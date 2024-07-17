It’s time to return to the dojo. Cobra Kai is back starting July 18 for its 6th and final season.

As we dive back into the Miyagi-verse, there is now peace in the Valley with Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso and Chozen all finally on the same side. The senseis and students are preparing for the Sekai Taikai tournament to see if they have what it takes to be the best in the world. But with John Kreese’s escape from prison, there’s sure to be some unexpected twists in the final season.

After all, “Cobra Kai never dies.”

When is the ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Release Date?

Part 1 of Cobra Kai Season 6 premieres on Thursday, July 18 on Netflix. The final season is being released in a three-part event with part two premiering on Sunday, November 28, 2024, and part three in 2025. Each part will have five episodes for a total of 15 episodes for the final season.

How to Watch ‘Cobra Kai’

Watch Season 6 Part 1 of Cobra Kai on Netflix.

What is ‘Cobra Kai’ About?

A sequel to The Karate Kid movie trilogy, Cobra Kai continues the story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The martial arts comedy-drama is set 34 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Down on his luck, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo—reigniting his longtime rivalry with Daniel. The show focuses on a new generation of karate students. Johnny’s star pupil becomes Miguel Diaz after he saves the teenager from a group of bullies. Events eventually lead Daniel to open the Miyagi-Do dojo where he trains his daughter Samantha LaRusso and Johnny’s estranged son Robby Kene.

The show originally premiered on YouTube Red and moved to Netflix after season 2. The highly acclaimed show has received numerous awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

What Happened at the End of Season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’?

Spoilers Ahead!

There’s so much that happened in Season 5 of Cobra Kai but here’s a quick recap to refresh your memory leading up to the Season 6 Part 1 premiere.

Most of the rivalries have been resolved. Daniel and Johnny are now friends. Miguel and Robby make amends. Tory along with the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students join forces to infiltrate the Cobra Kai dojo to bring the corrupt sensei Terry Silver down.

Silver is exposed for his crimes and challenges Daniel to a fight in order to persuade his Cobra Kai student to come back. Using a combination of Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai and ultimately Mr. Miyagi’s signature move – a crane kick – Daniel is able to defeat Silver, who is arrested.

With the arrest of Terry Silver, the Cobra Kai dojo is shut down. However, at the end of the season, viewers see John Kreese escaping from prison after a fake stabbing.

Season 6 is poised to be a good one with the main rivals united as the students prepare to face off against the best in the world in the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Who is in the ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Cast?

As we head back to the Miyagi-verse, refamiliarize yourself with the members of the cast who will be returning for Season 6.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Oona O’Brien as Devon Lee

Watch ‘Cobra Kai’ on DIRECTV

Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix on Thursday, July 18.

