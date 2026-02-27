DIRECTV Spotlight Feature: ‘Sentimental Value’

This is Spotlight Feature, where we explore cinematic gems handpicked just for you. Each film is selected to deliver stories that resonate, entertain or keep you on the edge of your seat.

This month, we're shining the spotlight on Sentimental Value, a film nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture.It's a sharp, heartfelt family drama that balances humor and emotion in all the right ways; the kind of awards-season standout that feels both intimate and universally relatable.

What is ‘Sentimental Value’ About?

Sentimental Value is an emotionally rich family drama from acclaimed director Joachim Trier that artfully balances intimacy, wit and heart. At its core, the film follows two sisters, Nora and Agnes, as they reunite with their estranged father, Gustav — a once-celebrated filmmaker whose absence has left deep scars. When Gustav tries to lure Nora back with a role in his latest, deeply personal project, her refusal upends his well-intentioned but awkward bid for connection.

Through gentle humor and moments of profound reflection on memory, legacy and the creative spirit, Sentimental Value turns the usual family-reconciliation story into something both poignant and slyly observant about the art of storytelling itself.

‘Sentimental Value’ Accolades and Actors

Powered by a standout ensemble and embraced across the awards circuit, Sentimental Value has emerged as one of the season’s most celebrated films.

Principal cast and performances

Renate Reinsve as Nora Borg: Nora is a successful stage actor who is drawn back into her father’s complicated creative world when he attempts to cast her in a deeply personal film.

Stellan Skarsgård as Gustav Borg: Gustav is a once-celebrated filmmaker and the sisters’ estranged father whose attempt at artistic and personal reconciliation sets the story in motion.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes: Agnes is Nora’s sister, navigating the emotional aftershocks of their father’s absence in her own, more reserved way.

Elle Fanning as Rachel Kemp: Rachel becomes closely involved in Gustav’s new project, adding both creative energy and emotional complexity to an already fragile family dynamic.

Movie accolades

Cannes Film Festival: winner of the Grand Prix

winner of the Academy Awards : nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film

: nine nominations, including Golden Globes : eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director and Best Actress , and a win for Best Supporting Actor .

: eight nominations, including , and a win for . BAFTA Awards : winner of Best Film Not in the English Language with eight total nominations

: winner of with eight total nominations European Film Awards: winner of Best Film, along with major wins for director, screenplay and both lead acting categories

