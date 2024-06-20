2024 Wimbledon Guide: Schedule, How to Watch & More

Throw on your visor and your tennis shoes, because Wimbledon 2024 is just around the corner! Whether you are a die-hard tennis fan or a casual viewer, staying updated with the complete Wimbledon schedule ensures that you don’t miss any of the thrilling matches.

This guide will provide all the necessary information on the TV schedule for Wimbledon, so you can be sure you make the most of this spectacular sporting event from the comfort of your home. Tune in to experience every breathtaking moment of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and immerse yourself in the world of professional tennis with top sports coverage on DIRECTV.

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

What is Wimbledon?

Also referred to as The Championships, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious events in professional tennis. Each year, the event is held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London on traditional outdoor grass courts.

Wimbledon is one of the four official Grand Slam Tournaments over the course of the professional tennis season.

When is Wimbledon 2024?

2024 Wimbledon takes place from Monday, July 1, until Sunday, July 14th. Matches will be played each day, including Middle Sunday, which used to be a day off for the players in the middle of the tournament.

How to Watch Wimbledon 2024

Fans in the United States can catch all of the on-court action live on ABC, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. ESPN and ABC will host much of the live broadcast, while the Tennis Channel will primarily show daily highlights, studio programming, interviews and analysis.

Find the channel numbers for the networks hosting the Wimbledon Championship below:

Wimbledon Schedule

Over the fortnight of July 1-14, The Championships will boast both Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ matches each day, even on Middle Sunday. From the first round to the Wimbledon final, see the full schedule below.

The full Wimbledon Schedule will be available starting June 25. Check back here for the official order of play as well as how you can watch the sessions live from your home.

Who Will Be Competing at Wimbledon?

The field of players at Wimbledon is always a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming stars. For the 2024 tournament, entry lists for both the Gentlemen’s Singles and Ladies’ Singles have been announced. Each list has 104 players confirmed for their respective event as of now.

In addition to the confirmed players, wild card entries and qualifiers will supplement the field. Wild card players are chosen by the tournament organizers, and they often include promising young talent or players returning from injury. Qualifiers go through a series of matches to earn their spot in the main draw.

This variety creates an exciting and diverse mix of talent at Wimbledon. It’s always thrilling to see how the matchups unfold and to witness the breakout performances of underdogs.

As the tournament progresses, the field will be narrowed down from 128 players through each round of matches until only the best reach the Wimbledon final.

Fans can expect to see some intense competition on the grass courts of Wimbledon. Check out the lists below to see who’s slated to compete as of now:

Gentlemen’s Singles Entry List

Rank Player Country Rank Player Country 1 Novak Djokovic SRB 50 Lorenzo Sonego ITA 2 Jannik Sinner ITA 51 Alexei Popyrin AUS 3 Carlos Alcaraz ESP 52 Laslo Djere SRB 4 Alexander Zverev GER 53 Marton Fucsovics HUN 5 Daniil Medvedev Neutral 54 Facundo Diaz Acosta ARG 6 Andrey Rublev Neutral 55 Miomir Kecmanovic SRB 7 Casper Ruud NOR 56 Flavio Cobolli ITA 8 Hubert Hurkacz POL 57 Pavel Kotov Neutral 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE 58 Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA 10 Grigor Dimitrov BUL 59 Dusan Lajovic SRB 11 Alex De Minaur AUS 60 Daniel Evans GBR 12 Taylor Fritz USA 61 Alexander Shevchenko KAZ 13 Holger Rune DEN 62 Roberto Carballes Baena ESP 14 Tommy Paul USA 63 Jaume Munar ESP 15 Ben Shelton USA 64 Christopher O’Connell AUS 16 Nicolas Jarry CHI 65 Alex Michelsen USA 17 Ugo Humbert FRA 66 Emil Ruusuvuori FIN 18 Karen Khachanov Neutral 67 Dominik Koepfer GER 18* Pablo Carreno Busta ESP 68 Brandon Nakashima USA 19 Alexander Bublik KAZ 69 Federico Coria ARG 20 Sebastian Baez ARG 70 Luca Nardi ITA 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN 71 Borna Coric CRO 22 Adrian Mannarino FRA 72 Yoshihito Nishioka JPN 23 Francisco Cerundolo ARG 73 Arthur Rinderknech FRA 24 Jiri Lehecka CZE 74 Mackenzie Mcdonald USA 25 Alejandro Tabilo CHI 75 Andy Murray GBR 26 Frances Tiafoe USA 76 Jakub Mensik CZE 27 Tallon Griekspoor NED 77 Arthur Cazaux FRA 27* Denis Shapovalov CAN 78 Rinky Hijikata AUS 28 Sebastian Korda USA 79 Corentin Moutet FRA 29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG 80 Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 30 Arthur Fils FRA 80* Soonwoo Kwon KOR 31 Lorenzo Musetti ITA 81 Taro Daniel JPN 32 Mariano Navone ARG 82 Aslan Karatsev Neutral 33 Cameron Norrie GBR 83 Daniel Altmaier GER 34 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP 84 Thiago Monteiro BRA 35 Jack Draper GBR 85 Yannick Hanfmann GER 36 Matteo Arnaldi ITA 86 Constant Lestienne FRA 37 Jordan Thompson AUS 87 Francisco Comesana ARG 38 Gael Monfils FRA 88 Aleksandar Kovacevic USA 39 Jan-Lennard Struff GER 89 Juncheng Shang CHN 40 Roman Safiullin Neutral 90 Alexandre Muller FRA 41 Fabian Marozsan HUN 91 Fabio Fognini ITA 42 Zhizhen Zhang CHN 92 Max Purcell AUS 43 Christopher Eubanks USA 93 Aleksandar Vukic AUS 44 Tomas Machac CZE 94 Sumit Nagal IND 45 Sebastian Ofner AUT 94* Dominic Stricker SUI 46 Nuno Borges POR 95 Adam Walton AUS 47 Luciano Darderi ITA 96 Matteo Berrettini ITA 48 Marcos Giron USA 97 Stan Wawrinka SUI 48* Kei Nishikori JPN 98 Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS 49 Pedro Martinez ESP 99 Maximilian Marterer GER

Ladies’ Singles Entry List

Rank Player Country Rank Player Country 1 Iga Swiatek POL 49* Irina-Camelia Begu ROU 2 Aryna Sabalenka Neutral 50 Magda Linette POL 3 Coco Gauff USA 51 Karolina Pliskova CZE 4 Elena Rybakina KAZ 52 Elisabetta Cocciaretto ITA 5 Jessica Pegula USA 53 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova SVK 6 Marketa Vondrousova CZE 54 Magdalena Frech POL 7 Maria Sakkari GRE 55 Sofia Kenin USA 8 Qinwen Zheng CHN 56 Anhelina Kalinina UKR 9 Ons Jabeur TUN 58 Lin Zhu CHN 10 Jelena Ostapenko LAT 59 Nadia Podoroska ARG 11 Daria Kasatkina Neutral 59* Lauren Davis USA 12 Danielle Collins USA 60 Caroline Dolehide USA 13 Jasmine Paolini ITA 61 Diane Parry FRA 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA 62 Xiyu Wang CHN 15 Karolina Muchova CZE 63 Ana Bogdan ROU 16 Madison Keys USA 64 Tatjana Maria GER 17 Elina Svitolina UKR 64* Bianca Andreescu CAN 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova Neutral 65 Ashlyn Krueger USA 19 Liudmila Samsonova Neutral 66 Mayar Sherif EGY 20 Marta Kostyuk UKR 67 Jaqueline Cristian ROU 21 Victoria Azarenka Neutral 68 Yafan Wang CHN 22 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Neutral 69 Elina Avanesyan Neutral 23 Caroline Garcia FRA 70 Bernarda Pera USA 24 Emma Navarro USA 71 Clara Tauson DEN 25 Anna Kalinskaya Neutral 72 Cristina Bucsa ESP 26 Barbora Krejcikova CZE 73 Oceane Dodin FRA 27 Elise Mertens BEL 74 Viktorija Golubic SUI 28 Katie Boulter GBR 75 Taylor Townsend USA 29 Linda Noskova CZE 76 Tamara Korpatsch GER 30 Sorana Cirstea ROU 77 Camila Osorio COL 31 Veronika Kudermetova Neutral 78 Laura Siegemund GER 32 Dayana Yastremska UKR 79 Petra Martic CRO 33 Leylah Fernandez CAN 80 Moyuka Uchijima JPN 33* Ajla Tomljanovic AUS 81 Peyton Stearns USA 34 Katerina Siniakova CZE 82 Varvara Gracheva FRA 34* Paula Badosa ESP 83 Maria Lourdes Carle ARG 35 Sloane Stephens USA 84 Viktoriya Tomova BUL 36 Yue Yuan CHN 85 Daria Saville AUS 37 Yulia Putintseva KAZ 86 Greet Minnen BEL 38 Mirra Andreeva Neutral 86* Kateryna Baindl UKR 39 Xinyu Wang CHN 87 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro ESP 40 Donna Vekic CRO 88 Martina Trevisan ITA 41 Anastasia Potapova Neutral 89 Rebecca Sramkova SVK 42 Marie Bouzkova CZE 90 Brenda Fruhvirtova CZE 43 Clara Burel FRA 91 Harriet Dart GBR 44 Lesia Tsurenko UKR 93 Julia Riera ARG 45 Anna Blinkova Neutral 94 Rebeka Masarova ESP 46 Sara Sorribes Tormo ESP 94* Qiang Wang CHN 47 Diana Shnaider Neutral 95 Sara Errani ITA 48 Lucia Bronzetti ITA 96 Nao Hibino JPN 48* Shuai Zhang CHN 97 Jule Niemeier GER 49 Arantxa Rus NED 97* Alison Van Uytvanck BEL

What is the Prize Purse at Wimbledon?

The total purse for Wimbledon 2024 comes in at around $64 million, with the singles champions each earning close to $3 million.

Wimbledon Traditions

Like many other major sporting events, from the Kentucky Derby to the Indy 500, there are many superstitions and traditions associated with Wimbledon. Below are some of the more well-known tennis traditions still practiced today.

Grass Courts: Unlike many other tennis championships, Wimbledon has stuck with the original grass court. The French Open is played on clay courts, while the US Open and Australian Open are played on a cushioned cement-type court.

Dress Code: Wimbledon is known for its strict dress code of all white attire for the athletes competing. This tradition has been around since the tournament’s origination in 1877.

Strawberries and Cream: This unorthodox concession is served at Wimbledon and has become the quintessential snack of the tournament.

Regal Attendance: Expect to see the Royal Family at the event seated in their Royal Box, and maybe see the competitors acknowledge their presence with a curtsy or bow.

Watch The 2024 Wimbledon Championships Live With DIRECTV

Are you ready to watch the serves, volleys, smashes and deuces during Wimbledon 2024? If that’s the case, then you need DIRECTV. Because when you love-love (see what we did there?) sports coverage, you want only the best.

Get DIRECTV today to make sure you never miss a moment of the on-court action.

Shop packages

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."