule below.

The full Wimbledon Schedule will be available starting June 25. Check back here for the official order of play as well as how you can watch the sessions live from your home.

Who Will Be Competing at Wimbledon?

The field of players at Wimbledon is always a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming stars. For the 2024 tournament, entry lists for both the Gentlemen’s Singles and Ladies’ Singles have been announced. Each list has 104 players confirmed for their respective event as of now.

In addition to the confirmed players, wild card entries and qualifiers will supplement the field. Wild card players are chosen by the tournament organizers, and they often include promising young talent or players returning from injury. Qualifiers go through a series of matches to earn their spot in the main draw.

This variety creates an exciting and diverse mix of talent at Wimbledon. It’s always thrilling to see how the matchups unfold and to witness the breakout performances of underdogs.

As the tournament progresses, the field will be narrowed down from 128 players through each round of matches until only the best reach the Wimbledon final.

Fans can expect to see some intense competition on the grass courts of Wimbledon. Check out the lists below to see who’s slated to compete as of now:

Gentlemen’s Singles Entry List

Rank Player Country Rank Player Country
1

Novak Djokovic

 SRB 50

Lorenzo Sonego

 ITA
2

Jannik Sinner

 ITA 51

Alexei Popyrin

 AUS
3

Carlos Alcaraz

 ESP 52

Laslo Djere

 SRB
4

Alexander Zverev

 GER 53

Marton Fucsovics

 HUN
5

Daniil Medvedev

 Neutral 54

Facundo Diaz Acosta

 ARG
6

Andrey Rublev

 Neutral 55

Miomir Kecmanovic

 SRB
7

Casper Ruud

 NOR 56

Flavio Cobolli

 ITA
8

Hubert Hurkacz

 POL 57

Pavel Kotov

 Neutral
9

Stefanos Tsitsipas

 GRE 58

Thiago Seyboth Wild

 BRA
10

Grigor Dimitrov

 BUL 59

Dusan Lajovic

 SRB
11

Alex De Minaur

 AUS 60

Daniel Evans

 GBR
12

Taylor Fritz

 USA 61

Alexander Shevchenko

 KAZ
13

Holger Rune

 DEN 62

Roberto Carballes Baena

 ESP
14

Tommy Paul

 USA 63

Jaume Munar

 ESP
15

Ben Shelton

 USA 64

Christopher O’Connell

 AUS
16

Nicolas Jarry

 CHI 65

Alex Michelsen

 USA
17

Ugo Humbert

 FRA 66

Emil Ruusuvuori

 FIN
18

Karen Khachanov

 Neutral 67

Dominik Koepfer

 GER
18*

Pablo Carreno Busta

 ESP 68

Brandon Nakashima

 USA
19

Alexander Bublik

 KAZ 69

Federico Coria

 ARG
20

Sebastian Baez

 ARG 70

Luca Nardi

 ITA
21

Felix Auger-Aliassime

 CAN 71

Borna Coric

 CRO
22

Adrian Mannarino

 FRA 72

Yoshihito Nishioka

 JPN
23

Francisco Cerundolo

 ARG 73

Arthur Rinderknech

 FRA
24

Jiri Lehecka

 CZE 74

Mackenzie Mcdonald

 USA
25

Alejandro Tabilo

 CHI 75

Andy Murray

 GBR
26

Frances Tiafoe

 USA 76

Jakub Mensik

 CZE
27

Tallon Griekspoor

 NED 77

Arthur Cazaux

 FRA
27*

Denis Shapovalov

 CAN 78

Rinky Hijikata

 AUS
28

Sebastian Korda

 USA 79

Corentin Moutet

 FRA
29

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

 ARG 80

Roberto Bautista Agut

 ESP
30

Arthur Fils

 FRA 80*

Soonwoo Kwon

 KOR
31

Lorenzo Musetti

 ITA 81

Taro Daniel

 JPN
32

Mariano Navone

 ARG 82

Aslan Karatsev

 Neutral
33

Cameron Norrie

 GBR 83

Daniel Altmaier

 GER
34

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

 ESP 84

Thiago Monteiro

 BRA
35

Jack Draper

 GBR 85

Yannick Hanfmann

 GER
36

Matteo Arnaldi

 ITA 86

Constant Lestienne

 FRA
37

Jordan Thompson

 AUS 87

Francisco Comesana

 ARG
38

Gael Monfils

 FRA 88

Aleksandar Kovacevic

 USA
39

Jan-Lennard Struff

 GER 89

Juncheng Shang

 CHN
40

Roman Safiullin

 Neutral 90

Alexandre Muller

 FRA
41

Fabian Marozsan

 HUN 91

Fabio Fognini

 ITA
42

Zhizhen Zhang

 CHN 92

Max Purcell

 AUS
43

Christopher Eubanks

 USA 93

Aleksandar Vukic

 AUS
44

Tomas Machac

 CZE 94

Sumit Nagal

 IND
45

Sebastian Ofner

 AUT 94*

Dominic Stricker

 SUI
46

Nuno Borges

 POR 95

Adam Walton

 AUS
47

Luciano Darderi

 ITA 96

Matteo Berrettini

 ITA
48

Marcos Giron

 USA 97

Stan Wawrinka

 SUI
48*

Kei Nishikori

 JPN 98

Thanasi Kokkinakis

 AUS
49

Pedro Martinez

 ESP 99

Maximilian Marterer

 GER

Ladies’ Singles Entry List

Rank Player Country Rank Player Country
1

Iga Swiatek

 POL 49*

Irina-Camelia Begu

 ROU
2

Aryna Sabalenka

 Neutral 50

Magda Linette

 POL
3

Coco Gauff

 USA 51

Karolina Pliskova

 CZE
4

Elena Rybakina

 KAZ 52

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

 ITA
5

Jessica Pegula

 USA 53

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

 SVK
6

Marketa Vondrousova

 CZE 54

Magdalena Frech

 POL
7

Maria Sakkari

 GRE 55

Sofia Kenin

 USA
8

Qinwen Zheng

 CHN 56

Anhelina Kalinina

 UKR
9

Ons Jabeur

 TUN 58

Lin Zhu

 CHN
10

Jelena Ostapenko

 LAT 59

Nadia Podoroska

 ARG
11

Daria Kasatkina

 Neutral 59*

Lauren Davis

 USA
12

Danielle Collins

 USA 60

Caroline Dolehide

 USA
13

Jasmine Paolini

 ITA 61

Diane Parry

 FRA
14

Beatriz Haddad Maia

 BRA 62

Xiyu Wang

 CHN
15

Karolina Muchova

 CZE 63

Ana Bogdan

 ROU
16

Madison Keys

 USA 64

Tatjana Maria

 GER
17

Elina Svitolina

 UKR 64*

Bianca Andreescu

 CAN
18

Ekaterina Alexandrova

 Neutral 65

Ashlyn Krueger

 USA
19

Liudmila Samsonova

 Neutral 66

Mayar Sherif

 EGY
20

Marta Kostyuk

 UKR 67

Jaqueline Cristian

 ROU
21

Victoria Azarenka

 Neutral 68

Yafan Wang

 CHN
22

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

 Neutral 69

Elina Avanesyan

 Neutral
23

Caroline Garcia

 FRA 70

Bernarda Pera

 USA
24

Emma Navarro

 USA 71

Clara Tauson

 DEN
25

Anna Kalinskaya

 Neutral 72

Cristina Bucsa

 ESP
26

Barbora Krejcikova

 CZE 73

Oceane Dodin

 FRA
27

Elise Mertens

 BEL 74

Viktorija Golubic

 SUI
28

Katie Boulter

 GBR 75

Taylor Townsend

 USA
29

Linda Noskova

 CZE 76

Tamara Korpatsch

 GER
30

Sorana Cirstea

 ROU 77

Camila Osorio

 COL
31

Veronika Kudermetova

 Neutral 78

Laura Siegemund

 GER
32

Dayana Yastremska

 UKR 79

Petra Martic

 CRO
33

Leylah Fernandez

 CAN 80

Moyuka Uchijima

 JPN
33*

Ajla Tomljanovic

 AUS 81

Peyton Stearns

 USA
34

Katerina Siniakova

 CZE 82

Varvara Gracheva

 FRA
34*

Paula Badosa

 ESP 83

Maria Lourdes Carle

 ARG
35

Sloane Stephens

 USA 84

Viktoriya Tomova

 BUL
36

Yue Yuan

 CHN 85

Daria Saville

 AUS
37

Yulia Putintseva

 KAZ 86

Greet Minnen

 BEL
38

Mirra Andreeva

 Neutral 86*

Kateryna Baindl

 UKR
39

Xinyu Wang

 CHN 87

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

 ESP
40

Donna Vekic

 CRO 88

Martina Trevisan

 ITA
41

Anastasia Potapova

 Neutral 89

Rebecca Sramkova

 SVK
42

Marie Bouzkova

 CZE 90

Brenda Fruhvirtova

 CZE
43

Clara Burel

 FRA 91

Harriet Dart

 GBR
44

Lesia Tsurenko

 UKR 93

Julia Riera

 ARG
45

Anna Blinkova

 Neutral 94

Rebeka Masarova

 ESP
46

Sara Sorribes Tormo

 ESP 94*

Qiang Wang

 CHN
47

Diana Shnaider

 Neutral 95

Sara Errani

 ITA
48

Lucia Bronzetti

 ITA 96

Nao Hibino

 JPN
48*

Shuai Zhang

 CHN 97

Jule Niemeier

 GER
49

Arantxa Rus

 NED 97*

Alison Van Uytvanck

 BEL

What is the Prize Purse at Wimbledon?

The total purse for Wimbledon 2024 comes in at around $64 million, with the singles champions each earning close to $3 million.

Wimbledon Traditions

Like many other major sporting events, from the Kentucky Derby to the Indy 500, there are many superstitions and traditions associated with Wimbledon. Below are some of the more well-known tennis traditions still practiced today.

Grass Courts: Unlike many other tennis championships, Wimbledon has stuck with the original grass court. The French Open is played on clay courts, while the US Open and Australian Open are played on a cushioned cement-type court.

Dress Code: Wimbledon is known for its strict dress code of all white attire for the athletes competing. This tradition has been around since the tournament’s origination in 1877.

Strawberries and Cream: This unorthodox concession is served at Wimbledon and has become the quintessential snack of the tournament.

Regal Attendance: Expect to see the Royal Family at the event seated in their Royal Box, and maybe see the competitors acknowledge their presence with a curtsy or bow.

Watch The 2024 Wimbledon Championships Live With DIRECTV

Are you ready to watch the serves, volleys, smashes and deuces during Wimbledon 2024? If that’s the case, then you need DIRECTV. Because when you love-love (see what we did there?) sports coverage, you want only the best.

Get DIRECTV today to make sure you never miss a moment of the on-court action.

Shop packages

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

Share

Most Popular

Music

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ – Everything We Know about Taylor Swift’s new album

read more
TV

Top 10 Best Drama TV Shows to Watch Right Now

read more
Sports

Upcoming Sporting Events to Stream in 4K

read more
Music

The Ultimate Guide to 2024 Summer Music Festivals

read more
Sports

2024 MLB TV Schedules, News & How to Watch

read more
Promo

More Like This

2024 Roland Garros French Open Watch Guide
Tennis

2024 Roland Garros French Open Watch Guide

The Tennis Channel on DIRECTV: Watch Live Matches and More
TV

The Tennis Channel on DIRECTV: Watch Live Matches and More

2023 US Open: Up and Coming Tennis Players to Watch
Tennis

2023 US Open: Up and Coming Tennis Players to Watch

Get Ready for the US Open Tennis Championship
Tennis

Get Ready for the US Open Tennis Championship

2023 French Open Players Guide
Tennis

2023 French Open Players Guide