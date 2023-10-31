Watch Your Favorite British Shows on ACORN TV

ACORN TV is bringing British drama, mystery, comedy and more to DIRECTV. The commercial-free streaming on demand service will include an eclectic catalog of classics, hit series and rare favorites from Britain, Ireland New Zealand, Canada and Australia. With new shows added weekly, this streaming service adds a new way to find the great stories you’ve been missing.

What to Watch on ACORN?

‘Brokenwood Mysteries’

Discover the secrets of the peaceful town of Brokenwood with country music loving, classic car driving, DI Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and his by-the-book assistant, DC Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland).Watch Brokenwood Mysteries online now.

‘The Other One’

After discovering the secret family of her deceased husband, Tess (Rebecca Front) and her daughter, Cathy (Ellie White) get to know their new “family” in this touching comedy. Watch The Other One online now.

‘London Kills’

At long last, London’s favorite detectives, Hugo Speer, Sharon Small, Bailey Patrick, and Tori Allen-Martin return for season 3 of this edge-of-your seat mystery. Watch London Kills online now.

‘Ten Percent’

Based on the hit original series Call My Agent! Ten Percent focuses on Nightingale Hart agency, right in the heart of London’s entertainment industry. Follow along when as the agency’s founder leaves the company and chaos ensues. Watch Ten Percent online now.

‘Midsomer Murders’

Against the pristine backdrop of Midsomer County, DCI Tom Barnaby (John Nettles) and DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) get to the bottom of the crime that plagues the isolated community. Catch up on the homicide, greed, blackmail and betrayal over the series’ 21 seasons. Watch Midsomer Murders online now.

Signore Volpe

Mastering the double life of a spy, Sylvia (Emilia Fox) has not only mastered linguistics, weaponry and marksmanship, she is also skilled at staying under the radar.

Murdoch Mysteries

Beloved Canadian series, Murdoch Mysteries, follows Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris), Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy) and Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig) as they solve the mysteries in turn-of-the-century Toronto.Watch Murdoch Mysteries online now.

How to Watch ACORN

Watch ACORN TV shows, series, movies and more streaming on demand on DIRECTV. Learn more about getting an ACORN TV subscription.

