DIRECTV has added five new channels to its rapidly expanding streaming lineup through new licensing agreements with FAST Studios, Fuse Media, and Poker Go. FAST Studios’ Women’s Sports Network and Racing America, Fuse Media’s El Rey Rebel and Spanish-language Somos Novelas, and gaming channel Poker Go are all immediately available to all DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers who receive their content via streaming and any satellite customers who want to access them using the DIRECTV App.

“We have always been a sports leader, and our commitment to culturally diverse content remains second to none,” said Chris Lui, vice president of content strategy and compliance at DIRECTV. “We look forward to offering customers a wider array of choices in these and other popular content genres over the next several months.”

The five channels joining DIRECTV streaming lineups are:

Women’s Sports Network (Ch. 4125) from FAST Studios is the first 24/7 streaming network dedicated exclusively to women’s sports. Featuring original programming, game action, award-winning docs, athlete profiles, behind-the-scenes stories, and the signature daily studio GAME ON, WSN is powered by female voices celebrating women’s sports, ranging from the latest news and hottest topics to what’s current in sports-adjacent pop culture.

Racing America (Ch. 4192) is the home for live short-track racing and the only streaming channel with official NASCAR Cup Team content. FAST Studios’ Racing America takes the checkered flag for all motorsports fans by offering live races, news, and more.

El Rey Rebel (Ch. 4229) comes from renowned filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi, Grindhouse, Spy Kids, Sin City, From Dusk Till Dawn), FactoryMade, and Fuse Media, and targets independent, inner rebels. It combines raw action, fearless fun, and pure mayhem through a schedule of Kung Fu classics, martial arts, grindhouse, gritty crime, extreme sports, and other popular films, series, and events.

Somos Novelas (Ch. 4720) is Fuse Media and Big Media’s newly created Spanish-language channel. It culls together the most popular novelas from around the world, including key territories like Venezuela and Chile, as well as Spanish-dubbed series from India, Turkey, Korea, and other regions.

Poker GO (Ch. 4140) gives poker fans a tableside seat to a huge collection of poker tournaments and TV shows, including the World Series of Poker (WSOP), and more.

