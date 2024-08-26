Since the first 2024 presidential debate held back in June, a lot has changed. Most notably, of course, was President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Despite this change, both former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, have agreed to participate in a second presidential debate come September, according to ABC.

This article will give you all the information you need to tune into the upcoming ABC Presidential Debate on September 10, 2024.

When Is the Next Presidential Debate?

The second of two presidential debates for the 2024 election cycle is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. The debate will be hosted by ABC and moderated by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

How to Watch 2024 Presidential Debate

Americans can tune into the second 2024 Presidential Debate on September 10, 2024, live on their local ABC affiliate channel. If you don’t know the channel of your local ABC affiliate, check out the article below with each state’s affiliate channel numbers.

How Will the Second Presidential Debate Differ from the First?

As mentioned above, the biggest difference between the June debate and the upcoming September debate will be the Democratic nominee. Rather than seeing President Biden on stage with former President Trump, the country will have the opportunity to hear from Vice President Harris, instead.

Now, that’s the biggest difference, but there are a few others to keep in mind. For one, the first debate was hosted by CNN in Atlanta, while the upcoming debate will be hosted by ABC. The moderators, and therefore questions and topics, will also be different.

General interest for the upcoming debate may increase with this debate, as the first event fell at an unusually early time in the election cycle. With September 10th just less than two months before Election Day 2024, more viewers may tune in.

Will There Be Any Additional Presidential Debates in 2024?

Apart from the September 10th ABC debate, there are currently no other scheduled broadcast events for the presidential nominees. There has been discussion of more upcoming debates, which we will provide updates about here if they come to fruition.

How about VP Debates?

Both candidates for Vice President, Governor Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance, have accepted CBS’s invitation for a live broadcast debate. The CBS hosted event will take place on October 1 in New York City. Check back here for more information.

Get Comprehensive Election Coverage on DIRECTV

Whether you’re looking for election news, current events, weather or anything in between, DIRECTV’s comprehensive news coverage has you – well – covered. Plus, you can take breaking news with you wherever you go with the DIRECTV App. It doesn’t get much easier than that!

Sign up for DIRECTV and start watch local and national news networks now.

Frequently Asked Questions How many Presidential Debates are scheduled in 2024? As of August 14th, there will be only two debates before the 2024 Presidential Election. The first occurred in June, and the second is slated for September 10th, 2024. Who is hosting the presidential debate between Harris and Trump? ABC will be hosting the September 10th debate, with anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators. Will there be a Vice-Presidential Debate? As of the middle of August, there are no official plans for a VP debate.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."