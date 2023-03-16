WHAT’S INCLUDED?

Starting on March 23, you can get hooked on SHOWTIME® hit original series, live combat sports and star-studded Hollywood movies with a four-day free preview on us.

Catch the premiere episode of the thrilling new season of Yellowjackets on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. on channel 545 (streaming early Friday, March 24 at 9 p.m.). Also get hooked on the high powered and high stakes antics of Your Honor and Waco. Gather the family or your crew, pop the popcorn and watch the Oscar-winning phenomenon Everything Everywhere At Once. And that’s just the beginning.

Tune in March 23 through March 26 to find your next favorite series, enjoy a movie pick, or watch live sports on SHOWTIME®, free of cost.

HOW TO WATCH

DIRECTV

SHOWTIME® Channels 545-556.

Enjoy the free preview live or live streaming on the DIRECTV app and on directv.com. On-demand is not available.

DIRECTV STREAM

SHOWTIME® channels starting at channel 545.

Enjoy the free preview live or on-demand.

U-Verse

U-Verse channels starting at 852/1852 HD

Enjoy the free preview live, on demand and on the U-verse mobile app.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM SHO

‘Yellowjackets’

Airing March 26 at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them. Be one of the first to catch the season two premiere of Yellowjackets.

‘Your Honor’

Bryan Cranston returns as ex-judge Michael Desiato, a man who’s been disbarred, disgraced and all but destroyed. Nothing can bring him back from the brink until he becomes ensnared in a federal agent’s scheme to take down the Baxter family. All episodes of Your Honor will be available to watch during the Free Preview Weekend.

‘Waco’

Airing March 26 at 10 p.m.

Waco is a six-part dramatization of the 51-day standoff between the FBI, ATF and the Branch Davidians, the religious sect led by David Koresh. The series explores the events from the perspective of individuals on both sides of the conflict. Catch up on the first three episodes during the Free Preview Weekend before episode 4 airs on March 26.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Airing March 25 at 10 p.m.

Academy Award® winning Best Picture starring Academy Award® winner Michelle Yeoh as an overwhelmed immigrant mother who must learn to channel her newfound powers after an interdimensional rupture threatens the fate of the world.

Whether you watch tv on your phone, big screen, or computer, you won’t want to miss this free preview of the critically acclaimed entertainment on SHOWTIME®. Because there’s a lot going on each month on this premium channel – check it out!

After this preview, you’ll no doubt want to add SHOWTIME® to your channel lineup. Find out how and get a great deal while you’re at it on DIRECTV.

