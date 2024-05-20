DIRECTV STREAM Makes Best Offer Ever Available in Celebration of National Streaming Day

To celebrate National Streaming Day, DIRECTV STREAM is offering new customers its lowest price ever of $49.99 a month (a monthly savings of $30) for the first three months when they sign up for the Entertainment package today and tomorrow only at directvstream.com.

New customers who take advantage of this first-of-its-kind National Streaming Day offer from DIRECTV STREAM will receive a $30 savings for the three months of service following sign-up.

“There’s no better way for DIRECTV STREAM to celebrate National Streaming Day than to reward streamers from coast-to-coast with the lowest-ever price for DIRECTV STREAM,” said Vikash Sharma, General Manager, DIRECTV STREAM. “We celebrate streamers everywhere and make it our mission to bring them the best of live sports, local news, and thousands of movies and TV shows on DIRECTV STREAM.”

In addition to the attractive limited-time offer on the Entertainment package, all other DIRECTV STREAM packages will be available at a discount and without a contract as part of the National Streaming Day promotion – see below:

Package Regular Price Discount for first 3 mos. Promo Price ENTERTAINMENT $79.99 $ 30 $ 49.99 CHOICE $108.99 $ 39 $ 69.99 ULTIMATE $119.99 $ 30 $ 89.99 PREMIER $164.99 $ 30 $ 134.99 OPTIMO MAS $79.99 $ 30 $ 49.99

Two additional discounts of note are the CHOICE package for $69.99 a month for the first three months, which includes any relevant regional sports networks in the home market of the user, and Optimo Mas, DIRECTV STREAM’s primary Spanish channel package, for $49.99 for the first three months just before the 2024 “summer of soccer” kicks off in the United States, featuring several major domestic and international soccer competitions on Telemundo, Univision and other networks.

Learn more about DIRECTV STREAM and see all the ways to watch your favorite shows, sports and movies.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."