‘The Boys’ Returns June 13: Everything to Know About Season 4

After two years of waiting, fans will return to the irreverent, violent and action-packed world of corrupt superheroes. The Boys Season 4 premieres on Thursday, June 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

The Emmy-winning show is based on the New York Times best-selling comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Roberston with the same name. The Amazon original plays out in a world where superheroes, known as supes, are widespread and living among regular people. Instead of using their powers for good, the supes use their power for dark, self-serving purposes. The series centers around a team of vigilantes called The Boys who are looking to take down the group of most famous and most corrupt supes called The Seven.

Caution: Spoilers ahead.

Things are looking bleak as we return to The Boys universe for Season 4. Victoria Neuman is gaining political power as she campaigns to be vice president. Homelander is also looking to solidify his power and has been reunited with his son, Ryan, the first natural-born supe. Butcher only has months to live after he took Temp V, which allowed him to gain superpowers for 24 hours, so he could fight Homelander and Vought directly. Butcher has now lost the trust of his team and his job as The Boys’ leader. The Boys must find a way to work together again to save the world.

Check out the trailer below.

HOW TO WATCH ‘THE BOYS’

Season 4 of The Boys returns on June 13, 2024, with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays until the season finale on July 18. Catch up or rewatch the first three seasons of The Boys now on Prime Video with DIRECTV.

‘THE BOYS’ CAST

From supes to vigilantes, The Boys has a great lineup of characters. Refamiliarize yourself with the cast who will be returning for Season 4.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Erin Moriarty as Annie January aka Starlight

Antony Starr as Homelander

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk aka M.M.

Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan, Homelander’s son

There are also several new characters joining the cast in Season 4. Check out the new faces you can expect to see:

Susan Heyward as Sister Sage

Valorie Curry as Firecracker

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe “Monkey” Kessler

Rob Benedict as Splinter

Elliot Knight as Colin

Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie’s mother

Simon Pegg reprising his role as Hughie’s father

WILL ‘THE BOYS’ BE RENEWED FOR A 5TH SEASON?

As excited as we are for the return of Season 4, fans were even more excited to learn the show has already been greenlit for another season. Prime Video confirmed in May that The Boys will get a 5th season.

‘THE BOYS’ SPINOFF SERIES: ‘GEN V’ & ‘THE BOYS: MEXICO’

Riding the initial success of The Boys, Prime Video created the spin-off series Gen V. The series follows a group of young supes attending Godolkin University, America’s only college for superheroes. While you don’t have to watch Gen V before seeing Season 4, there are some Gen V storylines and characters, like Cate and Sam, that will cross into the new season of The Boys. Catch up with Season 1 of Gen V with DIRECTV.

In 2023, Prime Video announced that another spinoff series would be coming to The Boys universe with The Boys: Mexico. There is currently no release date for the new series and it is in the early stages of development.

WATCH ‘THE BOYS’ ON DIRECTV

The Boys premiers Thursday, June 13 on Prime Video.

Now you can get access to apps like Prime Video in the same place as live channels.

If you aren’t a customer yet but are looking for a way to enhance your entertainment experience, look no further than DIRECTV. With four unique packages, the ability to stream your favorite apps and live shows in the same place and a catalog of more than 25,000 shows and movies on DIRECTV On Demand, it doesn’t get better than that.