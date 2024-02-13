2024 People’s Choice Awards: How to Watch Live

For the first time in nearly three decades, the annual People’s Choice Awards are taking place in the midst of award show season on February 18, 2024. This post will give you all the information you need to get ready for the people’s biggest night, including when to tune in, where to watch, the top nominations and so much more. Let’s get started.
How to Watch the People’s Choice Awards
For the last 48 years, the People’s Choice Awards have given a voice to some of the most important members of the music industry: the fans. Find out how to watch the event live below.
Don’t have a subscription to DIRECTV yet? Sign up today!
When are the People’s Choice Awards?
This year, we’ll get to see who fans have chosen as the top singers, actors, athletes and other prominent figures of 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Tune in to the show live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and E!, or stream it live on Peacock.
What DIRECTV Channel Are the PCAs on?
DIRECTV customers can watch the People’s Choice Awards live on NBC (check local listings for channel number) or E! (channel 236).
Customers can also tune into the show through Peacock, which you can also purchase through your DIRECTV account. Take that route, and you can get a discount! Learn how here.
Event Information
Now that you know when and where to watch this fan-favorite award show, let’s go over what – and who – you can expect to see at the event.
Who is Hosting?
The one and only Simu Liu will be hosting the People’s Choice Awards in 2024. Known most recently for his role as one of the Kens in Barbie, Liu has also starred in other exceptional pieces of entertainment, including the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience and the 2021 Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
In fact, Liu won the 2021 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star for his role as Shang-Chi, making him a perfect candidate to run the show this time around.
Who is Performing?
Fans of the fabulous Australian icon Kylie Minogue better get excited, because she is one of the main performers at this year’s event. In addition to Minogue, country superstar Lainey Wilson, who is up for Female Artist of the Year, will also be taking to the stage.
And if these performers weren’t exciting enough, 2024 Music Icon Award recipient Lenny Kravitz will be performing a compilation of some of his hit songs from throughout his decades-long career.
People’s Choice Awards Nominations
Now let’s check out the nominees for the various People’s Choice Awards in these four categories: movies, TV, music and pop culture.
Movies
Below are the movie award categories that will be announced live at the People’s Choice Awards. Find out the nominees here and follow the links to watch the movies ahead of the award show.
Movie of the Year
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Action Movie of the Year
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Comedy Movie of the Year
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone But You
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
Drama Movie of the Year
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
Male Movie Star of the Year
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
- Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Female Movie Star of the Year
- Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega – Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Action Movie Star of the Year
- Brie Larson –The Marvels
- Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot – Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Comedy Movie Star of the Year
- Adam Sandler – You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell – Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney – Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Drama Movie Star of the Year
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega – Scream VI
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
Movie Performance of the Year
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy – The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Simu Liu – Barbie
- Viola Davis – Air
TV
Up next are the nominations for top TV shows, many of which can be watched now on DIRECTV. Check out DIRECTV’s TV show catalog here.
Show of the Year
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
Comedy Show of the Year
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That…
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
Drama Show of the Year
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Loki
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
Reality Show of the Year
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of the Year
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Voice
Bingeworthy Show of the Year
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
Male TV Star of the Year
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Female TV Star of the Year
- Ali Wong – Beef
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Comedy TV Star of the Year
- Ali Wong – Beef
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Drama TV Star of the Year
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
TV Performance of the Year
- Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Billie Eilish – Swarm
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yeun – Beef
- Storm Reid – The Last of Us
Reality TV Star of the Year
- Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Competition Contestant of the Year
- Anetra – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix – Dancing with the Stars
- Charity Lawson – The Bachelorette
- Theresa Nist – The Golden Bachelor
- Iam Tongi – American Idol
- Keke Palmer – That’s My Jam
- Sasha Colby – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Xochitl Gomez – Dancing with the Stars
Daytime Talk Show of the Year
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today
Nighttime Talk Show of the Year
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Host of the Year
- Gordon Ramsay – Hell’s Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon – That’s My Jam
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest – American Idol
- Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews – America’s Got Talent
Music
And now, take a look at the People’s Choice Awards nominations for the music side of entertainment.
Male Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Male Country Artist of the Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Female Country Artist of the Year
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
Male Latin Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Ozuna
Female Latin Artist of the Year
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Mik
Pop Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Hip-hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
R&B Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
New Artist of the Year
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
Group/Duo of the Year
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Song of the Year
- “Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “Fukumean” – Gunna
- “greedy” – Tate McRae
- “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
- “Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
Album of the Year
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- For All the Dogs – Drake
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
- Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
- Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
- One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
Collaboration Song of the Year
- “All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
- “Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- “First Person Shooter” – Drake feat. J. Cole
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “Seven” – Jung Kook feat. Latto
- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
- “Un x100to” – Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
Concert Tour of the Year
- +–=÷x Tour – Ed Sheeran
- MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR – Coldplay
- Love on Tour – Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour – Luke Combs
- One Night at a Time World Tour – Morgan Wallen
- Carnival Tour – Pink
- Renaissance World Tour – Beyoncé
- The Eras Tour – Taylor Swift
Pop Culture
Unlike most other award shows, the People’s Choice Awards also honors celebrities, athletes and other icons for their humor, athleticism or just being themselves!
Social Celebrity of the Year
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Comedy Act of the Year
- Baby J – John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact – Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me – Marlon Wayans
- I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record – Trevor Noah
- Reality Check – Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage – Chris Rock
- Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman
Athlete of the Year
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce
Watch the People’s Choice Awards on DIRECTV
Make sure to tune into the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET to see which nominees will take home these coveted awards. And you won’t want to miss seeing the one and only Adam Sandler honored with the People’s Icon Award at the event.
Watch live with DIRECTV on NBC, E! or stream it on Peacock.
Don’t have DIRECTV? Find out how you can save today!
The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."