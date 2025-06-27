MyKids: Your Family-Friendly Channel Lineup for only $19.99

DIRECTV is revolutionizing the way families enjoy entertainment, delivering more choice and flexibility at a fantastic value.

Introducing the MyKids Genre Pack – one of four exciting Genre Packs from DIRECTV designed specifically with young viewers in mind! This pack offers a fantastic selection of the best kids’ channels and family-friendly programming, giving you just what you need and less of what you don’t.

With the unique MyKids Genre Pack, your TV experience will be bursting with kid-friendly content including thrilling kids’ TV shows and captivating animated features providing a world of adventure and fun. It’s the perfect way to keep your little ones entertained and engaged.

Learn more about our other Genre Packs:

How Much Does MyKids Cost?

For just $19.99/mo. + tax, MyKids customers can access a lineup of favorite kids’ and family channels, featuring everything from beloved animated series on Cartoon Network to all your favorite Disney shows on Disney+ Basic.

You may be thinking: that many awesome channels for just $19.99 a month? That can’t be true. With the MyKids Genre Pack, it is, and that’s not all! In addition to the lineup of popular children’s channels, customers will also get access to Disney+ Basic for no additional cost. Plus, MyKids customers can add on the MyCinema mini pack for only $9.99 to get even more great channels.

That way, you can have all the live channels and streaming shows your kids love on the same interface and on the same bill. It doesn’t get much easier than that.

What Channels are Included in MyKids?

Check out the kids’ channels (and family-friendly entertainment) included in the MyKids streaming service bundle (some availability are dependent on location). Find all the available channels here:

Disney+

Cartoon Network

Discovery Family

Nickelodeon

Disney Jr.

Nicktoons

Disney Channel

Boomerang

Nick Jr.

Disney XD

BabyFirst

TeenNick

LooLoo Kids

MeTV Toons

Why is MyKids better than Competitor Packages?

If you still aren’t convinced that MyKids is the best family and kids-specific TV and streaming package on the market, check out how it compares to the competition.

MyKids vs. YouTube TV

MyKids contains over 10 channels and includes Disney+ all for $19.99/mo. + tax. In contrast, YouTube TV only has a single base package with 100+ channels (whether you want them or not) for $82.99/month.

MyKids vs. Fubo

Fubo allows customers to choose from a few different package tiers with 150+ channels, starting at $84.99/month, making it an expensive option for those looking for just the key kids’ channels.

MyKids vs. Hulu+ Live TV

Similarly, Hulu+ Live TV’s offering is more expensive at $82.99/month to access the channels you want–and those you don’t. The cost savings are a no-brainer because you can get live channels plus Disney+ with MyKids.

Customize Your Family TV Experience with MyKids

Families everywhere deserve easy access to their children’s favorite shows and movies, without the hassle of scrolling through streaming services to find it. And now you can, with MyKids from DIRECTV. Not to mention, when you purchase the package, you also get the following DIRECTV features:

Watch TV wherever you go with the DIRECTV STREAM app – included at no extra cost.

Cloud DVR

Unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage included

And so much more!

Get family-friendly TV at parent-friendly prices.