Think you’ve seen it all when it comes to sports? Think again. ESPN8: The Ocho brings you the wildest, wackiest, and most unconventional sports ever played. From dodgeball and axe throwing to lawnmower racing and cornhole championships, this channel is a non-stop adrenaline rush of pure sports entertainment.
Now, you can watch ESPN8: The Ocho anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, you get access to this channel and over 90 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.
How to Watch ‘ESPN8: The Ocho’ on DIRECTV
You can watch ESPN8: The Ocho 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Channel 4108.
How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV
Getting in on the action is easier than scoring a hole-in-one in extreme mini golf:
- Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV
- Enter your email
- Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet
- Tune in to Channel 4108 and enjoy the most unique sports lineup out there!
No credit card, no contracts—just pure sports chaos at your fingertips.
Top Events and Shows on ‘ESPN8: The Ocho’
- “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”
- Corgi Racing
- Dog Surfing
Think you’ve seen every sport? Think again. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching ESPN8: The Ocho for free!
Frequently Asked Questions
Where can I watch 'ESPN8: The Ocho' on TV?
You can watch ESPN8: The Ocho 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4108
How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?
Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!