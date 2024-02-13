2024 People’s Choice Awards: How to Watch Live

For the first time in nearly three decades, the annual People’s Choice Awards are taking place in the midst of award show season on February 18, 2024. This post will give you all the information you need to get ready for the people’s biggest night, including when to tune in, where to watch, the top nominations and so much more. Let’s get started.

How to Watch the People’s Choice Awards

For the last 48 years, the People’s Choice Awards have given a voice to some of the most important members of the music industry: the fans. Find out how to watch the event live below.

When are the People’s Choice Awards?

This year, we’ll get to see who fans have chosen as the top singers, actors, athletes and other prominent figures of 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Tune in to the show live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and E!, or stream it live on Peacock.

What DIRECTV Channel Are the PCAs on?

DIRECTV customers can watch the People’s Choice Awards live on NBC (check local listings for channel number) or E! (channel 236).

Customers can also tune into the show through Peacock, which you can also purchase through your DIRECTV account. Take that route, and you can get a discount! Learn how here.

Event Information

Now that you know when and where to watch this fan-favorite award show, let’s go over what – and who – you can expect to see at the event.

Who is Hosting?

The one and only Simu Liu will be hosting the People’s Choice Awards in 2024. Known most recently for his role as one of the Kens in Barbie, Liu has also starred in other exceptional pieces of entertainment, including the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience and the 2021 Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In fact, Liu won the 2021 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Action Movie Star for his role as Shang-Chi, making him a perfect candidate to run the show this time around.

Who is Performing?

Fans of the fabulous Australian icon Kylie Minogue better get excited, because she is one of the main performers at this year’s event. In addition to Minogue, country superstar Lainey Wilson, who is up for Female Artist of the Year, will also be taking to the stage.

And if these performers weren’t exciting enough, 2024 Music Icon Award recipient Lenny Kravitz will be performing a compilation of some of his hit songs from throughout his decades-long career.

People’s Choice Awards Nominations

Now let’s check out the nominees for the various People’s Choice Awards in these four categories: movies, TV, music and pop culture.

Movies

Below are the movie award categories that will be announced live at the People’s Choice Awards. Find out the nominees here and follow the links to watch the movies ahead of the award show.

Movie of the Year

Action Movie of the Year

Comedy Movie of the Year

Drama Movie of the Year

Male Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Female Movie Star of the Year

Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega – Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson –The Marvels

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot – Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Adam Sandler – You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell – Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney – Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Drama Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Priscilla

Jenna Ortega – Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Movie Performance of the Year

America Ferrera – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy – The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman – May December

Simu Liu – Barbie

Viola Davis – Air

TV

Up next are the nominations for top TV shows, many of which can be watched now on DIRECTV. Check out DIRECTV’s TV show catalog here.

Show of the Year

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Comedy Show of the Year

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That…

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Drama Show of the Year

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

Reality Show of the Year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of the Year

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

Bingeworthy Show of the Year

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Male TV Star of the Year

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Female TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong – Beef

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Comedy TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong – Beef

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of the Year

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

TV Performance of the Year

Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Billie Eilish – Swarm

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yeun – Beef

Storm Reid – The Last of Us

Reality TV Star of the Year

Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Competition Contestant of the Year

Anetra – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix – Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson – The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist – The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi – American Idol

Keke Palmer – That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez – Dancing with the Stars

Daytime Talk Show of the Year

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

Nighttime Talk Show of the Year

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Host of the Year

Gordon Ramsay – Hell’s Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon – That’s My Jam

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews – America’s Got Talent

Music

And now, take a look at the People’s Choice Awards nominations for the music side of entertainment.

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Male Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Female Latin Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Mik

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Hip-hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Song of the Year

“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Fukumean” – Gunna

“greedy” – Tate McRae

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

Album of the Year

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

For All the Dogs – Drake

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

Collaboration Song of the Year

“All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua

“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

“First Person Shooter” – Drake feat. J. Cole

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Seven” – Jung Kook feat. Latto

“TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

“Un x100to” – Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

Concert Tour of the Year

+–=÷x Tour – Ed Sheeran

MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR – Coldplay

Love on Tour – Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour – Luke Combs

One Night at a Time World Tour – Morgan Wallen

Carnival Tour – Pink

Renaissance World Tour – Beyoncé

The Eras Tour – Taylor Swift

Pop Culture

Unlike most other award shows, the People’s Choice Awards also honors celebrities, athletes and other icons for their humor, athleticism or just being themselves!

Social Celebrity of the Year

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Comedy Act of the Year

Baby J – John Mulaney

Emergency Contact – Amy Schumer

God Loves Me – Marlon Wayans

I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes

Off The Record – Trevor Noah

Reality Check – Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage – Chris Rock

Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman

Athlete of the Year

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

