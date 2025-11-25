DIRECTV Adds More Ways to Watch With Three New Sports Mix Channels

DIRECTV is rolling out three new Mix Channels and giving sports fans even more ways to keep everything on screen without breaking a sweat. Sports Mix 2, College Sports Mix and Deportes Mix are joining the lineup just in time for the thick of college football’s rivalry weeks, the start of college basketball and a packed slate of global sports.

Mix Channels

Mix Channels let viewers watch up to four live networks at once on a single screen, so there’s no need to jump back and forth when the schedule piles up. DIRECTV’s been a leader in multi-channel viewing for nearly two decades, and brought that same magic to streaming with mixes for sports, news, business and kids programming.

With one Mix Channel customers can:

Watch up to four live feeds at once

Choose which feed’s audio plays with a quick click

Pop any channel into full screen

Keep captions and parental controls synced to whatever they’re watching

It’s an easy way to track multiple games, follow different conferences or keep everyone in the room happy with one simple view.

Meet the New Sports Mix Channels

With college football bowl season approaching, college basketball gearing up and high-energy international sports running year-round, these new Mix Channels land at the perfect moment. They group key networks into curated views that help fans stay plugged in without chasing every game across the guide.

Sports Mix 2

When football and basketball overlap in December, Sports Mix 2 keeps the action in one place.

Channel locations: 205 and 922

Includes: ESPN, FS1, SEC Network and Big Ten

Available on: Signature Package: Choice+ Genre Packs: MySports

Available 12/9 on DIRECTV for Internet and DIRECTV Everywhere for satellite customers

College Sports Mix

From early-season college basketball to conference championship chatter, this mix helps fans stay current on the college landscape.

Channel locations: 614 and 923

Includes: SEC Network, ESPNU, ACC Network and Big Ten

Available on: Signature Package: Choice+ Genre Packs: MySports

Available 11/25 on DIRECTV for Internet and 12/9 on DIRECTV Everywhere for satellite customers

Deportes Mix

As the first national Mix Channel and the first Mix Channel in Spanish, Deportes Mix brings together top Spanish-language sports networks for fans who want all the big matches, fights and highlights en español.

Channel locations: 470 and 924

Includes: TUDN, FOX Deportes, ESPN Deportes and TyC Sports

Available on: Signature Packages: ÓPTIMO MÁS Genre Packs: MiEspañol

Available 11/25 on DIRECTV for Internet and coming soon for DIRECTV Everywhere for satellite customers

Tune in to Mix Channels with DIRECTV

The new mix channels appear right in the channel lineup on supported streaming devices for eligible Signature Packages and Genre Packs. Customers can check their package details anytime to confirm which mixes they get.

With Sports Mix 2, College Sports Mix and Deportes Mix now in the rotation, it’s easier than ever to keep more games on screen and more fans in the loop, all from a single view.