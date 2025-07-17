For decades, the Star Trek franchise has boldly gone where no one has gone before, and it shows no signs of slowing down. The latest chapter in the Star Trek universe is Strange New Worlds season 3, the newest installment of the franchise’s 11th series and a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery.

Embracing the classic “planet of the week” format that longtime fans love, Strange New Worlds continues to explore new civilizations, tackle moral dilemmas and deepen character development, all while shedding light on the crew that predates the Original Series.

Blending nostalgia with fresh storytelling, the series, created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, has earned the #1 spot among all Star Trek shows on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason. In this post, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, including how to watch, plot details, new and returning characters and more.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 Release Date

The new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, premieres on Thursday, July 17th. The first two episodes of the third season will be released on Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET.

How many Episodes is Season 3 of ‘Strange New Worlds’?

There will be ten new episodes of the fan-favorite spin off.

Strange New Worlds Episode Release Schedule:

After the first two episodes are released on July 17th, the remaining eight episodes will premiere every Thursday until the finale on September 11th. Here is the official release schedule:

S3 Episode 1: “Hegemony, Part II” | Thursday, July 17

Thursday, July 17 S3 Episode 2: “Wedding Bell Blues” | Thursday, July 17

Thursday, July 17 S3 Episode 3: “Shuttle to Kenfori” | Thursday, July 24

Thursday, July 24 S3 Episode 4: “A Space Adventure Hour” | Thursday, July 31

Thursday, July 31 S3 Episode 5: “Through the Lens of Time” | Thursday, August 7

Thursday, August 7 S3 Episode 6: “The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail” | Thursday, August 14

Thursday, August 14 S3 Episode 7: “What is Starfleet?” | Thursday, August 21

Thursday, August 21 S3 Episode 8: “Four-and-a-Half Vulcans” | Thursday, August 28

Thursday, August 28 S3 Episode 9: “Terrarium” | Thursday, September 4

Thursday, September 4 S3 Episode 10: “New Life and New Civilizations” | Thursday, September 11

How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3

Strange New Worlds is a Paramount+ original, meaning fans can only watch the series on the streaming platform (unlike some other series that are available to stream and watch live on Paramount’s TV channels).

There are two types of Paramount+ subscriptions, Premium and Essential, that typically cost $12.99/month and $7.99/month, respectively. You can stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds seasons 1-3 on either of the plans.

But, did you know there are ways you can get Paramount+ Premium for even less when you sign up via DIRECTV?

New customers may also be eligible for a free 3-month preview of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (includes access to Paramount+ Premium), which you can find more information on the DIRECTV Deal page.

Right now, existing DIRECTV customers can get 50% off Paramount+ with SHOWTIME ($6.49/month) for three months when you add the subscription to your current package.

DIRECTV customers with the PREMIER or LO MAXIMO Signature Packages get access to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME channel, SHOWTIME multi-plex channels like TMC and Flix, as well as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME On Demand. That’s in addition to access to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan through the Paramount+ app!

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 Cast List

Curious to see who will be on board the USS Enterprise this season? Find the new and returning cast members of Strange New Worlds below.

Returning Cast:

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike , captain of the USS Enterprise. Innovative and empathetic, Pike leads the Enterprise’s galaxy explorations but is now coming to terms with the fact that he can’t escape his unavoidable fate.

, captain of the USS Enterprise. Innovative and empathetic, Pike leads the Enterprise’s galaxy explorations but is now coming to terms with the fact that he can’t escape his unavoidable fate. Ethan Peck as Lieutenant Spock , Chief Science Officer of the USS Enterprise. He is half Vulcan.

, Chief Science Officer of the USS Enterprise. He is half Vulcan. Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, the USS Enterprise’s Chief of Security .

the USS Enterprise’s Chief of Security Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas , the helmsman, or pilot, of the USS Enterprise.

, the helmsman, or pilot, of the USS Enterprise. Rebecca Romijn as Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley (Number One) , First Officer of the USS Enterprise and Captain Pike’s right-hand woman. In season one, it is revealed that Number One is a genetically engineered Illyrian.

, First Officer of the USS Enterprise and Captain Pike’s right-hand woman. In season one, it is revealed that Number One is a genetically engineered Illyrian. Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel , Dr. Joseph M’Benga’s assistant in the Sickbay of the USS Entertprise.

, Dr. Joseph M’Benga’s assistant in the Sickbay of the USS Entertprise. Celia Rose Gooding as Ensign Nyota Uhura , the USS Enterprise’s Communications Officer.

, the USS Enterprise’s Communications Officer. Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, the Chief Medical Officer of the USS Enterprise with a dark past.

the Chief Medical Officer of the USS Enterprise with a dark past. Carol Kane as Commander Pelia, an immortal Lanthanite acting as Chief Engineer of the USS Enterprise.

New Cast & Guest Stars:

Martin Quinn as Lieutenant Montgomery Scott (Scotty) , an engineer formerly stationed on the USS Stardiver, that will now join his mentor, Commander Pelia, onboard the USS Enterprise

, an engineer formerly stationed on the USS Stardiver, that will now join his mentor, Commander Pelia, onboard the USS Enterprise Dan Jeannotte as Lieutenant Sam Kirk, a xenobiologist aboard the USS Enterprise and younger brother to Lieutenant James T. Kirk.

a xenobiologist aboard the USS Enterprise and younger brother to Lieutenant James T. Kirk. Paul Wesley as Lieutenant James T. Kirk, First Officer of the USS Farragut and older brother to Sam Kirk.

First Officer of the USS Farragut and older brother to Sam Kirk. Mynor Luken as Beto Ortegas , the younger brother of Lt. Erica Ortegas.

, the younger brother of Lt. Erica Ortegas. Cillian O’Sullivan as Dr. Roger Korby , an archaeological medicine expert.

, an archaeological medicine expert. Melanie Scrofano as Captain Marie Batel , former Captain of the USS Cayuga. Captain Batel is also a love interest of Captain Pike

, former Captain of the USS Cayuga. Captain Batel is also a love interest of Captain Pike Rhys Darby in an unknown role

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 Plot Synopsis

This season 3 plot synopsis will contain Seasons 1-2 spoilers!

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds picks up immediately after the explosive Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale — one of the most dramatic cliffhangers in franchise history. With the USS Enterprise locked in intense combat against a fleet of Gorn ships near a besieged Federation colony, Captain Pike faces an impossible choice: Retreat under Starfleet orders or launch a daring rescue mission to save his captured crew and colonists. The finale truly set phasers to stun, leaving Pike’s decision unresolved and the stakes higher than ever.

The first episode of the new season is expected to conclude the season 2 cliffhanger, as well as shed additional light on the Gorn narrative. From there, expect season 3’s episodes to deliver a diverse array of genres — including horror, romance, comedy and mystery — while deepening key emotional arcs, especially the evolving relationship between Spock and Chapel.

Viewers can also expect the introduction of iconic characters like Montgomery Scott (Scotty), along with a few other new faces. With each installment, the crew is moving toward the timeline of The Original Series, blending classic Star Trek storytelling with fresh emotional depth and high-stakes adventure.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the third season of Strange New Worlds:

‘Strange New Worlds’ Critics’ Reception

With so many franchise installments, being the top ranked series is no small feat. It’s the show’s ability to blend fresh ideas with the classic Star Trek tropes so many know and love that makes Strange New Worlds stand out from the crowd. And above all — it’s fun!

Early reviews of the show’s third season have been quite favorable, with many applauding the boldness and deepening character development. Critiques, though few, mention the show’s tendency to play it safe narratively.

Check out this interview from the Tribeca Film Festival to hear from Celia Rose Gooding and Ethan Peck on the risks you have to take as actors, presented by DIRECTV.⁠

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch Star Strek: Strange New Worlds? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a Paramount+ original, which means you can only watch it with a Paramount+ streaming subscription. When is the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 release date? Season 3 of Strange New Worlds premieres on July 17th, 2025 on Paramount+. How many episodes will season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will have ten episodes.

