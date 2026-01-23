The beloved psychological horror franchise Silent Hill is finally back after being, well … silent … for quite some time.

To get you caught up on the video game-turned-film series before you watch the latest entry, Return to Silent Hill, here is all the information you need to know about the movies, including how to watch them in order, how they are connected and how each of them stack up against each other.

How Many ‘Silent Hill’ Movies Are There?

With the January 2026 release of the new Silent Hill movie, there are now three entries in the film series released across two decades: Silent Hill (2006), Silent Hill: Revelation (2012) and Return to Silent Hill (2026).

What Are the ‘Silent Hill’ Movies About?

The Silent Hill films are adapted from the Japanese survival psychological horror video game series created by Team Silent and Konami. The all seven existing games are set in Silent Hill, a fictional town in Maine that is populated by satanic cults, supernatural hauntings and nightmares that are personified into evil creatures and horrifying environments.

Each of the horror games features a different protagonist that somehow ends up in Silent Hill, ranging from grieving fathers to stranded prisoners and beyond. Film director Christophe Gans chose to utilize certain character stories for his film adaptations.

The original Silent Hill film brought the first video game’s story to the big screen, which follows a mother (changed from the game protagonist, Harry Mason), Rose Da Silva, whose daughter goes missing in Silent Hill and her mission to find her. Throughout the film, audiences learn more about the chilling town’s history and watch as Rose encounters violent forces set on destruction.

The original film was well-received by fans and still has a spot today on the top 10 highest-grossing video game adaptations at No. 9, grossing $47M in the US.

Cast: Radha Mitchell, Sean Bean, Laurie Holden, Deborah Kara Unger, Kim Coates

Silent Hill: Revelation, directed and written by M.J. Bassett, follows Sharon Da Silva — now living as Heather Mason — and her adoptive father Christopher, who have spent years on the run to evade a cult tied to the town of Silent Hill. Sharon is the same daughter Rose Da Silva fought to save in the original film, and their life in hiding stems from Rose rescuing her from the town while remaining trapped there herself.

When Heather is forced to return to Silent Hill to rescue her kidnapped father, she uncovers the truth about her origins, confronts the town’s horrors and embraces her true identity — determining the fate of Silent Hill and those still trapped within it.

Cast: Adelaide Clemens, Kit Harington, Sean Bean, Carrie-Anne Moss

‘Return to Silent Hill’ (2026)

Return to Silent Hill brings audiences back into the darkness that surrounds the town of Silent Hill, this time drawing from the second video game, Silent Hill 2. In it, James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine) is heartbroken after being separated from his soulmate. He gets a glimmer of hope when he receives a letter directing him to Silent Hill. Once there, James does not find the happy ending he was looking for and instead begins to lose his grip on reality as the town’s psychological horrors and evil forces close in around him.

Christophe Gans returns to direct the film, working alongside writers Sandra Vo-Anh and Will Schneider, with production by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassel and David M. Wulf.

Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Evie Templeton, Robert Strange, Nicola Alexis

Are the ‘Silent Hill’ Movies Connected?

The 2006 Silent Hill film is directly connected to its sequel, Silent Hill: Revelation, but that continuity does not extend to the upcoming installment, Return to Silent Hill. Director Christophe Gans has clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel to the other two films, instead approaching this new version as a standalone story.

The movie delves into a psychological interpretation of Silent Hill, taking cues from P.T., the interactive teaser for the shelved Silent Hills game. Produced in partnership with Konami and officially approved in 2022, it presents a fresh visual style for the town’s monsters, featuring revamped designs of iconic characters such as Pyramid Head.

‘Silent Hill’ Movies, Ranked

Here is how the three Silent Hill horror films stack up against each other from best to worst, taking into account both audience and critics consensus.

1. ‘Silent Hill’ (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score: 33% | Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 63% | IMDb: 6.5/10 | Metacritic: 31/100

While it won’t be taking home any critic awards, the original Silent Hill tops the ranks due to its audience intrigue, strong visual effects and distinct atmosphere. Both horror movie fans and video game fans enjoyed the creepy, tense tone and the film’s faithful approach to the game, helping it maintain a cult following despite mixed reviews.

2. ‘Return to Silent Hill’ (2026)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score: 10% | Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: TBD | IMDb: 5.7/10 | Metacritic: 28/100

While audience reviews are sparse at this point, it would be surprising for Return to Silent Hill to rank below the 2012 sequel. Early reviews have shown that while the film again isn’t resonating with critics, fans of the series may be happy enough with the new entry due to its faithful adaptation and psychological horror lens.

3. ‘Silent Hill: Revelation’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score: 8% | Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 35% | IMDb: 4.9/10 | Metacritic: 16/100

Revelation sits at the bottom of the list largely because of its convoluted story, uneven tone and failure to capture the eerie atmosphere fans expect from Silent Hill.

Frequently Asked Questions Is Return to Silent Hill ever coming out? The third Silent Hill movie is being released in theaters on Friday, January 23, 2026. Which game is Return to Silent Hill based on? The new film, Return to Silent Hill, is based on Silent Hill 2. Who is directing Return to Silent Hill? Christophe Gans is back to direct the new Silent Hill film, Return to Silent Hill.

