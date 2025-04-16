The highly anticipated second season of HBO® Original The Last of Us is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to find out what’s in store for Joel and Ellie as they fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic American wasteland.

If the official trailer and story from the video game the season is based on, 2020’s The Last of Us: Part II by Naughty Dog Studios, are any indication, it’s going to be an emotionally charged doozy of a season!

The upcoming Season 2, directed by returning directors Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin and Peter Hoar in addition to handful of new directors, will introduce us to plenty of new characters, whether good, bad or downright diabolical (Looking at you, David from Season 1.) Here’s your guide to getting up to speed on all of the new characters that have officially been announced for The Last of Us Season 2.

And don’t forget to catch up on The Last of Us Season 1 before starting Season 2!

New Characters on ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie were the stand-out star leads of Season 1, but we met numerous other characters, all trying to survive the Cordyceps-induced apocalypse in whatever way they could, in the Emmy®-winning first season.

There were the good guys: Joel, Ellie, Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Henry and Sam, and others who helped the protagonists along their journey. And, of course, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), who gave us one of the season’s most moving episodes.

Then there were the bad guys: The aforementioned David, a preacher leading a small town of survivors who harbored a dark secret and sinister bent. Kathleen, the revolutionary leader-turned-violent revenge-seeker. Even some multifaceted characters we thought had benevolent intentions turned out to be willing to resort to the extreme to survive.

So, who will we meet in The Last of Us Season 2? Let’s take a look:

Abby

Played by: Kaitlyn Dever

Abby is the main antagonist of Season 2 who we meet in the first episode of the new season. She’s a soldier in the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) who tracks down Joel and Ellie to exact vengeance for a past wrong. Abby will be an important character, and considering her actions in the source material, is expected to play a major role in one of the most emotional on-screen moments of the season.

Jesse

Played by: Young Manzino

Jesse is a resident of the Jackson, Wyoming fortress compound that Joel and Ellie moved into at the end of the first season. Jesse is a selfless member of the community and a close friend of Ellie’s.

Dina

Played by: Isabel Merced

Dina is Jesse’s ex-girlfriend and Ellie’s current romantic interest in Season 2. Dina has trouble coming to terms with the post-apocalyptic world’s brutal nature and embraces a free-spirited approach to life. She becomes a symbol of peace for Ellie, no matter how fragile that sense may be.

Manny

Played by: Danny Ramirez

Manny is a close ally of Abby in the WLF. He’s tough and confident but carries deep trauma from having to survive in the bleak world. Despite his bravado and easygoing demeanor, Manny struggles with the emotional toll of his choices and their consequences in the ongoing war.

Mel

Played by: Ariela Barer

Mel is a compassionate and skilled doctor working as a medic for the WLF. Mel often finds herself at odds with the violence surrounding her. She is Owen’s partner.

Nora

Played by: Tati Gabrielle

A former Firefly who joined the WLF, Nora is a tough and pragmatic military medic who carries a burden of guilt over her past actions. Nora’s character is a deep dive into the psychological wounds that warfare can cause, and the moral sacrifices people will make to survive.

Owen

Played by: Spencer Lord

Owen is another skilled soldier in the WLF, but he has a kind soul and, like with romantic partner Mel, struggles with the violence he must commit to survive. He is Abby’s ex.

Eugene

Played by: Joe Pantoliano

Eugene is a former Firefly who settled in the Jackson compound. In the video game, he clandestinely grows marijuana in a secret room, which Ellie and Dina discover. The show portrays him as a quirky, resourceful and philosophical member of the community with deep knowledge of the Fireflies.

Gail

Played by: Catherine O’Hara

Gail is Eugene’s wife. She is an original character created specifically for the TV series, and she serves as Joel’s therapist.

Seth

Played by: Robert John Burke

Seth is an old-school bartender who owns the bar in the Jackson compound. He disapproves of Ellie and Dina’s relationship, which leads to problems.

Kat

Played by: Noah Lamanna

Kat is Ellie’s ex-girlfriend. She offers insights into Ellie’s life in Jackson in the five years between the end of the first season and the start of sophomore season.

Isaac

Played by: Jeffrey Wright

Isaac is the quiet but powerful and ruthless leader of the Washington Liberation Front. He’ll be portrayed by Jeffrey Wright of Westworld and American Fiction fame, who also was the voice actor for the character in the video game.

Frequently Asked Questions Who will be the main antagonist of The Last of Us Season 2? Abby, a solider with the Washington Liberation Front out for revenge, will be the primary antagonist of Season 2. How long is the time jump between The Last of Us Season 1 and Season 2? Season 2 takes place five years after the end of the first season. Was Ellie recast in Season 2? No, Bella Ramsey will return as co-star Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal's Joel in Season 2.

