America’s Top Broadcasters Commit Local Stations to DIRECTV’s Industry-First MySports Genre Pack

Most Local College and NFL Football Fans to Receive their own Local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX Stations Thanks to 132 New Broadcast Agreements.

Over the past year, DIRECTV has obtained rights from The Walt Disney Co., Paramount, NBCUniversal, and Fox Corp. to include their respective ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX-owned and-operated TV stations in the largest U.S. cities in its MySports genre pack. This initiative offers sports fans and consumers more choice, control, and flexibility in programming.

DIRECTV has now collaborated with nearly every Top Ten, every Top 20, and approximately 40 additional smaller broadcast groups typically serving rural markets to establish 132 new MySports agreements covering approximately 650 local broadcast stations. MySports currently boasts 160 active ABC, 156 CBS, 163 NBC, and 178 FOX station commitments. ABC local stations are available to approximately 90% of potential U.S. homes; CBS in 85%; NBC in 99%; and FOX in 96%. As a result, most current or would-be MySports subscribers can rest assured of having local stations from within their community that often provide the most popular NFL or college football teams in those regions.

“We created MySports to provide consumers more choice and flexibility in their viewing options while creating exceptional value,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer at DIRECTV. “We have always been a sports leader, especially with respect to local sports, and appreciate the widespread support from America’s broadcasters in creating these more consumer-friendly programming options.”

DIRECTV has MySports commitments from nearly all the nation’s Top Ten largest broadcasters, led by Gray Television (121 DMAs), Sinclair (79 DMAs), TEGNA (52 DMAs), Scripps Broadcasting (74 DMAs), and Hearst Television (24 DMAs). Top 20 broadcasters, including Cox Media Group (9 DMAs), Graham Media (6 DMAs), Allen Media (21 DMAs), Hubbard Broadcasting (6 DMAs), Sunbeam (2 DMAs), Weigel Broadcasting (14 DMAs), Capitol Broadcasting (2 DMAs), and News-Press & Gazette (10 DMAs), have also added their local ABC, CBS, and NBC stations to ongoing FOX commitments.

Besides these several hundred broadcast stations, MySports offers subscribers access to the new ESPN Unlimited streaming service at no cost. Unlike some other providers’ smaller sports bundles, MySports also includes Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT, TBS, and TruTV, and their key events like the upcoming MLB playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. It features all the NBCUniversal sports services some competitors are missing, and provides league-owned channels like NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network without any additional charge.

MySports customers can also access MyFree DIRECTV’s ad-supported sports channels, including ACC Digital Network, Big 12, ESPN8: The Ocho, Fox Sports, Fuel TV, Golf Pass, NBC Sports NOW, PickleballTV, Racing America, Surfer TV, Swerve, Willow, Women’s Sports Network, and the upcoming All Women’s Sports, Billiard TV, and Wired 2 Fish TV, available after Sept. 16.

Availability of Local ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX Station Affiliates

in MySports in Top 50 DMAs