For 34 seasons, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has captivated audiences by transforming actors, singers, athletes and, lately, influencers into passionate ballroom dancers. The long-running competition continues to thrive in 2025, as a new generation of fans discovers the excitement of watching their favorite celebrities step outside their comfort zones and take on the glittering challenge of the dance floor.

With so many stars, pro partners and weekly performances, it can be tough to keep track of who’s paired with who, who’s still in the competition and which couples are leading the leaderboard. That’s why we’ve put together this comprehensive guide to the remaining Dancing with the Stars 2025 cast.

Season 34 DWTS Cast Deep Dives

Here are remaining couples from this season of the hit dance competition series Dancing with the Stars complete with bios for each pairing, season highlights and more.

Star Jordan Chiles & Pro Ezra Sosa

Jordan Chiles, born in 2001, is an Olympic gold medalist who competed for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games. Known for her powerful tumbling, vault and floor routines, she’s brought her athletic precision and stage presence to the ballroom for Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

Her partner, Ezra Sosa, born in 2000, is an up-and-coming professional Latin and ballroom dancer. After debuting as part of the DWTS troupe, he was promoted to full pro status in Season 33 and now joins forces with Chiles in Season 34.

Since their debut, the duo has shown steady growth and increasing chemistry on the dance floor, culminating in their standout Week 6 Rumba, which earned an impressive 39 out of 40 from the judges and solidified their status as serious contenders.

Star Alix Earle & Pro Val Chmerkovskiy

21-year-old Alix Earle is a social media influencer who rose to fame on TikTok, best known for her popular “Get Ready With Me” videos. Though her only dance experience comes from her childhood, her ability to adapt to new challenges – and her poise under public attention – has made her a compelling contestant and rising star in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

Her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, a Ukrainian American dancer born in 1986, is a longtime DWTS veteran. A 14-time U.S. National Latin Dance Champion and two-time World Dance Champion, Val brings invaluable experience and has helped keep Alix grounded throughout the competition.

Together, their chemistry and confidence have strengthened each week – most notably during their elegant Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” on Disney Night (Week 4).

Star Dylan Efron & Pro Daniella Karagach

Dylan Efron, born in 1992, is known for his reality-TV fame and as the younger sibling of actor Zac Efron. After winning The Traitors (Season 3), he became known for his high energy and authentic on-camera presence. Though new to ballroom dancing, his athleticism and competitive spirit have helped him make a strong debut in Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

His partner, Daniella Karagach, is an American professional Latin and ballroom dancer from Brooklyn, New York. A 14-time U.S. National Champion and former World Dancesport finalist, she joined DWTS in 2019 and quickly became one of its standout pros. With her technical skill and grounded coaching style, she’s helped Dylan harness his energy and channel it into refined, expressive performances.

Since their first week, the pair has shown steady growth in both chemistry and control. Their Week 5 Dedication Night performance – a contemporary dance to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman – was a breakout moment, earning 36 out of 40 and strong praise from the judges. It was dedicated to Dylan’s younger sister and included emotional nods to his brother Zac, who starred in the film, marking one of the most memorable performances of the season.

Star Danielle Fishel & Pro Pasha Pashkov

Danielle Fishel (born 1981), of Boy Meets World fame thanks to her role as Topanga Lawrence, joins the season 34 cast of DWTS at a critical time in her own life. After undergoing treatment for early-stage breast cancer earlier in 2025, Fishel is embracing the joy, challenge and pride that comes with Dancing with the Stars.

Pasha Pashkov was born in Russia in 1986. He began his dance training there before moving to the US, and has since become a professional ballroom and Latin dancer, choreographer and pro on DWTS.

From the outset, this duo has consistently demonstrated progress in both their chemistry and control on the dance floor. Their Week 6 Wicked Night performance – an Argentine tango set to “No Good Deed” – was a standout, garnering a score of 36 out of 40 and praise from the judges for strong technique and poise.

Star Elaine Hendrix & Pro Alan Bersten

Elaine Hendrix, born in 1969 (age 54 in 2025), is an American actress best known for her iconic role as Meredith Blake in the Lindsay Lohan version of The Parent Trap. Though she trained in dance earlier in life, her career shifted toward acting and activism – making her appearance on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars an exciting return to the dance floor.

Her partner, Alan Bersten, born in 1994, is an American professional Latin and ballroom dancer who has been a DWTS pro for several seasons and won the Mirrorball Trophy with Hannah Brown in 2019. His experience provides the pair with a strong technical foundation as Hendrix continues to find her rhythm and confidence in the competition.

Since the start of the season, their journey has been defined by resilience and steady growth – highlighted by their Wicked Night contemporary routine to “Defying Gravity,” which earned widespread praise for its emotion, storytelling and impressive lift work.

Star Robert Irwin & Pro Witney Carson

Robert Irwin, the Australian wildlife conservationist carrying forward his father Steve Irwin’s legacy, joins Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars and has quickly become a fan favorite, thanks to his charm, athleticism and breakout Week 1 performance to Born to be Wild.

His partner, Witney Carson (born 1993), is a seasoned ballroom pro and choreographer whose experience and mentorship provide a strong foundation for their journey.

Since their premiere jive, they’ve shown marked improvement in control, presentation and partnership chemistry. Their emotionally charged Dedication Night routine – devoted to Robert’s mother and built on meaningful storytelling – stands out as one of the most memorable performances of the season, and many consider them leading contenders for the title.

Star Whitney Leavitt & Pro Mark Ballas

TikTok influencer turned reality TV star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame, turned star on season 34 of DWTS, Whitney Leavitt has officially made it. Born in 1993 and a mother of three, Leavitt is embracing the joy and freedom that come with returning to performance on a national stage.

Her partner, Mark Ballas (born 1986), is a highly decorated ballroom and Latin dancer, choreographer and longtime DWTS pro. A multiple finalist and fan favorite, Ballas came out of retirement for Season 34 – to the delight of viewers – bringing his trademark creativity, precision and mentorship to the partnership.

Starting the season with high expectations, the pair quickly demonstrated their chemistry and potential. Their Week 6 Wicked Night performance – a quickstep to “Popular” from the Wicked Original Broadway Cast Recording – marked a major milestone, earning the first perfect 10s of Season 34 (three 10s and one 9, for a total of 39/40). The routine solidified their reputation as frontrunners and showcased the blend of flair and finesse that defines their partnership.

Star Andy Richter & Pro Emma Slater

Andy Richter, born in 1966, is a seasoned comedian and actor, widely recognized for his longtime role as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on late-night TV. He infuses Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars with his humor, charm and underdog spirit.

His partner, Emma Slater, born in 1988, is a British American professional ballroom and Latin dancer and choreographer. With her long tenure on the show (first appeared as a troupe dancer in 2012) and a Mirrorball Trophy win in Season 24, she brings experience, precision and mentoring capability that ground the pair.

Together, Andy and Emma have become one of the season’s most endearing teams. Andy’s charisma and willingness to embrace the challenge, paired with Emma’s patient mentorship, have created a story of growth and perseverance.

Despite consistently posting some of the lowest scores among the remaining couples, their chemistry and heart have carried them through to Week 8 – proving that personality and connection can sometimes shine brighter than perfect scores.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Hosts & Judges

Since 2023, Dancing with the Stars has been hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are serving as the judges for season 34.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is left on Dancing with the Stars Season 34? Ahead of Week 8, the following couples are still competing on DWTS: Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa, Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach, Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov, Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten, Robert Irwin & Witney Carson, Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas, Andy Richter & Emma Slater. Who is expected to win Dancing with the Stars season 34? While anything could happen, star Robert Irwin is looking like the fan-favorite to win this season of Dancing with the Stars.

