2024 Wimbledon Guide: Schedule, How to Watch & More

Throw on your visor and your tennis shoes, because Wimbledon 2024 is just around the corner! Whether you are a die-hard tennis fan or a casual viewer, staying updated with the complete Wimbledon schedule ensures that you don’t miss any of the thrilling matches.
This guide will provide all the necessary information on the TV schedule for Wimbledon, so you can be sure you make the most of this spectacular sporting event from the comfort of your home. Tune in to experience every breathtaking moment of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and immerse yourself in the world of professional tennis with top sports coverage on DIRECTV.
What is Wimbledon?
Also referred to as The Championships, Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious events in professional tennis. Each year, the event is held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London on traditional outdoor grass courts.
Wimbledon is one of the four official Grand Slam Tournaments over the course of the professional tennis season.
When is Wimbledon 2024?
2024 Wimbledon takes place from Monday, July 1, until Sunday, July 14th. Matches will be played each day, including Middle Sunday, which used to be a day off for the players in the middle of the tournament.
How to Watch Wimbledon 2024
Fans in the United States can catch all of the on-court action live on ABC, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. ESPN and ABC will host much of the live broadcast, while the Tennis Channel will primarily show daily highlights, studio programming, interviews and analysis.
Find the channel numbers for the networks hosting the Wimbledon Championship below:
- ESPN (DIRECTV Ch. 206)
- ABC (Find your local ABC channel)
- Tennis Channel (DIRECTV Ch. 217)
Wimbledon Schedule
Over the fortnight of July 1-14, The Championships will boast both Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ matches each day, even on Middle Sunday. From the first round to the Wimbledon final, see the full schedule below.
The full Wimbledon Schedule will be available starting June 25. Check back here for the official order of play as well as how you can watch the sessions live from your home.
Who Will Be Competing at Wimbledon?
The field of players at Wimbledon is always a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming stars. For the 2024 tournament, entry lists for both the Gentlemen’s Singles and Ladies’ Singles have been announced. Each list has 104 players confirmed for their respective event as of now.
In addition to the confirmed players, wild card entries and qualifiers will supplement the field. Wild card players are chosen by the tournament organizers, and they often include promising young talent or players returning from injury. Qualifiers go through a series of matches to earn their spot in the main draw.
This variety creates an exciting and diverse mix of talent at Wimbledon. It’s always thrilling to see how the matchups unfold and to witness the breakout performances of underdogs.
As the tournament progresses, the field will be narrowed down from 128 players through each round of matches until only the best reach the Wimbledon final.
Fans can expect to see some intense competition on the grass courts of Wimbledon. Check out the lists below to see who’s slated to compete as of now:
Gentlemen’s Singles Entry List
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|1
|
Novak Djokovic
|SRB
|50
|
Lorenzo Sonego
|ITA
|2
|
Jannik Sinner
|ITA
|51
|
Alexei Popyrin
|AUS
|3
|
Carlos Alcaraz
|ESP
|52
|
Laslo Djere
|SRB
|4
|
Alexander Zverev
|GER
|53
|
Marton Fucsovics
|HUN
|5
|
Daniil Medvedev
|Neutral
|54
|
Facundo Diaz Acosta
|ARG
|6
|
Andrey Rublev
|Neutral
|55
|
Miomir Kecmanovic
|SRB
|7
|
Casper Ruud
|NOR
|56
|
Flavio Cobolli
|ITA
|8
|
Hubert Hurkacz
|POL
|57
|
Pavel Kotov
|Neutral
|9
|
Stefanos Tsitsipas
|GRE
|58
|
Thiago Seyboth Wild
|BRA
|10
|
Grigor Dimitrov
|BUL
|59
|
Dusan Lajovic
|SRB
|11
|
Alex De Minaur
|AUS
|60
|
Daniel Evans
|GBR
|12
|
Taylor Fritz
|USA
|61
|
Alexander Shevchenko
|KAZ
|13
|
Holger Rune
|DEN
|62
|
Roberto Carballes Baena
|ESP
|14
|
Tommy Paul
|USA
|63
|
Jaume Munar
|ESP
|15
|
Ben Shelton
|USA
|64
|
Christopher O’Connell
|AUS
|16
|
Nicolas Jarry
|CHI
|65
|
Alex Michelsen
|USA
|17
|
Ugo Humbert
|FRA
|66
|
Emil Ruusuvuori
|FIN
|18
|
Karen Khachanov
|Neutral
|67
|
Dominik Koepfer
|GER
|18*
|
Pablo Carreno Busta
|ESP
|68
|
Brandon Nakashima
|USA
|19
|
Alexander Bublik
|KAZ
|69
|
Federico Coria
|ARG
|20
|
Sebastian Baez
|ARG
|70
|
Luca Nardi
|ITA
|21
|
Felix Auger-Aliassime
|CAN
|71
|
Borna Coric
|CRO
|22
|
Adrian Mannarino
|FRA
|72
|
Yoshihito Nishioka
|JPN
|23
|
Francisco Cerundolo
|ARG
|73
|
Arthur Rinderknech
|FRA
|24
|
Jiri Lehecka
|CZE
|74
|
Mackenzie Mcdonald
|USA
|25
|
Alejandro Tabilo
|CHI
|75
|
Andy Murray
|GBR
|26
|
Frances Tiafoe
|USA
|76
|
Jakub Mensik
|CZE
|27
|
Tallon Griekspoor
|NED
|77
|
Arthur Cazaux
|FRA
|27*
|
Denis Shapovalov
|CAN
|78
|
Rinky Hijikata
|AUS
|28
|
Sebastian Korda
|USA
|79
|
Corentin Moutet
|FRA
|29
|
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|ARG
|80
|
Roberto Bautista Agut
|ESP
|30
|
Arthur Fils
|FRA
|80*
|
Soonwoo Kwon
|KOR
|31
|
Lorenzo Musetti
|ITA
|81
|
Taro Daniel
|JPN
|32
|
Mariano Navone
|ARG
|82
|
Aslan Karatsev
|Neutral
|33
|
Cameron Norrie
|GBR
|83
|
Daniel Altmaier
|GER
|34
|
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|ESP
|84
|
Thiago Monteiro
|BRA
|35
|
Jack Draper
|GBR
|85
|
Yannick Hanfmann
|GER
|36
|
Matteo Arnaldi
|ITA
|86
|
Constant Lestienne
|FRA
|37
|
Jordan Thompson
|AUS
|87
|
Francisco Comesana
|ARG
|38
|
Gael Monfils
|FRA
|88
|
Aleksandar Kovacevic
|USA
|39
|
Jan-Lennard Struff
|GER
|89
|
Juncheng Shang
|CHN
|40
|
Roman Safiullin
|Neutral
|90
|
Alexandre Muller
|FRA
|41
|
Fabian Marozsan
|HUN
|91
|
Fabio Fognini
|ITA
|42
|
Zhizhen Zhang
|CHN
|92
|
Max Purcell
|AUS
|43
|
Christopher Eubanks
|USA
|93
|
Aleksandar Vukic
|AUS
|44
|
Tomas Machac
|CZE
|94
|
Sumit Nagal
|IND
|45
|
Sebastian Ofner
|AUT
|94*
|
Dominic Stricker
|SUI
|46
|
Nuno Borges
|POR
|95
|
Adam Walton
|AUS
|47
|
Luciano Darderi
|ITA
|96
|
Matteo Berrettini
|ITA
|48
|
Marcos Giron
|USA
|97
|
Stan Wawrinka
|SUI
|48*
|
Kei Nishikori
|JPN
|98
|
Thanasi Kokkinakis
|AUS
|49
|
Pedro Martinez
|ESP
|99
|
Maximilian Marterer
|GER
Ladies’ Singles Entry List
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|1
|
Iga Swiatek
|POL
|49*
|
Irina-Camelia Begu
|ROU
|2
|
Aryna Sabalenka
|Neutral
|50
|
Magda Linette
|POL
|3
|
Coco Gauff
|USA
|51
|
Karolina Pliskova
|CZE
|4
|
Elena Rybakina
|KAZ
|52
|
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|ITA
|5
|
Jessica Pegula
|USA
|53
|
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
|SVK
|6
|
Marketa Vondrousova
|CZE
|54
|
Magdalena Frech
|POL
|7
|
Maria Sakkari
|GRE
|55
|
Sofia Kenin
|USA
|8
|
Qinwen Zheng
|CHN
|56
|
Anhelina Kalinina
|UKR
|9
|
Ons Jabeur
|TUN
|58
|
Lin Zhu
|CHN
|10
|
Jelena Ostapenko
|LAT
|59
|
Nadia Podoroska
|ARG
|11
|
Daria Kasatkina
|Neutral
|59*
|
Lauren Davis
|USA
|12
|
Danielle Collins
|USA
|60
|
Caroline Dolehide
|USA
|13
|
Jasmine Paolini
|ITA
|61
|
Diane Parry
|FRA
|14
|
Beatriz Haddad Maia
|BRA
|62
|
Xiyu Wang
|CHN
|15
|
Karolina Muchova
|CZE
|63
|
Ana Bogdan
|ROU
|16
|
Madison Keys
|USA
|64
|
Tatjana Maria
|GER
|17
|
Elina Svitolina
|UKR
|64*
|
Bianca Andreescu
|CAN
|18
|
Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Neutral
|65
|
Ashlyn Krueger
|USA
|19
|
Liudmila Samsonova
|Neutral
|66
|
Mayar Sherif
|EGY
|20
|
Marta Kostyuk
|UKR
|67
|
Jaqueline Cristian
|ROU
|21
|
Victoria Azarenka
|Neutral
|68
|
Yafan Wang
|CHN
|22
|
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Neutral
|69
|
Elina Avanesyan
|Neutral
|23
|
Caroline Garcia
|FRA
|70
|
Bernarda Pera
|USA
|24
|
Emma Navarro
|USA
|71
|
Clara Tauson
|DEN
|25
|
Anna Kalinskaya
|Neutral
|72
|
Cristina Bucsa
|ESP
|26
|
Barbora Krejcikova
|CZE
|73
|
Oceane Dodin
|FRA
|27
|
Elise Mertens
|BEL
|74
|
Viktorija Golubic
|SUI
|28
|
Katie Boulter
|GBR
|75
|
Taylor Townsend
|USA
|29
|
Linda Noskova
|CZE
|76
|
Tamara Korpatsch
|GER
|30
|
Sorana Cirstea
|ROU
|77
|
Camila Osorio
|COL
|31
|
Veronika Kudermetova
|Neutral
|78
|
Laura Siegemund
|GER
|32
|
Dayana Yastremska
|UKR
|79
|
Petra Martic
|CRO
|33
|
Leylah Fernandez
|CAN
|80
|
Moyuka Uchijima
|JPN
|33*
|
Ajla Tomljanovic
|AUS
|81
|
Peyton Stearns
|USA
|34
|
Katerina Siniakova
|CZE
|82
|
Varvara Gracheva
|FRA
|34*
|
Paula Badosa
|ESP
|83
|
Maria Lourdes Carle
|ARG
|35
|
Sloane Stephens
|USA
|84
|
Viktoriya Tomova
|BUL
|36
|
Yue Yuan
|CHN
|85
|
Daria Saville
|AUS
|37
|
Yulia Putintseva
|KAZ
|86
|
Greet Minnen
|BEL
|38
|
Mirra Andreeva
|Neutral
|86*
|
Kateryna Baindl
|UKR
|39
|
Xinyu Wang
|CHN
|87
|
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
|ESP
|40
|
Donna Vekic
|CRO
|88
|
Martina Trevisan
|ITA
|41
|
Anastasia Potapova
|Neutral
|89
|
Rebecca Sramkova
|SVK
|42
|
Marie Bouzkova
|CZE
|90
|
Brenda Fruhvirtova
|CZE
|43
|
Clara Burel
|FRA
|91
|
Harriet Dart
|GBR
|44
|
Lesia Tsurenko
|UKR
|93
|
Julia Riera
|ARG
|45
|
Anna Blinkova
|Neutral
|94
|
Rebeka Masarova
|ESP
|46
|
Sara Sorribes Tormo
|ESP
|94*
|
Qiang Wang
|CHN
|47
|
Diana Shnaider
|Neutral
|95
|
Sara Errani
|ITA
|48
|
Lucia Bronzetti
|ITA
|96
|
Nao Hibino
|JPN
|48*
|
Shuai Zhang
|CHN
|97
|
Jule Niemeier
|GER
|49
|
Arantxa Rus
|NED
|97*
|
Alison Van Uytvanck
|BEL
What is the Prize Purse at Wimbledon?
The total purse for Wimbledon 2024 comes in at around $64 million, with the singles champions each earning close to $3 million.
Wimbledon Traditions
Like many other major sporting events, from the Kentucky Derby to the Indy 500, there are many superstitions and traditions associated with Wimbledon. Below are some of the more well-known tennis traditions still practiced today.
Grass Courts: Unlike many other tennis championships, Wimbledon has stuck with the original grass court. The French Open is played on clay courts, while the US Open and Australian Open are played on a cushioned cement-type court.
Dress Code: Wimbledon is known for its strict dress code of all white attire for the athletes competing. This tradition has been around since the tournament’s origination in 1877.
Strawberries and Cream: This unorthodox concession is served at Wimbledon and has become the quintessential snack of the tournament.
Regal Attendance: Expect to see the Royal Family at the event seated in their Royal Box, and maybe see the competitors acknowledge their presence with a curtsy or bow.
