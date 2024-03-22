Prom season is a very exciting and memorable occasion for high schools students across the country. But this fancy tradition is not always attainable financially for families on a budget. Working with Warner Bros. Discovery, DIRECTV helped create memorable experiences for many worthy students at the Say Yes to the Prom event in March.

The two-day event took place on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. With an appearance by Monte Durham from TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress. The invited students were treated to the ultimate VIP experience – including in the DIRECTV VIP Lounge. The full prom shopping spree included being pampered, primped and styled. After finding their dream attire, they ate and played games in the DIRECTV VIP Lounge staffed by the company’s employee volunteers.

WHAT IS ‘SAY YES TO THE PROM’?

This charitable and educational initiative was created to offer mentorship to students while giving them the “confidence to shine at prom and beyond.”

This worthwhile program – inspired by TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress has the goal to help thousands of students find their perfect prom look. The experience included countless dresses, shoes, and accessories as well as fittings, tuxedo rentals (from Men’s Warehouse), hair and makeup consultations from professional stylists.

Learn more about Say Yes to the Prom.

How DIRECTV Pitches In

Thirty-five volunteers from DIRECTV attended the Burbank event and helped in a variety of ways including serving as personal styling assistants, helping restocking merchandise and assisting students with any of their needs to help make the day a dream.

DIRECTV LOVES GIVING

Say Yes to the Prom is only one of the many charitable connections that DIRECTV works with each and every year. The strong relationship with Ronald McDonald House and other worthwhile organizations all over the country, ensures continual giving and volunteer contributions by the organization and its employees. Check back often with the DIRECTV Newsroom for the latest initiatives and events that benefit organizations, charities and more.