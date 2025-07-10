VIX’s ‘PREMIUM WITH ADS’ NOW AVAILABLE IN DIRECTV’S MIESPAÑOL GENRE PACK

MiEspañol customers can now enjoy thousands of hours of premium content and live sports, including this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Femenina, Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, Major League Baseball National League Divisional and Championship Series.

DIRECTV and TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media company, today announced that the ad-supported premium subscription of ViX, “Premium with Ads,” is now included in DIRECTV’s MiEspañol Genre Pack. This strategic collaboration delivers a powerful blend of live TV and exclusive on-demand content, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to serving U.S. Spanish-speaking audiences with culturally relevant programming.

MiEspañol customers can now access ViX’s full original content slate, including new series such as “Con Esa Misma Mirada” “Las Hijas de la Señora Garcia,” “Papá Soltero” and “Profe Infiltrado,” plus hit movies like “Es por su bien,” “¿Quieres ser mi hijo?” and “Radical.” In addition, DIRECTV viewers can seamlessly access over 80,000 hours of content on ViX, including news and entertainment, the best soccer content all year long, music, original series and movies, comedies and novelas.

The addition of ViX’s “Premium with Ads” enhances DIRECTV’s MiEspañol lineup, making it one of the most robust Spanish-language entertainment offerings available today. MiEspañol, one of DIRECTV’s five newly curated Genre Packs, includes more than 60 top channels and premium streaming content—all for just $34.99 per month + tax, with no annual contract. The Genre Pack features top Spanish-language networks that offer a wide range of programming including telenovelas, live news coverage, variety shows, movies, and sports. Designed for viewers who prefer Spanish-language content, MiEspañol also delivers extensive international soccer coverage, with access to over 20 leagues from 16 countries.

“MiEspañol is the premiere destination for Spanish-language entertainment,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “The addition of ViX Premium with Ads makes the experience even better by bringing original series, hit movies, and live sports together with the content our customers already love. And with new Genre Packs that offer more choice and control, we’re giving our Spanish-speaking viewers a richer, more flexible, and more personalized TV experience.”

“With ViX Premium with Ads now available as part of the MiEspañol Genre Pack, we’re delivering even greater value to our partners and audiences by expanding access to the most comprehensive offering of premium Spanish-language content,” said Mike Angus, executive vice president of Global Distribution and Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “Our commitment to delivering our industry-leading content to U.S. Hispanics wherever they are continues as we expand the reach and accessibility of Spanish-language offerings for our audience.”

MiEspañol offers more than 60 top Spanish-language channels, including TelevisaUnivision’s leading U.S. networks – Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión, and more. For the complete channel lineup, visit DIRECTV MiEspañol Genre Pack.

DIRECTV’s Genre Packs represent an industry-first approach to customizable TV that allows consumers to tailor their viewing experience based on personal interests. As the first provider to introduce this level of genre-specific flexibility, DIRECTV offers five thoughtfully curated, cost-effective packages that give viewers the channels they want – without filler. Pricing for Genre Packs start at $19.99 per month (plus tax). For more information or to subscribe, visit DIRECTV Genre Packs.