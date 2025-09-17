Robert Redford Movies in Order: Essentials, Filmography, and Top 10 Ranked

Robert Redford wasn’t just a Hollywood leading man; he was a cultural compass. The blond golden boy who became the Sundance Kid, the political conscience of the ’70s, the director behind Oscar-winning family dramas, and the founder of Sundance Institute that shaped indie film.

He passed away at 89, but his body of work ensures he’ll never fade from the screen. Explore his career in three ways:

10 Essential Robert Redford Movies (with Trailers)

Before he was a Sundance icon, Redford charmed audiences in this Neil Simon–penned romantic comedy opposite Jane Fonda. Playing the strait-laced lawyer newly married to a free spirit, Redford delivered wit and chemistry that made the film a box office hit.

In one of his most understated yet powerful performances, Redford plays a talented but arrogant skier chasing Olympic gold. The film is as much about ambition and isolation as it is about sports – a hallmark of Redford’s interest in character-driven storytelling.

Political idealism meets compromise in this sharp, satirical look at the cost of running for office. Redford plays Bill McKay, a lawyer who reluctantly runs for Senate, only to realize victory comes at a steep price. It remains one of the great Robert Redford movies for its prescient take on American politics.

Redford’s role as Hubbell Gardner opposite Barbra Streisand cemented him as a romantic lead for the ages. The film blends personal romance with political backdrops, proving Redford could balance both tenderness and gravitas.

Reuniting with Paul Newman after Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Redford starred in this jazzy caper about two con men plotting the ultimate grift. The film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and showcased Redford’s effortless blend of charm and wit.

Arguably Redford’s most important film as both actor and producer, this political thriller recounts how journalists Bob Woodward (Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) uncovered the Watergate scandal. It remains a textbook example of how Hollywood can dramatize truth while staying thrilling.

Baseball gets the mythic treatment in this beloved sports drama. Redford plays Roy Hobbs, a mysterious ballplayer with extraordinary talent. With its iconic final home run sequence, The Natural is one of the quintessential Robert Redford films.

Opposite Meryl Streep, Redford plays the enigmatic Denys Finch Hatton in this sweeping romantic epic set in Kenya. His subtle performance anchors the film’s grandeur, making it one of the most celebrated Robert Redford movies in order of his career.

Shifting behind the camera, Redford directed this lyrical tale of two brothers growing up in Montana, starring Brad Pitt in a breakout role. The film is both elegiac and personal, showcasing Redford’s gift for storytelling rooted in nature, family, and memory.

Proof that even in his later career, Redford had a knack for ensemble fun. Sneakers is a witty heist-thriller featuring Sidney Poitier, Dan Aykroyd, and Ben Kingsley. Redford leads the cast as a security expert caught in a web of espionage and high-tech crime — a reminder that Robert Redford films could be clever as well as weighty.

Complete Robert Redford Movies List

Jump to a decade:

1960s

War Hunt (1962) – Redford’s screen debut, in a small but telling role, foreshadowing his knack for quiet intensity.

Inside Daisy Clover (1965) – A Hollywood melodrama where Redford proves he's more than just a pretty face.

Situation Hopeless… But Not Serious (1965) – A quirky WWII comedy with Redford as one of the "prisoners" in a basement farce.

The Chase (1966) – A tense southern drama alongside Brando and Fonda; Redford holds his own in heavyweight company.

This Property Is Condemned (1966) – Opposite Natalie Wood, Redford shines in Tennessee Williams' steamy Depression-era romance.

Barefoot in the Park (1967) – The rom-com classic that made Redford a bankable star.

Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here (1969) – Redford takes on the Western in a socially conscious chase story.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) – Iconic buddy-Western with Paul Newman; "Sundance Kid" would become part of his legacy.

Downhill Racer (1969) – A cool, detached sports drama where Redford's athlete is as icy as the slopes.

1970s

Little Fauss and Big Halsy (1970) – A cult favorite biker movie, where Redford plays against type as a reckless racer.

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) – Redford goes rugged as a mountain man battling wilderness, solitude, and snow.

The Candidate (1972) – Smart satire on politics, with Redford as an idealist swallowed by the system.

The Hot Rock (1972) – A breezy caper film about a diamond heist that keeps going wrong.

The Way We Were (1973) – Classic romance with Barbra Streisand, proving Redford could play swoon-worthy and complicated at once.

The Sting (1973) – Con-artist fun with Paul Newman; Oscar-winning and endlessly stylish.

The Great Gatsby (1974) – Redford as Jay Gatsby, the doomed dreamer with a perfect smile.

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) – A tribute to daredevil pilots; Redford captures the thrill and tragedy of barnstorming days.

Three Days of the Condor (1975) – A taut conspiracy thriller; Redford makes paranoia look chic.

All the President's Men (1976) – As Bob Woodward, Redford turned journalism into cinematic heroism.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) – Star-studded WWII epic; Redford's role as Major Cook brings gravity to the chaos.

The Electric Horseman (1979) – A rodeo star gone rogue, with Redford and Jane Fonda rekindling their chemistry.

1980s

Brubaker (1980) – Redford as a prison reformer uncovering corruption, righteous and intense.

Ordinary People (1980, director) – His directorial debut; a searing family drama that won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars.

The Natural (1984) – Baseball as myth, with Redford swinging for the cinematic fences.

Out of Africa (1985) – Sweeping romance with Meryl Streep; Redford at his most enigmatic.

Legal Eagles (1986) – A lighthearted legal caper opposite Debra Winger and Daryl Hannah.

The Milagro Beanfield War (1988, director) – A whimsical, socially aware tale of small-town resistance.

1990s

Havana (1990) – A stylish romance set in Cuba, often dubbed “Redford’s Casablanca .”

Sneakers (1992) – Witty, high-tech heist fun with a star-studded ensemble.

A River Runs Through It (1992, director) – Lyrical, nostalgic drama about family and rivers, starring a young Brad Pitt.

Indecent Proposal (1993) – Redford as the billionaire who tempts Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore with a million-dollar offer.

Quiz Show (1994, director) – Smart, elegant drama about TV game show scandals; Oscar-nominated and underrated.

Up Close & Personal (1996) – Romance with Michelle Pfeiffer set in the world of TV news.

The Horse Whisperer (1998, director/star) – Healing, horses, and heartbreak; both sensitive and sweeping.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000, director) – A golf fable starring Will Smith and Matt Damon, with Redford behind the camera.

Spy Game (2001) – Mentor-mentee spy thriller with Brad Pitt; Redford as the wily veteran.

The Clearing (2004) – A tense kidnapping drama with Willem Dafoe.

An Unfinished Life (2005) – Redford as a grieving rancher finding family again, with Jennifer Lopez.

Lions for Lambs (2007, director/star) – A political drama grappling with war, media, and morality.

The Conspirator (2010, director) – A period courtroom drama centered on Lincoln's assassination.

All Is Lost (2013) – Nearly wordless survival film; Redford vs. the sea, pure endurance.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – Redford embraces villainy as a shadowy government figure in Marvel's spy-thriller.

Truth (2015) – A newsroom drama revisiting Dan Rather's fall from grace.

Our Souls at Night (2017) – Tender Netflix romance opposite Jane Fonda, revisiting their early chemistry.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) – Redford's swan song as a charming aging bank robber; a farewell as smooth as his smile.

Top 10 Robert Redford Movies Ranked

If you’re short on time and just want the best of the best, here’s a ranked Robert Redford movies list, balancing impact, performance and cultural staying power.

Robert Redford didn’t just appear in movies, he shaped cinema. Robert Redford directed movies that gave a soul to stories about memory, morality and family, while his acting embodied both leading-man charisma and moral complexity.

Whether you start with the 10 essential films and their trailers, work through the complete Robert Redford movies in order, or stick to the top 10 ranked list, you’ll see the evolution of a star who was also a statesman of Hollywood.

His films endure because they weren’t just entertainment – they were reflections of who we are, who we want to be and sometimes, who we fear becoming.