DIRECTV is turning 29 on June 17, 2023, and is celebrating the occasion with volunteer events, employee engagement activities and more.

Honoring the company’s cultural values of “We Care, We Challenge and We Deliver,” DIRECTV is making a difference by volunteering in the communities where employees and customers call home. In the week leading up to DIRECTV Day, coordinated volunteer activities will take place across the country alongside internal company events meant to engage employees and encourage them to give back.

What is DIRECTV Day?

DIRECTV Day honors the birth of DIRECTV on June 17, 1994 when the first system was sold at Cowboy Maloney’s in Jackson, Miss. Since its founding, the company has evolved considerably, but its focus has not shifted from innovating entertainment as well as championing support for the communities where we live and work.

“It’s hard to believe that in 1994 we only had 75 channels, and today, we’ve pioneered an industry that has evolved to give customers access to an endless amount of content with the touch of their finger or with the sound of their voice.” – Bill Morrow, DIRECTV CEO

For its 29th birthday on Saturday, June 17, and the week leading up to it, employees are invited to activities and events planned in person across the U.S., Puerto Rico as well as virtually. Committed to giving back to the places we call home, DIRECTV employees will come together to give back – showcasing the “We Care, We Challenge, We Deliver” values.

“Ultimately, the mark of our company is measured by how we show up for each other, our customers and our communities in our effort to make tomorrow better than yesterday.” – Bill Morrow, DIRECTV CEO

How DIRECTV is Celebrating

Channeling the “We Care” value, DIRECTV is coordinating dozens of volunteer opportunities all over the country including in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, and San Juan, Puerto Rico ahead of DIRECTV Day. In the week leading up to June 17, nearly 500 employees will be joining forces to cook meals and organize activities for families at local RMHC Chapters across the U.S. Employees are encouraged to lend a hand at one of these events, or with additional volunteer occasions offered throughout the year, embodying the “We Challenge” aspect.

Most of the volunteer opportunities are with strategic charity partner, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), building on last year’s celebration with RMHC and the year-round employee volunteer and giving opportunities alongside once-in-a-lifetime experiences like the Sundance film screening or providing surprise tickets to the Big Game in February.

The ever-growing list of DIRECTV Day volunteer events is below – and while employees are the backbone of this initiative, DIRECTV challenges all interested individuals to give their time to this worthwhile organizations.

DIRECTV employees from seven states represented on these photos — Montana, California, Idaho, Colorado, Indianapolis, Michigan, and Tulsa. This crew stopped by the Ronald McDonald House in Denver to showcase their baking and landscaping skills. They baked 7 batches of Seven Layer Magic Bars and upgraded the RMHC sign landscape.

DIRECTV Day Events

EVENT NAME/ACTIVITIES DATE CITY Atlanta-Egleston RMHC 12-Jun Atlanta, GA DIRECTV Day Atlanta-Egleston: Baker’s Club (RMHC) 14-Jun Atlanta, GA DIRECTV Day Atlanta-Scottish Rite: Casserole Club (RMHC) 16-Jun Atlanta, GA DIRECTV Day: NYC: RMHC Breakfast Bags (RMHC) 12-Jun NYC, NY DIRECTV Day Denver- Aurora: Breakfast & Landscaping (RMHC) 12-Jun Aurora, CO DIRECTV DAY: RMHC of Houston (Holcombe House) 12-Jun Houston, TX DIRECTV Day Los Angeles: Cooking Meals (Project Angel Food) 15-Jun Los Angeles CA DIRECTV Day: RMHC Long Beach 13-Jun Long Beach, CA DIRECTV Day: El Segundo Onsite (RMHC) 15-Jun El Segundo, CA DIRECTV Day: Sunrise, FL TBD Sunrise, FL DIRECTV Day: Dallas Ronald McDonald House 12-Jun Dallas, TX DIRECTV Day: Servicing the Community/Homeless 13-Jun Huntsville, AL DIRECTV Day: Boise, Idaho Foodbank 16-Jun Meridian, ID DIRECTV Day #1: RMHC Puerto Rico (RMHC) 14-Jun San Juan, PR DIRECTV Day #2: RMHC Puerto Rico: Movie RMHC) Night 15-Jun San Juan, PR DIRECTV Day: Missoula TBD 6/12-6/16 Missoula, MT DIRECTV Day: Missoula TBD 13th OR 16th Missoula, MT DIRECTV Day: Seattle June 15 Seattle, WA

Everyone can join in on the DIRECTV Day celebration and see employees in action by following @WeAreDIRECTV on Twitter and Instagram

