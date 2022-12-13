Had enough holiday TV shows and movies? No shame in that. Award (Oscars and more) season is around the corner and there are a bunch of new movies to watch that will get you through the festive season without even a trace of tinsel. Browse through these six new release movies that you can watch now.

‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ – Sony

What if your new NYC home had a crocodile in the attic? What if it had the singing voice of Shawn Mendes? That’s the joy that Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will bring to your screen in this movie starring Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes.

‘The Woman King’ – Sony

Set in the 1820s, we follow the historical tale of Agoje, an all-female warrior unit protecting a West African kingdom. Viola Davis is the general who gets the next generation ready to fight. Now that’s a plot to get the adrenalin pumping.

‘Call Jane’ – Lionsgate

When suburban housewife (Elizabeth Banks) is faced with a life-threatening pregnancy and very unhelpful medical professionals she is introduced to the “Janes,” a team of underground advocates armed to help. Call Jane also stars, Sigourney Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku.

‘The Fabelmans’ – NBCU

Steven Spielberg’s latest film is a semi-autobiographical coming of age drama about a filmmaker’s discovery of film starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.

‘Bones and All’ – MGM

In this thriller meet romance, a pair of criminals hit the road together while falling for one another. This unique story stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance.

‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ – Lionsgate

Gossip spreads like wildfire in small towns, and after a shocking murder, everyone has a theory. Follow as a stockbroker and waitress start dating, even as heads turn their way. This thriller stars Morgan Freeman, Jaimie Alexander and Cole Hauser.

Which of these best new movies will you be watching first? If you need even more suggestions, check out our bi-weekly watch guide. And if you’re not over the holiday fanfare just yet, Hallmark Channel has a sack full of Christmas cheer ready to watch now.

