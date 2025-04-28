The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3 Recap: Ellie & Dina Head West

After the shocking and gut-wrenching events of last week’s episode of The Last of Us (catch up with our Season 2, Episode 2 recap here), the series returned this week with a quieter, but no less powerful installment. Season 2, Episode 3 — titled “The Path” — eased viewers back into the haunting world of The Last of Us, trading brutal action for a searing exploration of grief, justice and resilience. For the first time in the series, not a single Infected appeared on screen. Instead, the focus stayed squarely on Ellie’s quest for answers and the price of vengeance – or justice, as she strategically calls it.

Below, we break down everything that happened in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3, offer a full recap of “The Path,” and tackle some of the biggest questions fans are asking after this emotionally charged installment.

Season 2 Episode 3 Overview

Episode Title: The Path

Release Date: Sunday, April 27th at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Episode Writer: Craig Mazin

Episode Director: Peter Hoar

Runtime: 56 minutes

Featured Characters: Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Isabela Merced (Dina), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Catherine O’Hara (Gail), Young Manzino (Jesse)

Please note: this post contains major spoilers about the third episode of The Last of Us Season 2.

What Happens in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Episode 3?

The opening scene of “The Path” is brief, but its emotional weight carries through the entire episode. Viewers first see Tommy sitting beside Joel’s body to say a final goodbye, uttering the heart-wrenching words, “Give Sarah my love” — a painful reminder of the deep tragedies that have shaped this family since the early days of the outbreak.

While Joel may be reunited with his daughter, Ellie — his surrogate daughter — must now navigate a world without him. We next glimpse Ellie waking up in the Jackson hospital, suffering a devastating bout of PTSD as she relives Joel’s brutal final moments.

Three Months Later: Rebuilding Life in Jackson

The story jumps forward three months, a popular plot vehicle utilized in the second season so far, revealing that Ellie has been recovering from injuries she sustained during Abby’s lethal attack. As the town rebuilds both physically and emotionally, Ellie undergoes a final medical evaluation, where she reports her physical pain as a “zero,” followed by a required session with Gail, Jackson’s town therapist.

Catherine O’Hara delivers a standout performance as Gail, bringing a no-nonsense, self-aware energy to the role. Despite Gail being an original character not featured in the Last of Us video game sequel, her presence is already resonating with fans of the show.

During their session, Gail attempts to break through Ellie’s emotional walls. Although Ellie resists, it’s clear that Gail’s words leave an impact. Their exchange highlights the strength of the bond Ellie shared with Joel — a relationship defined by more than just their final conversation.

“Your final moment with someone doesn’t define your whole time with them,” Ellie tells Gail, though it’s unclear whether she’s trying to convince the therapist, or herself.

Ellie’s Reckless Plan Takes Shape

Finally discharged from the hospital, Ellie returns to the house she once shared with Joel. For the first time, viewers witness Ellie allowing herself to properly grieve the man who had become her father. Even in this vulnerable moment, though, it’s clear that Ellie is already planning what looks to be a reckless quest for revenge — a notion confirmed when she quietly takes Joel’s gun with her.

Shortly after, Dina arrives and shares information she had been withholding until Ellie was strong enough. She reveals critical details about the attack: the names of Joel’s killers, their affiliation with the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and the fact they are based out of Seattle. Though Ellie is initially furious about the secrecy, she ultimately forgives Dina, and the two bring their plan to Tommy.

Tommy, pragmatic as ever, sympathizes with Ellie and Dina’s pain but warns them against seeking vigilante justice. Ellie insists it’s what Joel would have wanted, but Tommy pushes back: “Don’t talk to me like I don’t know him. He was my brother.”

Still, Tommy agrees to present their request to the Jackson town council — though he warns Ellie that playing by the community’s rules is the only way forward. Jesse, now a council member, echoes the sentiment: “No one is going to vote for angry.”

New Threats on the West Coast

Midway through The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3, “The Path” shifts to the forests of Washington State, introducing viewers to a new faction. A group of survivors, clad in simple clothing with strange symbols, move through the woods. Each member bears identical scars up their cheeks — including a young girl whose fresh wounds suggest a recent initiation.

The man traveling with the child offers haunting insight into the group’s belief system. They worship a mysterious figure known as “The Prophet,” who has been dead for ten years, and communicate almost entirely through coded whistles. When danger appears on the horizon, the young girl asks, “Demons?” — to which the man replies ominously: “Wolves.”

This marks the show’s first introduction to the Seraphites, a fanatical group who will play a major role later in the season.

The Jackson Council Meeting and Its Fallout

Back in Jackson, the town council meets to debate Ellie and Dina’s proposal to send sixteen of their best fighters to Seattle to avenge Joel’s death. As voices from the community weigh the risks and morality of the mission, Ellie delivers a rare pre-written speech — a sign of her personal growth and emotional investment.

“I don’t want revenge; I want justice,” Ellie pleads, in one of the episode’s most memorable lines. In an unexpected twist, Seth, the man whose altercation with Ellie and Joel caused their final rift, supports Ellie’s cause.

Despite passionate arguments on both sides, the Jackson council votes 8-3 against the mission, leaving Ellie without official backing. But if there’s one thing viewers know by now, it’s that Ellie won’t be stopped so easily.

Tommy and Gail recognize this, too, as we see during a quiet conversation at a makeshift little league game. While the scene offers a brief respite from the tension, it delivers one of the episode’s most poignant lines when Gail tells Tommy, “Some people just can’t be saved.”

Back at home, Ellie prepares to leave Jackson on her own, but Dina intervenes. Unlike Ellie, who is fueled by rage, Dina has prepared thoughtfully for the dangerous journey ahead. With unexpected support from Seth — who supplies Ellie with a gun in a symbolic handshake of truce — the two young women gather their final supplies.

As Ellie and Dina make their way out of Jackson, the rising sun casts light on a makeshift graveyard honoring the community’s dead — Joel’s grave included. In a gut-wrenching moment, Ellie kneels and leaves coffee beans in front of his headstone, a small but deeply personal tribute to the man who once loved his morning coffee more than anything.

Their journey westward toward Seattle begins with moments of rare peace. Along the way, Ellie and Dina share a light-hearted conversation about their New Year’s Eve kiss, with Ellie, of course, brushing it off as no big deal. But the serenity doesn’t last.

When they finally reach the highway leading into Seattle, the scene shifts dramatically. Overgrown vines and abandoned cars stretch as far as the eye can see, a haunting visual reminder of the outbreak’s enduring devastation — and nature’s slow reclamation of the world.

In the final moments of The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3, the tension escalates. Dina and Ellie discover a dead man — and the same young child and her father audiences saw before — marked with strange symbols on their clothing, a grim reminder of the growing threats beyond Jackson. Naively, Ellie suggests there “aren’t a lot of wolves” in Seattle, clinging to a fragile sense of hope.

But the viewer knows better. As a tank and dozens of heavily armed WLF soldiers flood the streets of Seattle, it becomes chillingly clear: Ellie and Dina are walking straight into the wolves’ den — and they may be vastly outnumbered.

Final Thoughts on ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, Episode 3 – “The Path”

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3 — “The Path” — had a daunting task: to move the story forward after the shocking death of Joel (shocking at least for those who hadn’t played the games) and guide viewers toward the devastating journey still to come. While some fans have expressed concerns about the episode’s slower pacing, critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Reviewers praised the emotional depth, powerful performances, expert direction and the chilling introduction of new enemies.

Thematically, “The Path” explores the non-linear nature of grief, the blurred lines between justice and revenge and the growing divides of characters in a crumbling world. Visually, the episode is hauntingly beautiful — from the sun-soaked graveyard scene in Jackson to the shots of Seattle overgrown with nature’s reclaiming vines. Music and sound deepen the emotional impact, with subtle scores and ambient sounds echoing the pervasive sense of loss.

As the series unfolds, “The Path” marks a critical turning point — not just for Ellie’s personal arc, but for the future of Jackson itself. With the WLF’s power now revealed and the Seraphites’ introduction, the fate of Ellie, Dina and their community hangs in the balance.

The questions viewers are facing now include:

Will Ellie be able to hold onto her humanity as she walks further down the dangerous road of revenge?

How will Dina’s loyalty and relationship with Ellie evolve under the coming threats?

And what price will “justice” ultimately demand from those left behind?

We’ll find out more when The Last of Us Season 2 continues next week.

Your Questions About ‘The Last of Us‘ Season 2, Episode 3, Answered

Does Ellie know what Gail is talking about during their conversation at the hospital?

It’s suggested that Ellie does understand what Gail is referring to when she mentions Joel’s confession — that he “wronged” Ellie by saving her. While Ellie outwardly feigns ignorance, Gail later tells Tommy she believes Ellie knows more than she lets on but isn’t ready to confront that painful truth yet.

Who is the group with the scars on their faces?

Although the group isn’t officially named in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3, fans familiar with the game recognize them as the Seraphites, also known as the “Scars.” This fanatical religious faction operates around Seattle and is marked by facial scars, symbolism and their eerie method of communication through whistles. The Seraphites are expected to play a major role as the season progresses.

What did Ellie leave at Joel’s grave?

In a quietly heartbreaking moment, Ellie leaves coffee beans at Joel’s grave — a touching tribute to one of Joel’s most beloved simple pleasures. The gesture reflects the deep bond they shared and underscores the small, human connections that persist even amidst unimaginable loss.

