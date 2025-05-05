SPOILER ALERT: This article contains a full recap of The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4 — “Day One.” Proceed with caution… and not just for spoilers — Infected could be lurking, too.

Even in a world teetering on collapse, one thing remains constant: people will be people — for better or worse. In The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4, titled “Day One” and directed by Kate Herron, we’re reminded that human nature is often just as dangerous — and compelling — as the Infected themselves.

This emotionally charged episode explores everything from religious extremism and survivor guilt to young love and the weight of vengeance. It’s a rich, character-driven hour that balances intimate moments with high-stakes action, all while setting the stage for what’s to come in Seattle.

Below, we break down all the major developments, hidden details and emotional gut-punches from The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4 — and explore what they might mean for Ellie, Dina and the future of Jackson.

Episode title: "Day One"

Episode title : “Day One”

Air date: May 4, 2025

Writer: Craig Mazin

Director: Kate Herron

: Kate Herron Catch up on last week’s episode

“Day One” Recap

The latest episode of The Last of Us opens in 2018 Seattle, introducing a seemingly pivotal new character: Isaac Dixon (Jeffrey Wright). At first glance, Isaac appears to be just another FEDRA sergeant, riding in a military vehicle alongside heavily armed soldiers who crack disturbing jokes about police brutality and suppressing voter rights. It’s a chilling snapshot of the authoritarian regime that FEDRA has become — one where dehumanization is part of the uniform.

But beneath the surface, something else is brewing. Isaac, calm and observant, doesn’t join in with the soldiers’ cruelty. When the convoy is stopped by a group of civilians — ragged, defiant and led by a fierce woman named Hanaran — it seems a tense standoff is imminent.

Isaac calmly exits the vehicle, bringing only one soldier with him — a younger recruit he seems to regard as promising. And then, in a shocking twist, Isaac turns on his own men. He silently walks away from the truck just before it explodes in a ball of fire, killing the FEDRA soldiers he arrived with. As smoke rises, Hanaran delivers a chilling welcome: “Welcome to the revolution.”

The moment not only marks Isaac’s defection from FEDRA and the symbolic birth of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) — it also foreshadows how he will mold others into instruments of his cause. The soldier he spares, once seemingly innocent, is a reminder that potential can be twisted — and that in a world ruled by violence, even idealism can evolve into something dangerous.

Eleven Years Later: Seattle Day One

The scene transitions eleven years forward to the present-day timeline, as Ellie and Dina begin their first full day in a post-apocalyptic Seattle. The pair continue tracking Abby and the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), scavenging supplies from a decaying pharmacy. During the search, Dina pockets something discreetly — a subtle but suspicious moment that viewers will come to understand later.

That suspicion fades as the two enter the Capitol Hill neighborhood, now overtaken by nature. Once a vibrant LGBTQ+ hub in modern-day Seattle, the district still bears rainbow flags, murals and queer-affirming signage, willfully surviving despite years of abandonment. While Ellie and Dina don’t comment on the visual symbolism directly, the viewer is left to appreciate the subtle beauty: a quiet affirmation of identity and resilience, even among the ruins of civilization.

The journey continues with grim reminders of the past — including a tank filled with the charred remains of long-dead soldiers. Ellie quietly compares the scene to the Apollo 1 disaster, referencing the tragic space mission where three astronauts perished in a fire. “At least they died for something worthwhile,” she says, her voice tinged with dark irony. It’s a line that not only showcases Ellie’s enduring fascination with space but also highlights her growing ability to process trauma through reflection rather than rage.

Soon after, Ellie, Dina and their trusty horse Shimmer stumble upon a run-down music store. The tone shifts immediately. The moment Ellie steps inside, her face softens — for once, she seemingly feels at peace. Upstairs, she finds a guitar in near-perfect condition. And unlike the furious, grieving Ellie we saw just months ago, she doesn’t lash out or destroy it. Instead, she chooses calm, connection… and music.

Sitting quietly with the instrument Joel once promised to teach her, Ellie begins strumming an acoustic version of A-ha’s “Take On Me.” The song isn’t just a haunting callback to The Last of Us Part II video game — it’s a direct emotional tether to Joel. The scene reflects Ellie’s growth: she’s no longer just driven by rage. She’s capable of stillness. Memory. Emotion.

As Ellie plays, Dina watches with misty eyes — an unspoken moment of tenderness between two people trying to hold onto something beautiful. The tension breaks with a bit of signature awkwardness, but fans didn’t have to wait much longer before a move is finally made.

Isaac’s Brutality Continues

But of course, good vibes never last long in this world. The scene shifts to present-day Seattle, where ex-FEDRA WLF leader Isaac Dixon is in a run-down kitchen — a stark contrast to the peace and preservation Ellie and Dina briefly found. It’s immediately clear that Isaac’s willingness to use violence for the cause hasn’t faded. If anything, it’s grown colder — and more personal.

As he monologues to a captive audience, Isaac reflects on his pre-apocalypse dreams with a twisted kind of nostalgia. He talks about saving up for expensive French cookware from Williams-Sonoma, his tone laced with bitter irony. As he heats a pan, he mutters, “Strange benefits of the apocalypse,” his voice calm but menacing.

The camera pans to one of the episode’s most disturbing visuals — not a Clicker or a corpse, but a naked, bloodied Seraphite chained to the wall. The man, a follower of “The Prophet” introduced in Episode 3, refuses to speak, even as Isaac tortures him for information about the Seraphites’ next move.

Isaac ultimately shoots him in cold blood. One of the guards watching condones the execution without hesitation, while another looks visibly shaken. As the camera lingers on the troubled soldier’s face, we realize it’s the same recruit Isaac spared in 2018, who has now transformed into a quiet, complicit cog in his leader’s war machine.

This moment is a chilling reminder of how ideology — even when rooted in rebellion — can mold people into something just as brutal as what they once fought against.

The Seraphite Ambush and Ellie’s Sacrifice

Back in the present, Ellie and Dina edge closer to the WLF compound, looking for a way inside. They find it through a second-floor window with its glass blown out — evidence, perhaps, that someone else had tried the same thing. It should’ve been their first warning.

But even in this brutal world, a few months of reflection after Joel’s death can’t strip away all their naivety. They climb inside — and walk straight into horror.

In one of the episode’s most graphic sequences, the pair find themselves surrounded by the mutilated, hanging bodies of WLF soldiers, their limbs twisted and removed. Scrawled on the wall in blood: the now-familiar Seraphite symbol, along with the chilling message: “Feel Her Love.”

Dina vomits — again — just as she did in Episode 3. It’s a moment that would raise alarms for most viewers, though Ellie doesn’t say anything. There’s no time. The WLF bursts into the scene, cursing the Seraphites and vowing to kill any they find. Unbeknownst to them, Ellie and Dina are hiding in the same room.

In a quiet moment of resolve, Ellie slips away to scout a path to safety, leading to a fierce, close-quarters brawl with WLF soldiers. Just when they seem to have escaped, chaos returns. In an abandoned underground train station, the chilling sound of Clickers begins to echo.

Suddenly, Infected flood the tunnel, forcing Ellie and Dina to run. As the threat escalates, both sides — WLF and fugitives alike — are united in survival against a common enemy.

The sequence peaks in a moment almost too gut-wrenching to watch. As Dina stumbles and the Infected close in, it seems she’s within inches of death — or worse, being turned. But Ellie steps in without hesitation, throwing her arm between the Clicker and Dina and taking the bite herself.

It’s a stunning act of instinct and love — and, as viewers know, one that only Ellie can survive.

For a brief second, Dina is faced with an unthinkable choice: what to do if Ellie turns. It’s a moment that hangs heavy in the air, even though — thanks to Ellie’s immunity — the choice never has to be made.

And good thing it doesn’t. We’re not ready to lose another fan-favorite just yet.

Immunity, Secrets and a New Mission

It’s in the adrenaline-soaked aftermath of that escape that Ellie finally opens up to someone outside of Joel. With quiet urgency, she convinces Dina that she’s not infected, not lying, and not dangerous — just… different. Immune.

“A lot of times I wish this wasn’t true. But I’m going to wake up exactly as I am… me.”

It’s one of the episode’s most vulnerable moments — and a turning point not just for Ellie, but for her relationship with Dina. Seeing the truth for herself, Dina accepts Ellie’s secret — and then shares one of her own.

“I’m pregnant,” she says, before pulling Ellie into a kiss full of relief, fear, and fierce love.

The following morning, we get a rare moment of levity. As they process the chaos and revelations of the night before, Ellie lightens the mood with lines like:

“I’m going to be a dad,” and “We’re all having a baby.”

It’s a beautifully tender scene, made even more resonant by Bella Ramsey’s performance, which communicates Ellie’s emotional shift without needing to say much at all. The weight of hiding her immunity — a secret she’s carried alone for years — is finally lifted.

We also learn that Dina’s strange behavior at the pharmacy wasn’t just nerves — she had taken a pregnancy test, confirming what she now shares aloud.

But peace never lasts long in The Last of Us. The radio crackles with reports of a surprise attack on the WLF, and Ellie and Dina realize they now have a lead on Nora — and, by extension, Abby.

As they prepare to cross streets now swarming with WLF soldiers and Seraphites, both Ellie and Dina hesitate — now aware of what’s at stake. Dina’s pregnancy changes everything. But their love and mutual instinct to protect one another prevails.

In the final moments, the pair join hands and step forward, united in purpose and bracing for the battles still to come.

Final Thoughts on The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4 – “Day One”

“Day One” proves that even in a world defined by danger and uncertainty, there is still room for love, growth and hope. From Dina’s realization that she can’t bear to lose Ellie, to Ellie’s quiet moment of reflection in the music store, the episode is a masterclass in exploring the emotional toll of secrecy, the weight of survival — both physical and emotional — and the strength it takes to choose vulnerability in an unforgiving world.

The introduction of Isaac Dixon and his violent rise to WLF power contrasts the emotional moments of Ellie and Dina, showing just how differently people who want the same thing can end up. The episode builds on key themes of the season including the nuance between right and wrong, the danger of blind devotion and the importance of identity.

Director Kate Herron’s audio and visual choices make this powerful episode what it is, blending the intimate close-ups with sweeping ruins of Seattle, while the muted score and unsettling silence in key scenes amplify the tension and heartbreak. Bella Ramsey continues to deliver a layered, quietly devastating performance as Ellie — a girl growing up too fast and still holding onto hope.

What’s Next for Episode 5?

While The Last of Us has never been known for being predictable, episode four has set us up for quite the climax. As Dina and Ellie set their sights on Nora — and by extension, Abby — the stakes have never been higher. The Seraphites and WLF are now converging, and Dina’s pregnancy adds an unspoken clock to every step they take.

Will Ellie’s immunity continue to be a weapon — or a burden?

Can Dina survive this world now that she’s carrying new life within it?

And how far is too far when justice turns into obsession?

We’ll find out more when The Last of Us Season 2 continues next week.

Top Questions About The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4, Answered

1. Who is Isaac Dixon, and what is his role in the WLF?

Isaac Dixon, portrayed by Jeffrey Wright, is introduced as a former FEDRA sergeant who defects to lead the Washington Liberation Front (WLF). In Episode 4, viewers see his transformation from disillusioned rebel to sadistic leader — a chilling warning for what may be ahead for Ellie and Dina.

2. What does “Feel Her Love” signify in the episode?

“Feel Her Love” is a mantra tied to the Seraphites, a religious cult also known as the Scars. Painted in blood on the WLF compound wall alongside their symbol, the phrase reflects their unwavering devotion to a mysterious Prophet.

3. How does Ellie reveal her immunity to Dina?

During a harrowing Infected attack, Ellie is bitten while protecting Dina — but as viewers know, she doesn’t turn. Seeing this, Dina learns the truth: Ellie is immune. The confession deepens their bond and alters the course of their journey.

4. Why does Dina reveal her pregnancy to Ellie?

After Ellie opens up about her immunity, Dina responds with vulnerability of her own — revealing that she’s pregnant with Jesse’s child. The moment brings a new emotional layer to their relationship and raises the stakes for what’s ahead.

5. What is the significance of the music store scene?

In a rare moment of peace, Ellie plays A-ha’s “Take On Me” on a guitar — a quiet tribute to Joel and a callback to The Last of Us Part II video game. It’s a powerful emotional pause in the chaos, highlighting Ellie and Dina’s growing connection.

6. Who are the Seraphites, and why are they in conflict with the WLF?

The Seraphites — also known as the Scars — are a religious faction that opposes the WLF’s militaristic dominance. Devoted to “The Prophet,” their clash with the WLF has spiraled into violent warfare across Seattle.

7. What is the importance of Capitol Hill in the episode?

Ellie and Dina pass through Seattle’s Capitol Hill, a real-life LGBTQ+ hub, where faded rainbow murals and pride flags remain. It’s a subtle but poignant backdrop, reinforcing themes of identity, survival, and legacy.

8. How does the episode set up the pursuit of Nora and Abby?

The episode ends with Ellie and Dina overhearing WLF chatter on the radio — revealing Nora’s location. This lead brings them one step closer to Abby and propels the story toward its next confrontation.

