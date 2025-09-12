Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by checking out this incredible selection of Spanish-language shows from HBO Europe, Latino and Latin America. If you’re wondering whether HBO Max has Spanish shows that will capture your interest, rest assured this list has something for everyone to enjoy – whether you’re into dramas, historical significance, supernatural fun, young adult shows, or beyond. And if you don’t speak Spanish, not to worry: These Spanish series on HBO Max are available to stream with English subtitles.

Read on to discover more about some of the best Spanish shows on HBO Max.

When No One Sees Us

A moody, character-driven Spanish thriller that follows two women whose investigations into crimes pull them into the darker corners of their own lives. The series blends procedural mystery with personal drama, leaning on troubled protagonists and local color to make the crime stories feel intimate rather than procedural. It’s been highlighted on HBO Max for its tense atmosphere and strong critical buzz as a standout foreign crime drama.

30 Coins (30 Monedas)

Álex de la Iglesia’s gonzo supernatural thriller centers on Father Manuel Vergara (an exorcist, former boxer and convict) who hides out in a small Spanish town where the arrival of a cursed relic unleashes occult horrors. The show mixes folk horror, religious paranoia, dark comedy and bloody set pieces, delivering pulpy, cinematic scares alongside satire about institutions and fanaticism.

Los Espookys

An offbeat Spanish-language comedy from Julio Torres and collaborators, Los Espookys follows a tightknit group of friends who turn their obsession with horror into a quirky business staging spooky scenarios for paying clients. The show is surreal, gentle and often absurd, with deadpan performances and an aesthetic that celebrates Latinx weirdness and inventive production design. It remains a cult favorite for its singular tone.

Veneno

A heartfelt biographical drama about Cristina “La Veneno,” the iconic and controversial Spanish transgender celebrity, told through the prism of the journalist Valeria learning and dramatizing Cristina’s life. Created by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, Veneno blends tragic, comic and celebratory moments while centering trans actresses in the lead roles — a key part of its critical acclaim and cultural impact. The series helped revive widespread discussion of La Veneno’s legacy and broadened international visibility after its HBO Max release.

Furia (Rage)

Furia is a darkly comic Spanish ensemble piece about five middle-aged women pushed to extremes by injustice, extortion and social pressures; their intersecting stories produce a kind of modern-vengeance drama laced with irony. Starring a heavyweight cast (including Carmen Machi and Candela Peña), the series mixes sharp social critique with black humor, using the “rage” of its protagonists as both emotional engine and satirical lens. It’s positioned on HBO Max as a provocative, high-profile Spanish Max Original.

Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda (How to Throw It All Away)

This teen comedy-drama follows Alba, a girl left out after her school trip is canceled, who discovers classmates planning a secret, epic getaway and becomes desperate to be included; the series plays like a coming-of-age romp with a streak of bratty charm. Tonally it’s lighter and more comedic than the other shows here, mixing adolescent angst, social awkwardness and earnest attempts at belonging — a breezy watch for younger viewers.

Patria

Adapted from Fernando Aramburu’s acclaimed novel, Patria is a sobering Spanish historical drama that examines the decades-long impact of ETA’s violence on two formerly close families in the Basque Country. The series is slow-burn, emotionally rigorous television (heavy on moral ambiguity, communal trauma and the long tail of grief) and was one of HBO Europe’s flagship dramas when it premiered. It’s admired for its performances and its unflinching look at how politics and violence fracture ordinary lives.

